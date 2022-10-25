Moody's affirms Ba1 ratings of Shandong Energy and Yankuang Energy; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba1 corporate family ratings (CFR) of Shandong Energy Group Company Limited (Shandong Energy) and Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (Yankuang Energy). In addition, Moody's has also affirmed the b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Shandong Energy.

Moody's has also affirmed the Ba1 senior unsecured rating of the bonds issued by Yankuang Group (Cayman) Limited and guaranteed by Shandong Energy, and the Ba1 senior unsecured rating of the bonds issued by Yancoal Int'l Resources Development Co., Ltd and guaranteed by Yankuang Energy.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The ratings affirmation and stable outlook reflect Moody's expectation that Shandong Energy's and Yankuang Energy's leverage will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months, thanks to the strong cash flows from their diversified mining assets and low cost operations. Such cash flow will enable Shandong Energy to fund its large investment programs and maintain its leverage. In addition, we expect Shandong Energy to continue receiving a strong level of support from the government, and that Yankuang Energy's importance to Shandong Energy will remain intact," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shandong Energy's Ba1 CFR incorporates its BCA of b1 and a three-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's assessment of the company's strong likelihood of support from and a high level of dependency on the Shandong government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of stress.

Moody's support assumption reflects Shandong Energy's 100% ownership by the Shandong government; the importance of Shandong Energy's mining assets to Shandong province in terms of economic contribution and employment; the company's strategic role in safeguarding energy security in Shandong province as the only provincial state-owned energy investment platform; the track record of government support to the company; and the Chinese government's strong ability to support Shandong Energy through the Shandong government, as indicated by China's A1 sovereign rating.

Moody's high dependency assumption reflects the fact that Shandong Energy and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

Shandong Energy's b1 BCA primarily reflects the company's large scale and diversified coal mining assets, and its low-cost mining operations in Shandong province and Australia (Aaa stable).

At the same time, Shandong Energy's BCA is constrained by the company's high leverage; exposure to long-term carbon transition risks; exposure to high coal price volatility particularly outside China; substantial capital spending needs to fund multiple large projects and the resultant project execution risks.

Under Shandong government's mandates to secure energy security, seek new economic growth drivers and upgrade the industry base, Shandong Energy has been undertaking several high-profile and strategic projects or acquisitions in the petrochemical, new energy and financial industries.

While these capital-intensive projects will help to diversify the company's business away from coal and further reinforce Shandong Energy's importance to the Shandong government, these investments will pressure the company's short-term funding needs. However, Moody's expects that Shandong Energy can fund these large projects mainly through its internal cash flow and maintain its leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, consistent with its rating, albeit at relatively high level.

Shandong Energy has benefited from higher coal prices in 2021 and the first half (1H) of 2022. Its leverage improved to 4.9x for the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 2022 from 6.5x in 2020. Moody's expects the company's leverage to further fall to 4.0x in 2022 and gradually soften to 4.8x-5.9x in 2023 and 2024 with the normalization of coal prices. Such metrics remain appropriate for the company's b1 BCA.

Shandong Energy's liquidity is weak. Its cash on hand and projected operating cash flow are insufficient to cover its debt maturities and expected capital spending over the next 12 months.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, over the next 12-18 months, Shandong Energy's credit metrics will stay appropriate for its b1 BCA; there will be no drastic decline in coal prices in China; the company will be prudent in its investment strategy in accordance with its current plan; its importance to the Shandong province and ultimately the Chinese government will remain unchanged; and the government's ability to support will remain intact, as reflected in the stable outlook of China's sovereign rating.

Yankuang Energy's Ba1 CFR incorporates its standalone credit profile and a two-notch uplift based on likely support from its parent Shandong Energy.

Moody's support assumption considers the strategic importance of Yankuang Energy's mining assets to Shandong Energy and ultimately to the Shandong government, in terms of economic contributions and employment; Shandong Energy's majority ownership and control over Yankuang Energy; Yankuang's track record of receiving support from Shandong Energy and Shandong government; and the reputational damage to Shandong Energy and the Shandong government if Yankuang defaults.

Yankuang Energy's standalone credit profile is supported by its diversified coal mining assets and related infrastructure; the good quality of Australian coal assets under its subsidiary Yancoal Australia Ltd, which has low financial leverage; its low-cost mining operations in Shandong province; and its good liquidity.

At the same time, Yankuang Energy's standalone credit profile is constrained by the company's moderately high debt leverage relative to its rated global and regional peers' following years of expansion and acquisitions; carbon transition risk in the long term; and the exposure to coal price volatility as coal mining continues to drive the majority of its earnings.

Due to benefit of high coal prices, Yankuang Energy's leverage improved to 2.9x in 2021 and further improved to 1.8x in the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 2022, from 6.9x in 2020. Moody's forecasts the company's leverage will remain at 1.7x-2.0x over the next 12-18 months. Despite Yankuang Energy's improved leverage, the rating agency considers the credit profiles of Shandong Energy and Yankuang Energy to be closely linked. As Shandong Energy's flagship subsidiary, Yankuang Energy contributes a substantial amount of Shandong Energy's businesses, accounting for 40% and 53% of Shandong Energy's adjusted assets and EBITDA in 2021, respectively. Moody's expects Yankuang Energy to continue playing an essential role for Shandong Energy in executing its business strategy.

Yankuang Energy has a good liquidity profile. Its cash on hand and projected operating cash flow are more than sufficient to cover its planned capital expenditure and debt maturities over the next 12 months.

Shandong Energy's and Yankuang Energy's ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

Both companies face elevated environmental risks associated with the coal mining industry, including carbon transition risks, as countries reduce their reliance on coal power. They are also exposed to high social risks associated with the coal mining industry, including health and safety and responsible production.

With respect to governance, Shandong Energy has limited information transparency on its investment strategy and financial policy, which have been materially influenced by the Shandong government given the government's ultimate control and full ownership over the company. It also needs to manage integration challenges related to its past and ongoing mergers, acquisitions and investment projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Shandong Energy's rating if (1) the likelihood of government support increases; or (2) the company's BCA improves significantly.

Shandong Energy's BCA could improve if the company lowers its debt leverage through stronger cash flow generation and be disciplined in capital spending, and successfully integrates its newly acquired businesses and manages the execution risks related to ongoing projects.

Credit metrics indicative of upward rating pressure on the BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Shandong Energy's rating if (1) the likelihood of government support decreases; or (2) the company's BCA weakens meaningfully.

Shandong Energy's BCA could weaken if it undertakes large-scale debt-funded investments, resulting in further deterioration in its financial profile; if there is a substantial disruption in its core mining operations; or if material execution risks arise from its investment projects.

Credit metrics indicative of downward rating pressure on the BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 6.0x-6.5x over a prolonged period.

Yankuang Energy's rating would be upgraded if Shandong Energy's rating is upgraded, which would reflect Shandong Energy's ability to strengthen its financial profile without any adverse changes in Moody's assumption of government support.

Yankuang Energy's rating would be downgraded if Shandong Energy's rating is downgraded, which would reflect a material deterioration in the group's financial profile.

A weakening of government support for Shandong Energy would also pressure Yankuang Energy's rating.

The principal methodologies used in rating Shandong Energy Group Company Limited and Yankuang Group (Cayman) Limited were Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodologies used in rating Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited and Yancoal Int'l Resources Development Co., Ltd was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Shandong Energy Group Company Limited is the largest coal mining group in Shandong province and the third-largest coal mining group in China in terms of coal production volume in 2021. The company is also involved in other businesses, including high-end coal chemical, logistics and trading, power generation, machinery manufacturing, financial services and others.

Shandong Energy is ultimately owned by the Shandong government; it is directly held by the Shandong State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration with a 70% holding share. Shandong Guohui Invt Hldg Grp Co., Ltd. (Baa2 stable) and the Shandong Caixin Asset Management Co., Ltd hold the remaining 20% and 10% stakes in the company, respectively.

In 2021, Shandong Energy produced 255 million tons of raw coal, reported revenue of RMB774 billion and assets of RMB751 billion.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges in 1998. As of 30 June 2022, it was 54.92% owned by Shandong Energy Group Company Limited.

As of 30 June 2022, Yankuang Energy owned and operated various coal mines across China and Australia, including in Shandong and Shaanxi provinces and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in China, as well as in the Australian states of Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

In 2021, Yankuang Energy produced 105 million tons of raw coal, reported revenue of RMB109 billion and assets of RMB302 billion.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Jin Wu, +86 (21) 2057-4021.

