Moody's affirms Ba2 CFR of United Airlines Holdings; changes outlook to stable

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ("Parent") and United Airlines, Inc. ("United"), including the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, the Ba1 senior secured and the Ba3 senior unsecured ratings and all but two tranches of the company's rated Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates. Moody's also affirmed the Baa3 rating assigned to the senior secured debt obligations of wholly-owned subsidiary, Mileage Plus Holdings, LLC ("MPH") and downgraded the ratings of the Class A and Class B of the company's Series 2016-2 enhanced equipment trust certificates ("EETCs") to Baa3 from Baa2 and to Ba2 from Ba1, respectively. The rating outlooks for Parent and United were changed to stable from negative and remained stable for MPH.

The affirmation of the Ba2 CFR and change in outlook to stable reflect Moody's belief that United's credit metrics will strengthen through 2023 and remain about steady in 2024, notwithstanding the about $18 billion of capital investment the company has planned for this year and next. Moody's anticipates that United will fund a portion of its new aircraft deliveries with debt. This will offset aggregate debt amortization of $6.9 billion and limit debt reduction in the next 24 months. However, Moody's projects a significant increase in operating profits and EBITDA, which will lower financial leverage towards 3.5x from near 6x at the end of 2022. Higher earnings and operating cash flow will lift other credit metrics as well. United's strong liquidity, anchored by $16.4 billion of cash at the end of 2022, provides a large buffer in the event operating cash flow materially trails Moody's projections. Additionally, there is the potential for capital investment to lag the planned amount. Moody's expects constraints in the aerospace supply chain to persist through 2023, which will reduce the number of aircraft deliveries the company receives versus the current delivery plan.

The downgrades of the Series 2016-2 Class A and Class B EETCs reflect increases in Moody's estimates of the peak loan-to-value of each tranche to above 100%.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 to (LGD3) from (LGD2)

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 to (LGD3) from (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2018-1 Cl. B due Sep 1, 2027, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2018-1 Cl. AA due Sep 1, 2031, Affirmed A2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2016-1 Cl. AA due Jan 7, 2030, Affirmed A2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2019-2 Cl. AA due Nov 1, 2033, Affirmed A2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2016-2 Cl. AA due Apr 7, 2030, Affirmed A3

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2020-1 Cl. A due Apr 15, 2029, Affirmed A3

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2015-1 Cl. AA due Jun 1, 2029, Affirmed A2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2019-1 Cl. AA due Feb 25, 2033, Affirmed A2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2016-1 Cl. B due Jul 7, 2027, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2018-1 Cl. A due Sep 1, 2031, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2012-1 Cl. A due Apr 11, 2024, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2012-2 Cl. A due Apr 29, 2026, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2016-1 Cl. A due Jan 7, 2030, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2019-2 Cl. A due Nov 1, 2029, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2019-2 Cl. B due Nov 1, 2029, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2020-1 Cl. B due Jul 15, 2027, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2019-1 Cl. A due Feb 25, 2033, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: CLEVELAND (CITY OF) OH

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: DENVER (CITY & COUNTY OF) CO

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Hawaii Department of Transportation

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Houston (City of) TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Mileage Plus Holdings, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Downgrades:

..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2016-2 Cl. B due Apr 7, 2027, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Ser. 2016-2 CI. A due Apr 7, 2030, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Mileage Plus Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR reflects United's favorable business profile as a leading global airline. Moody's believes United's financial performance will improve during the next 24 months, as long-haul international travel continues to recover globally. United operated the largest international network of the US' big three airlines and also across the Pacific before the pandemic and will continue to do so going forward. The larger reliance on the Pacific and the later removal of entry requirements by certain Asian countries (e.g., South Korea, Japan, and China) compared to other major markets across the globe have slowed the full recovery of United's international passenger volumes. Moody's expects a good recovery for United as long-haul international travel and business travel continue their recovery into 2024.

Moody's projections incorporate a $2.5 billion increase in labor expense for 2023 and assume an average jet fuel price of $3.00 per gallon (about $90 per barrel of Brent). The company's large cash balance will support its financial position in the event earnings and operating cash flow trail Moody's expectations. Declines in air travel demand or pricing – measured by passenger revenue per available seat mile ("PRASM"), too much growth in industry capacity and potential for higher-than-expected jet fuel prices are risks Moody's considers in the Ba2 rating.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects United's very good liquidity. Moody's projects cash to remain above $13 billion through 2023 while the company funds about $3 billion of contractual debt repayments and upwards of $9 billion of scheduled capital investment.

The ratings of the company's various EETCs reflect Moody's estimates of the respective loan-to-values of each tranche and the importance of the aircraft collateral to the company's operations.

The Baa3 senior secured rating of MPH considers the importance of the Mileage Plus co-brand program to United's franchise, operations and cash flows. Credit card charge volume and cash flows remain strong, providing comfortable debt service cushion. The Baa3 rating is one notch above the rating assigned to the company's other senior secured obligations, reflecting Moody's view of a lower probability of default given the importance of the program's cash flows and the transaction's structure. The loyalty program financing utilizes bankruptcy remote, special purpose Cayman Island issuers, license and sub-licenses of the program's intellectual property, lock boxes for cash collections and payment guarantees from United and Parent. Moody's believes that United would quickly affirm the transaction's sub-license of intellectual property should it file for a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code, in order to maintain timely access to the program's cash flows, which will remain core to funding the airline's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if EBITDA margin is sustained above 18%, debt-to-EBITDA below 3.0x and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest above 7x. The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest to be sustained above 4.5x and below 4.0x, respectively. Cash plus revolver availability that is sustained below $10 billion while reported debt remains above $25 billion could also pressure the ratings.

Any combination of future changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of United, the importance of particular aircraft models to United's network, or in Moody's estimates of aircraft market values that affect estimates of loan-to-value, can result in changes to EETC ratings.

The principal methodology used in rating United Airlines Holdings, Inc. and Mileage Plus Holdings, LLC was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. The principal methodologies used in rating United Airlines, Inc. were Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345 and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56462. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is the holding company for United Airlines, Inc. Revenue was $45 billion in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Root, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Jonathan Kanarek, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

