Moody's affirms BWXT's Ba2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings of BWX Technologies, Inc. ("BWXT"), including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3 senior unsecured notes ratings. Moody's also downgraded BWXT's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The affirmation of the Ba2 CFR reflects the inherent stability in the company's core nuclear propulsion business, extremely high barriers to entry and BWX's sole source position in a generally growing industry.

The negative outlook reflects weakened liquidity at a time of elevated execution risk as the company continues to make significant investments to enter the medical isotopes business. "BWXT made heavy use of revolver borrowings to cover cash shortfalls that ensued from capital spending and increased shareholder returns last year" says David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for the company. "Any unexpected operating set-backs that delay a return to positive free cash flow, incremental share repurchases or acquisitions, will further constrain liquidity and result in leverage remaining elevated beyond 2022."

The downgrade of the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 was prompted by a weakening in BWXT's liquidity, highlighted by on-going negative free cash generation and minimal cash balances. Significant growth capital expenditures and share repurchases resulted in substantial borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility, which will likely remain outstanding for several years. Weakening liquidity was a key factor in the change in outlook to negative, which reflects Moody's expectation for continued thin free cash flow through 2023 and no material repayment of debt until 2024.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BWX Technologies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5 from LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BWX Technologies, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BWX Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BWXT's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's unique position as the sole source provider of nuclear propulsion systems to US Naval submarines and aircraft carriers, with a sizable backlog that provides good long-term revenue visibility. As well, the company is gradually diversifying its revenue sources to reduce reliance on US Navy contracts (Government Operations segment), expanding its activities in its Commercial Operations segment that serves, among others, nuclear power, medical and radiopharmaceutical customers. The company generates relatively strong and stable operating margins of 14% to 15%.

However, the company's negative free cash over the past few years which, along with an unusually large amount of share repurchases in 2021, caused the company to draw heavily on its $750 million revolving credit facility. As of March 31, 2022, BWXT had $510 million drawn on this facility, leaving only $204 million available after letters of credit. This is before funding $50 million of acquisitions, which closed in April 2022. The weak free cash flow was primarily caused by a planned increase in growth capital between 2019 and 2022. While about half of the capital campaign was for investment in naval reactors, about the same was directed towards growing BWXT's medical radioisotopes business, which currently only contributes a very small percentage of BWXT's earnings. While nuclear medicine offers potential growth opportunities, Moody's believes the disproportionate allocation of capital to this business entails higher risk with limited near-term earnings contributions.

Moody's expects negative free cash flow in 2022. But as BWXT's capital spending campaign winds down, Moody's expects the company to return to more robust free cash generation in excess of $100 million annually in 2023 and continuing over the next several years. Moody's believes the company will apply most of the free cash flow toward repayment of revolver borrowings. However, on expectations of only moderate earnings growth, Moody's expects only gradual improvement in leverage, with debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 3.0x until 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity were to weaken further, such as if free cash flow remains substantially negative for the remainder of 2022, prompting increased drawings on the revolving credit facility. Debt-to-EBITDA that remains above 3.5x could prompt lower ratings. Ratings could also be downgraded in the event that the company undertakes sizeable share repurchases or debt-funded acquisitions, particularly in the attempt to expand its position in the nuclear medicine segment.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully executes its growth strategy, demonstrating healthy returns on its recent investments. An upgrade would also be supported by a return to strong free cash flow and a material improvement in liquidity. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 2.5x could also support an upgrade.

BWX Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Lynchburg, VA, is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, primarily serving the US Navy. The company also participates in the commercial nuclear sector in Canada, as well as nuclear technology services to the government and commercial sectors. Revenue is approximately $2.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Berge, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

