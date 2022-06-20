Moody's affirms BT's Baa2 rating and changes the outlook to stable

London, June 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed British Telecommunications Plc's (BT or the company) Baa2 senior unsecured and long-term issuer rating, (P)Baa2 senior unsecured MTN programme, Prime-2 (P-2) short-term issuer rating and EE Limited's Baa2 long-term issuer rating. Moody's has also affirmed the Ba1 long-term subordinate rating on the hybrid notes issued by British Telecommunications Plc. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change of outlook to stable from negative mainly reflects (1) Moody's expectation that BT will experience further recovery in EBITDA in fiscal year ending 31 March (FY) 2023 supported by a more favorable pricing environment in the Consumer segment, sustained fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) take-up for Openreach, and the delivery of cost savings through the optimization programme, (2) Moody's projection that BT will maintain its Moody's adjusted gross leverage at below 3.5x due to the improving operating performance and the relatively lower IAS19 pension deficit, and (3) the company's improving business profile as BT deploys fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) at high pace to offer gigabit speed broadband to its own and wholesale customers and partly fend off competition from alternative network providers", says Sebastien Cieniewski, a Moody's VP-Sr Credit Officer and lead analyst for BT.

However, these strengths are partly mitigated by (1) the sustained decline in BT's Enterprise and Global segments with a lack of visibility for a potential stabilization putting pressure on the overall revenue growth for the group, (2) the limited free cash flow (FCF) generation projected over the next four years due to the large capital expenditures in the context of FTTP rollout and 5G deployment and cash costs to deliver the company's modernization programme, and (3) the intrinsic expected volatility of BT's IAS19 pension deficit which may result in significant year-on-year movements in the company's leverage.

Despite the improving business conditions due to the phasing off of restrictions related to COVID-19, BT's revenues decreased by 2% to GBP20.9 billion in FY 2022 mainly reflecting the revenue decline in its Enterprise (-5% year-on-year decline) and Global (-10%) segments offset by growth in Openreach (4%), with the Consumer segment being flat for the year and returning to growth in the last quarter of FY 2022. Despite continued pressure on revenues, adjusted EBITDA (as reported by the company) was up 2% to GBP7.6 billion in FY 2022 supported by lower costs from BT's modernization programme, tight cost management, and lower indirect commissions.

Moody's projects further recovery in adjusted EBITDA towards GBP7.9 billion in FY 2023 with stronger Consumer and Openreach financials offsetting challenges in the B2B businesses. Indeed the rating agency expects that the consumer price index (CPI)-linked price increase implemented by BT as well as the continued strong take-up of higher average revenue per user (ARPU) fibre products at Openreach will more than offset the projected decline in Enterprise and Global segments. These price increases have been implemented in the context of a more constructive UK telecom market limiting so far the impact on BT's churn. In addition to a return to revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA will benefit from the realization of cost savings as part of the modernization programme. The company recently extended its cost savings target of GBP2 billion by end of FY 2024 to GBP2.5 billion by the end of FY 2025 within the previously communicated cost to achieve of GBP1.3 billion. The company already achieved gross annualized cost savings totaling GBP1.5 billion over FY 2021 and FY 2022.

BT's Moody's adjusted gross leverage decreased to 3.0x in FY 2022 from 3.7x a year earlier. This significant year-on-year improvement was mainly driven by a reduction in the company's IAS19 pension deficit to GBP1.1 billion as of the end of FY 2022 from GBP5.1 billion in FY 2021 thanks to (1) an increase in real discount rate, (2) deficit contributions paid, (3) changes to demographic assumptions, and (4) positive asset returns. Although the rating agency recognizes that the pension deficit will remain subject to volatility, the improving operating performance as well as large pension deficit contributions should contribute to containing Moody's adjusted leverage within the 3.5x downwards trigger set for BT's Baa2 rating.

BT's FCF will remain constrained over the medium-term by its large investment programme. Capital expenditures (excluding spectrum payments) increased to GBP4.8 billion in FY 2022 from GBP4.2 billion in prior year and Moody's expects the company to maintain this level of investment during the period of FTTP rollout. BT had passed already 7.2 million premises with full fibre by March 2022 or almost 30% of its 25 million target by the end of 2026. Moody's notes however that competition will intensify over time as alternative network providers continue to overbuild BT's fibre network.

BT's liquidity is supported by cash and a current investment balance of GBP3.4 billion (net of GBP22 million of restricted cash) and an undrawn committed credit facility of GBP2.1 billion as of 31 March 2022. The bank facility matures in March 2027 and does not contain repeating material adverse change clauses or financial covenants.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the improving financial performance of BT expected in FY 2023 supported by significant price increases and sustained take-up of fibre products at Openreach, Moody's expectation of a reduction in specific items related to the implementation of the modernization programme and the rating agency's assumption that Moody's adjusted gross leverage will remain below 3.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could arise if underlying operating performance and cash flow generation substantially improve with growing revenues and stronger key performance indicators (KPI) trends leading to a sustainable EBITDA growth trajectory. Credit metrics that would support a rating upgrade include RCF/adjusted net debt sustainably above 22% and adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 2.8x on a sustained basis.

Downward pressure on the rating could arise if operating performance remains weaker than expected, or the risks arising from the pension deficit significantly increases as a result of a widening in the deficit or actions that could be detrimental for bondholders, e.g. material subordination risks. Credit metrics that would support a rating downgrade include RCF/adjusted net debt sustainably falling below 18% and adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.5x on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: British Telecommunications Plc

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....BACKED Subordinate, Affirmed Ba1

..Issuer: EE Limited

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: British Telecommunications Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: EE Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

BT Group Plc, which operates principally through its 100%-owned subsidiary British Telecommunications Plc, is the leading provider of local, long-distance and international telecommunications services in the UK, and is one of the world's leading providers of communications solutions and services, operating in c.180 countries. Following the completion of the acquisition of EE Limited in January 2016, BT has also become one of the largest mobile network operators in the UK.

