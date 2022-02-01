Moody's affirms Ba1 CFR of State Transport Leasing Company (JSC GTLK), outlook stable

London, 01 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
Ba1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of State Transport
Leasing Company (JSC GTLK) ("GTLK" or "the company")
and Ba2 foreign currency backed senior unsecured debt ratings of GTLK
Europe DAC and GTLK Europe Capital DAC. It also affirmed b2 Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) of GTLK.
The issuer outlooks remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's affirmation of GTLK's long-term CFR at Ba1
reflects the rating agency's assessment of high probability of government
support based on the company's key policy role as a government agent
to facilitate the development of the transport sector in Russia,
demonstrated solid track record of state support through regular capital
injections and the company's inclusion in the long-term strategy
of Russia's transport sector development with planned allocation
of financing from the National Welfare Fund. Given GTLK's
high systemic importance, Moody's assumes that the Russian
government has a strong incentive to support GTLK in case of need.
GTLK's Ba1 CFR is based on its b2 BCA and incorporates a high likelihood
of support from the Government of Russia (Baa3 stable), resulting
in a four-notch uplift of its CFR.
GTLK's b2 BCA reflects the company's leading market position in the transport
leasing sector in Russia; exposure to large systemically important
corporates; extended debt maturity profile, and regular capital
support from the government. Officially cancelled merger with VEB-Leasing
(not rated) eases pressure on GTLK's standalone credit profile.
At the same time, GTLK's BCA remains constrained by the lasting
pandemic, concentrated lease portfolio, high debt leverage,
measured as debt/EBITDA, and susceptibility to politically and socially
motivated decisions because of its policy role.
The Ba2 foreign currency backed senior unsecured debt ratings assigned
to GTLK Europe DAC and GTLK Europe Capital DAC (GTLK's Ireland based subsidiaries)
are positioned one notch below GTLK's CFR of Ba1 and reflect the application
of Moody's Loss Given Default analysis for Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade
Companies and the structural subordination due to GTLK's substantial amount
of secured debt.
OUTLOOK
Issuer outlook on GTLK and its subsidiaries is stable, in line with
the outlook on Russia's sovereign debt rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The company's CFR could be upgraded if there is a significant improvement
in the operating environment and strengthening of the company's credit
profile, or positive reassessment of the probability of government
support, combined with the maintenance of a sound credit profile.
GTLK Europe DAC's backed senior unsecured debt rating could be upgraded
if GTLK's CFR is upgraded or if there is a positive change in GTLK's debt
capital structure, which would increase the recovery rate for the
senior unsecured debt classes.
GTLK's CFR might be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of Russia's
sovereign debt rating or if Moody's considered that the company's
strategic importance and integration with the Russian government were
to diminish materially, for example due to changes in the entities'
status, or if the prospects of prompt and full government support
were to decrease. GTLK's BCA could also be downgraded in
case of a significant weakening of its asset quality, capitalization
metrics or refinancing capacity, and increase in reliance on extraordinary
capital or liquidity support from the government.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: State Transport Leasing Company (JSC GTLK)
Affirmations:
....Long-term Corporate Family Rating,
Affirmed Ba1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: GTLK Europe Capital DAC
Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: GTLK Europe DAC
Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
