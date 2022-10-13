Moody's affirms BWXT's Ba2 CFR; outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of BWX Technologies, Inc. ("BWXT"), including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3 senior unsecured notes ratings. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded BWXT's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The stabilization of the outlook and upgrade of the SGL rating primarily reflect BWXT's enhanced liquidity following the terming out of a portion of the company's revolver, as well as the extended tenor of the revolving credit facility. The actions also reflect Moody's expectation for near-term improvement in free cash flow as the company's capital expenditures will continue to diminish following a years-long investment cycle.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects these factors, as well as the inherent predictability in the company's core nuclear propulsion business, extremely high barriers to entry and BWXT's sole source position in a generally growing industry.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: BWX Technologies, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BWX Technologies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BWX Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

BWXT's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's unique position as the sole source provider of nuclear propulsion systems to US Naval submarines and aircraft carriers. BWXT has a sizable backlog ($4.7 billion as of June 2022) that provides good long-term revenue visibility. BWXT is expanding its activities in its Commercial Operations segment that serves, among others, nuclear power, medical and radiopharmaceutical customers. These diversified end-markets present good growth opportunities, although BWXT's focus on new markets comes with execution risk and has necessitated significant upfront capital investments. Further, even if the company achieves success in these end-markets, the company will remain relatively modest in overall scale and highly reliant on one customer (US Navy) with revenue generated from a limited number of vessel platforms.

Moody's expects BWXT to maintain relatively robust credit metrics with June 2022 debt-to-EBITDA of 3.5x. Over the next few years, Moody's anticipates meaningful improvements in BWXT's cash generation as the company transitions from an investment cycle to a cash generation cycle. BWXT made almost $1 billion in cumulative capex investments between 2019 and 2022, split roughly 50/50 between investments in naval reactors and the medical radioisotope business. In 2023 and beyond, Moody's anticipates a significant reduction in capital expenditures. This should result in FCF-to-debt in the mid-single digits in 2023 and FCF-to-debt approaching the high-single digits in 2024.

The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating denotes Moody's expectation of good liquidity over the next 12 months. The company reported $67 million in cash as of June 2022. Moody's expects BWXT to generate negative free cash flow of between $30 million and $50 million during 2022, primarily due to elevated capital investment levels. Moody's anticipates improved cash generation in 2023 in the face of lower capex investments, and free cash flow (before dividends) in excess of $100 million should be achievable. Roughly 60% of BWXT's reported debt is fixed and 40% is floating so the company has some exposure to rising interest rates. External liquidity is provided by a $750 million revolving credit facility (expected to expire in 2027) with availability of around $375 million (pro forma for the pending $250 million terming out of a portion of the revolver). The senior credit facilities contain two maintenance-based covenants, a net leverage ratio of 4x and an interest coverage ratio of 3x. Moody's anticipates comfortable cushions for these covenants.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that free cash flow will be meaningfully positive in 2023 and the company will maintain at least good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if free cash generation does not turn meaningfully positive in 2023. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA remains above 3.5x, if there are additional unanticipated draws on the revolver or if the company undertakes sizeable share repurchases that are debt-financed.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully executes its growth strategy, demonstrating healthy returns on its recent investments. An upgrade would also be supported by a sustained return to strong free cash flow and improvements in liquidity. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 3x could also support an upgrade.

BWX Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Lynchburg, VA, is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, primarily serving the US Navy. The company also participates in the commercial nuclear sector in Canada, as well as nuclear technology services to the government and commercial sectors. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 2022 were approximately $2.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

