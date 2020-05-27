Moody's affirms Ba1 NGC's ratings; changes outlook to negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating on National Gas Company of Trinidad & Tobago's (NGC) and its $400 million global bonds due 2036. Simultaneously, Moody's affirmed the company's ba1 baseline credit assessment (BCA). The outlook on all ratings is now negative. These rating actions follow Moody's announcement on May 22, 2020 that it had changed the Government of Trinidad and Tobago's (Trinidad) outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its Ba1 ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

NGC's Ba1 rating and ba1 BCA reflect the company's long track record as a profitable and conservatively-managed company, although credit metrics deteriorated in 2019 from low prices and operating margins. The company continues to benefit from its monopoly position in the transmission and distribution of natural gas from Trinidad and Tobago's offshore gas fields to the domestic petrochemical, electrical power generation, steel and light industrial sectors. However, the BCA also considers the highly cyclical nature of the petrochemical sector and longer-term natural gas supply risk. The BCA incorporates the company's economic burden of serving as a conduit for the government for national development, including the need to extend special credit terms to the gas consuming electric utility company.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in NGC's credit profile has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and NGC remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In its joint default analysis, Moody's assumes a high default correlation between NGC and the sovereign, its sole shareholder, and a very high support probability from the government to the company, in case of need. The high level of dependence on credit factors, such as the oil and gas industry dynamics, that could cause stress to both the government and the company simultaneously, hinders the government's ability to provide extraordinary support. In addition, Moody's expects that NGC and the government will remain committed to maintaining the company's solid balance sheet, avoiding increase in debt to transfer funds to the government.

NGC has strong liquidity, with a cash balance and short-term investments of $1 billion in September 2019, which compares with negligible debt maturities in 2020-21 and annual maintenance capital expenditure of $100 million. The company does not have committed banking credit facilities but has had minimal need for external funding over the last several years.

The negative outlook on NGC's Ba1 ratings coincides with the negative outlook on Trinidad's Ba1 rating given the importance of the sovereign's credit strength to the company's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NGC's ratings could be downgraded because of materially weakened margin or cash flow performance, greater government interference via increased taxation or dividends that could jeopardize the company's liquidity profile, or a diversion of the company away from its core gas pipeline operations into public policy programs, including the extension of special credit terms to less profitable state entities. In addition, NGC's Ba1 rating could be downgraded as a result of a decreased likelihood that the government of Trinidad & Tobago would provide extraordinary support to NGC, or as a result of a downgrade of the government's Ba1 rating.

NGC's BCA could be raised if size and scale improves, in combination with sustainable low leverage and satisfactory returns. Although unlikely at this point, an upgrade of the ratings of the government of Trinidad & Tobago would provide a lift to the company's rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

NGC is a diversified natural gas transmission and distribution company 100% owned by the Trinidad and Tobago's government. NGC is Trinidad & Tobago's sole purchaser, transporter, and distributor of natural gas to the domestic natural gas-based energy sector and is also the designated agent of the Trinidad and Tobago's government to promote and facilitate natural gas-based investment in the country.

