Moody's affirms Ba1 rating of Globe Trade Centre S.A.; Outlook is stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Ba1 long term corporate family rating (CFR), of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (GTC). Concurrently, it has affirmed the Ba1 rating of its backed senior unsecured notes, issued by GTC Aurora Luxembourg S.A., guaranteed by GTC. The outlook on both entities has changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GTC's Ba1 long term corporate family rating is supported by its solid market position as a diversified office and retail landlord in Central and Southern Eastern Europe, well-located and good-quality property portfolio, stable cash flow from a high-credit-quality tenant base and robust economic fundamentals across its main jurisdictions Poland (Government of Poland, A2 stable), Hungary (Government of Hungary, Baa2 stable), Bulgaria (Government of Bulgaria, Baa1 stable) and Romania (Government of Romania, Baa3 stable), which we expect to continue supporting a resilient rental income generation over the next 12 to 24 months.

Among the factors constraining the rating are the prevailing economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures, that will temper demand for commercial real estate properties, strain rents and the stability of property values. Also, the company's presence in less liquid investment markets entails higher risks to investor appetite, property valuations and access to capital than those in core European markets. The company's future growth via developments or acquisitions will be challenged by the rising cost of capital and strained access to public capital markets. Tightening financial conditions will delay the company's initial plans to shift towards largely unsecured funding while debt maturities concentration in 2026 will require refinancing well in advance.

OUTLOOK

Company's recent non-yielding €115m investment in the Kildare Innovation Campus located in Dublin, Ireland raises concerns regarding the predictability of the GTC's investment strategy. It has also weakened the net debt to EBITDA ratio of GTC to 11x as of the LTM September 2022 from 9.7x as of LTM June 2022. Nonetheless our stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to strengthen its capital structure via the planned equity raise of minimum €150 million; which we understand is broadly supported by company's shareholders and will help GTC to prepare its balance sheet to cope with the planned further investments into its property platform as well as under the company's new strategy while dealing with a likely strain on property values amid a weaker property investment environment across Europe.

We expect the negative pressure on pricing and occupancy ratios from the economic deceleration and new office-supply in some of its markets, to be balanced by the good quality of GTC's stock and its disciplined development approach with solid pre-lease ratios; so that overall, we anticipate a broadly stable rental income generation; additionally supported by the earnings contribution of pre-leased-projects to be delivered throughout 2024.

Our outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain credit metrics commensurate with its financial policy committed to maintain a net LTV at around 45%.

However, the rising macroeconomic uncertainty and tightening financial conditions could strain the operating environment of real estate companies even further. Evidence of a sharp contraction in investment activity and greater pressure on rents and values due to weaker property market fundamentals than currently expected would result in a negative rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strong track record of successfully growing its asset base while maintaining a solid operating performance characterized by growing occupancy rate and like-for-like net rental income across its portfolio, in a favourable operating environment

- Financial leverage declining towards 40% or below as measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt/assets, together with a declining Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA to levels below 10x

- Moody's adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio around 3.0x on a sustained basis

- Maintenance of a robust unencumbered assets ratio well above 50%, comprised by a high-quality asset pool in strong jurisdictions, providing a good coverage to unsecured creditors

- Maintaining strong liquidity and a long-dated well-staggered debt maturity profile with a track record in accessing to all forms of debt and equity capital

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to deliver on the planned equity raise

- Moody's-adjusted leverage sustained above 45%, or Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA sustained above 11x

- Deterioration in the operating performance, dropping occupancy rate, declining like-for-like net rental income, shortening WALT, or if property market fundamentals weaken sharply

- Moody's adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio declining below 2.5x or company's inability to gradually adapt its capital structure to the higher interest rate environment

- Increase of its development pipeline towards 10% with no meaningful pre-letting ratios or increasing amounts of capital committed to non-yielding investments

- Weakening of liquidity and the coverage of the unencumbered asset pool, with an unencumbered property asset coverage ratio for unsecured creditors sustained below 1.5x if the majority class of debt switches to secured debt.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba1 CFR is in line with the backed senior unsecured rating issued under GTC Aurora Luxembourg S.A., considering that GTC majority of debt is unsecured (55% as of September 2022) and that the company remains committed to reduce structural subordination and continue its shift towards unsecured debt, currently hampered by restrictive public debt markets.

Currently unencumbered properties amount around €932 million and offer circa 1.4x coverage of unsecured debt obligations. Bondholders are subordinated to existing secured bank debt of around €563 million.

LIQUIDITY

GTC's liquidity will remain adequate supported by an expected cash on hand around €170 million by year-end 2022 as well as an undrawn €94m revolving credit facility (RCF); Moody's-adjusted funds from operations will be between €65 million and €75 million over the next 12 months. These funds will adequately cover all expected cash needs in the next 12 to 18 months.

As per end of September the average debt maturity was 4.5 years and 95% of the debt cost being fixed or hedged, both protect the company's credit profile at a time when the capital markets are disrupted.

The planned equity raise of between €150 million - €170 million will help to support a potential capital expenditure of up to €460 million between 2022 and 2024.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

GTC's credit exposure to governance considerations is moderately negative (G-3) mainly due to the concentration of voting rights at its largest shareholder Optima Investment Ltd (Optima), which also exposes the company to potential conflict of interests or increasing amount of related-party transactions. Also, the recent investment activity reflects a more opportunistic capital allocation strategy, which is a credit negative specially if new investments are non-yielding in nature. The latter is partly balanced by the support of Optima to GTC's publicly communicated financial policy. In addition, the company's governance structure includes a board of directors with 8 members, 3 of which independent and a framework governing the approval of related party transactions, as outlined in the most recent version of the company's articles of association dated 19 August 2022.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Globe Trade Centre S.A. (GTC) is a well-known real estate investor and developer in Central Eastern Europe (CEE). The group was established in 1994 and has real estate operations across Poland's main cities, such as Warsaw, Krakow, Katowice, Wroclaw, Poznan, and Lodz, and in other capital cities in CEE, such as Budapest, Bucharest, Belgrade, Zagreb, and Sofia. The company's gross asset value (GAV) amounted to around €2.3 billion as of 30 September 2022.

