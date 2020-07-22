Moody's affirms BY Crown Parent's B2 CFR; outlook stable

Approximately $1.8 billion of rated debt affected
New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
BY Crown Parent, LLC's (doing business as "Blue Yonder")
B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1 and Caa1 ratings for the existing
1st lien credit facilities and senior unsecured notes, respectively.
Moody's also assigned B1 ratings to the company's proposed
$500 million of senior secured notes and the amended portion of
the revolving credit facility that will have a 5-year maturity.
The ratings outlook is stable.
Blue Yonder will use net proceeds from the senior secured notes issuance
to refinance outstanding revolving loans and a portion of its 1st lien
term loans and augment its cash balances.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects Blue Yonder's good liquidity,
strong growth in its Cloud revenues, and the nearly 60% of
revenues that are derived under software maintenance and subscription
agreements. This recurring revenue stream provides revenue stability
amid the economic uncertainty. Moody's further expects that,
if the Covid pandemic is contained and economic conditions improve in
2021 consistent with Moody's current baseline economic scenario,
Blue Yonder's strong revenue growth and operating leverage in Cloud
revenues will drive total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and including
growth in deferred revenues) toward 6x and free cash flow of at least
the mid-single digit percentages of total debt in 2021.
The de-leveraging will also be aided by the abating impact from
the business model transition to subscription services and the moderating
pace of investments.
The proposed amendment to the existing credit agreement will increase
revolving commitments by $35 million and extend the maturity date
of the revolving loan commitments. The refinancing transaction
will provide Blue Yonder greater flexibility to manage through the economic
uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and execute its ongoing
business model transformation from perpetual licenses to subscription-based
software services. The impact of the business model transition
and increase in operating expenses have eroded operating cash flow and
EBITDA from their peak in 2017 while revenues have grown.
Blue Yonder's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and including
growth in deferred revenues) was already very high around the mid 8x at
1Q 2020. Moody's expects leverage to approach 9x pro forma
for the refinancing and to deteriorate further in 2020 due to profit declines
from continuing revenue mix shift that will be compounded by the weak
economic conditions. However, Blue Yonder's robust
growth in SaaS revenues (Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 76%
in 1Q 2020), albeit on a smaller base, and the growing backlog
of SaaS revenues evidence the company's progress toward SaaS transformation
that will strengthen its credit profile over time.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Blue Yonder has moderate exposure
to customers that the company views as "non-essential"
in the retail, transportation/logistics, and manufacturing
industries. Moody's expects Blue Yonder's software
sales and operating cash flow to be adversely impacted over the next few
quarters but free cash flow should remain positive in 2020. The
pandemic has also highlighted the significance of technology investments
in supply chain and distribution operations, which will benefit
Blue Yonder once the crisis abates.
Blue Yonder's B2 CFR is supported by its good operating scale,
a large installed base of 3,100 customers, and its good market
position as the largest pure-play provider of supply chain management
software products. The equity cushion reflected in Panasonic Corporation's
acquisition of a 20% equity interest in Blue Yonder benefits Blue
Yonder's credit profile. At the same time, Blue Yonder
faces intense competition from the large and diversified software vendors
as well as smaller pure-play software providers. Governance
considerations, especially, Blue Yonder's tolerance
for high financial leverage and Moody's expectation that financial
strategy will favor shareholders, constrain its credit profile.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Blue Yonder
will maintain good liquidity and revenue growth and improving profitability
will drive free cash flow growth to at least the mid-single digit
percentages of total debt in 2021.
Moody's has rated the proposed senior secured notes B1 and expects
the obligations under the notes to be pari passu with indebtedness under
Blue Yonder's 1st lien credit facilities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade BY Crown Parent's ratings if operating
challenges or increase in debt cause leverage to sustain above 7x (Moody's
adjusted total debt to EBITDA plus change in deferred revenues) and free
cash flow remains in the low single digit percentages of total adjusted
debt. The rating could be upgraded if Blue Yonder generates sustained
revenue and operating cash flow growth in the mid-single digit
rates, and Moody's believes that the company will maintain
more conservative financial policies such that total debt to EBITDA leverage
(Moody's adjusted, including changes in deferred revenues)
is sustained below the mid 5x level.
Assignments:
..Issuer: BY Crown Parent, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: BY Crown Parent, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: BY Crown Parent, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
BY Crown Parent, LLC, formally known as RP Crown Parent,
LLC, is a provider of supply chain management and retail software
solutions. Affiliates of Blackstone Group, New Mountain Capital,
and Panasonic Corporation own majority equity interest in the company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raj Joshi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
