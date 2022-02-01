Moody's affirms Ba1 CFR of State Transport Leasing Company (JSC GTLK), outlook stable

London, 01 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Ba1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of State Transport Leasing Company (JSC GTLK) ("GTLK" or "the company") and Ba2 foreign currency backed senior unsecured debt ratings of GTLK Europe DAC and GTLK Europe Capital DAC. It also affirmed b2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of GTLK.

The issuer outlooks remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of GTLK's long-term CFR at Ba1 reflects the rating agency's assessment of high probability of government support based on the company's key policy role as a government agent to facilitate the development of the transport sector in Russia, demonstrated solid track record of state support through regular capital injections and the company's inclusion in the long-term strategy of Russia's transport sector development with planned allocation of financing from the National Welfare Fund. Given GTLK's high systemic importance, Moody's assumes that the Russian government has a strong incentive to support GTLK in case of need.

GTLK's Ba1 CFR is based on its b2 BCA and incorporates a high likelihood of support from the Government of Russia (Baa3 stable), resulting in a four-notch uplift of its CFR.

GTLK's b2 BCA reflects the company's leading market position in the transport leasing sector in Russia; exposure to large systemically important corporates; extended debt maturity profile, and regular capital support from the government. Officially cancelled merger with VEB-Leasing (not rated) eases pressure on GTLK's standalone credit profile. At the same time, GTLK's BCA remains constrained by the lasting pandemic, concentrated lease portfolio, high debt leverage, measured as debt/EBITDA, and susceptibility to politically and socially motivated decisions because of its policy role.

The Ba2 foreign currency backed senior unsecured debt ratings assigned to GTLK Europe DAC and GTLK Europe Capital DAC (GTLK's Ireland based subsidiaries) are positioned one notch below GTLK's CFR of Ba1 and reflect the application of Moody's Loss Given Default analysis for Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies and the structural subordination due to GTLK's substantial amount of secured debt.

OUTLOOK

Issuer outlook on GTLK and its subsidiaries is stable, in line with the outlook on Russia's sovereign debt rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's CFR could be upgraded if there is a significant improvement in the operating environment and strengthening of the company's credit profile, or positive reassessment of the probability of government support, combined with the maintenance of a sound credit profile.

GTLK Europe DAC's backed senior unsecured debt rating could be upgraded if GTLK's CFR is upgraded or if there is a positive change in GTLK's debt capital structure, which would increase the recovery rate for the senior unsecured debt classes.

GTLK's CFR might be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of Russia's sovereign debt rating or if Moody's considered that the company's strategic importance and integration with the Russian government were to diminish materially, for example due to changes in the entities' status, or if the prospects of prompt and full government support were to decrease. GTLK's BCA could also be downgraded in case of a significant weakening of its asset quality, capitalization metrics or refinancing capacity, and increase in reliance on extraordinary capital or liquidity support from the government.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: State Transport Leasing Company (JSC GTLK)

Affirmations:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: GTLK Europe Capital DAC

Affirmation:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: GTLK Europe DAC

Affirmation:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

