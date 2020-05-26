Moody's affirms Ba1 CFR of Microchip; outlook stable

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating and Baa3 senior secured rating of Microchip Technology Inc. ("Microchip") following the company's announcement that it has agreed to exchange $1.2 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible notes and fund the cash portion of the exchange with a $1.2 billion senior unsecured note. Concurrently, Microchip is offering a new $1 billion secured note with proceeds partly used to refinance a $615 million, 364 day secured bridge facility. Remaining proceeds may be used to reduce revolving credit outstanding and for general corporate purposes. The speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The ratings outlook remains stable.

Ratings affirmed:

Issuer: Microchip Technology Inc.

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Ba1

Probability of Default Rating affirmed at Ba1-PD

Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, affirmed at Baa3 (LGD3)

Senior Secured Term Loan due 2025, affirmed at Baa3 (LGD3)

Gtd Senior Secured Notes due 2021, affirmed at Baa3 (LGD3)

Gtd Senior Secured Notes due 2023, affirmed at Baa3 (LGD3)

Ratings assigned:

Issuer: Microchip Technology Inc.

Senior secured notes; assigned Baa3 (LGD3)

Senior unsecured notes; Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

Ratings upgraded:

Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook actions:

Outlook: Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Microchip's credit profile is supported by the company's leading position as a provider of microcontroller, analog, mixed signal, and specialized semiconductor solutions. While Moody's expects near term demand conditions will be weak due to coronavirus, Moody's expects revenue growth to resume later this year driven by GDP-based growth plus share gains and semiconductor content growth. Microchip benefits from its broad diversification by product, process, end market, customer, and geography. Given the company's broad product portfolio and long product cycles of primarily proprietary products, gross margins should remain in the low-to-mid 60% range with EBITDA margins sustained at the high 30% level while cash flow remains robust.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. While the semiconductor sector has been less affected than many other sectors by the shock, and despite Microchip's broad diversification in many respects, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moreover, Microchip remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, Microchip's March quarter revenue increased 3% sequentially as compared to the company's March 2 updated guidance, when it noted that revenue would be flat sequentially as the company's supply chain was returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated because of the developing impacts from the coronavirus. Moody's expects demand from the datacenter and computing end markets to remain strong due in part to strong hyperscale customer spending and the work from home surge. Other end markets, however, such as automotive, industrial, consumer, and aerospace will remain weak over the near term, leading to expectations of a 6% sequential and year-over-year revenue decline next quarter to approximately $1.2 billion. With strong gross margins (60%) and proactive measures to contain costs during this unprecedented environment, Moody's expects EBITDA margins will remain in the high 30% range and free cash flow after dividends will exceed $1 billion over the next year, the vast majority of which will be used to repay debt as the year progresses.

Moody's expects adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will decrease from 5.8x at the end of fiscal March 2020 to the low 5x level at March 2021 and about another 1x lower in the following year. Free cash flow to gross adjusted debt currently exceeds 10% and will exceed 15% in two years under Moody's base case scenario. The upgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 reflects the refinancing of the 364 day bridge loan with longer term debt. Microchip has good liquidity, with $403 million of cash at March 2020 and approximately $1.2 billion available under its revolving credit facility that matures May 2023, under whose covenants the company has ample room.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Microchip will continue to apply nearly all free cash flow toward debt repayment, sustain strong margins over the next 12 to 18 months despite the currently weak environment, and maintain good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if gross debt to EBITDA approaches 3.5x; if there is a substantial reduction of secured debt; EBITDA margins are sustained around 40%; and the company maintains solid liquidity. The ratings could be downgraded if gross adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x; EBITDA margins migrate towards 35%; or if liquidity falls below $500 million of total cash and revolving credit availability. The rating on the company's secured debt could be downgraded if there a material increase in the proportion of secured debt in the capital structure.

Microchip Technology Inc., headquartered in Chandler Arizona, is a leading provider of microcontroller, analog, mixed signal, and specialized semiconductor solutions. Microchip reported revenue of $5.3 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2020.

