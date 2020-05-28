Moody's affirms Ba2 Sr secured and B3 unsecured ratings of GCI; outlook stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default rating (PDR), and SGL-2 liquidity rating to GCI, LLC (GCI or the Company), the obligor of all Moody's rated debt, following continued strong unencumbered asset coverage that, despite recent market disruption, is approximately 4.4x debt. Strong unencumbered asset coverage is a key credit factor that provides about 1 notch of lift to the CFR. Moody's assigned a stable outlook to GCI, LLC. Moody's also affirmed the Ba2 rating on the senior secured bank credit facility at GCI Holdings, Inc. and the B3 rating on the senior unsecured notes at GCI Liberty, Inc.

The Ba2 rating on the senior secured bank credit facility at GCI Holdings, Inc. and the B3 rating on the senior unsecured notes at GCI Liberty, Inc. will be transferred in the near term to GCI, LLC, which is the legal obligor under these obligations. The B2 CFR, B2-PD PDR, and SGL-1 ratings of GCI Liberty, Inc. were withdrawn.

Assignments:

..Issuer: GCI, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: GCI Holdings, Inc.

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: GCI Liberty, Inc.

.... Senior unsecured notes, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: GCI Liberty, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2

. Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2-PD

. Speculative Grade Liquidity, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-1

.... Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GCI, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: GCI Liberty, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to No Outlook, From Stable

..Issuer: GCI Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to No Outlook, From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GCI, LLC (GCI)'s credit profile reflects governance considerations, including a financial policy that tolerates high leverage of approximately 5.6x (Moody's adjusted, LTM), and periodic distributions to its parent. These governance risks are mitigated by GCI's track record of maintaining substantial unencumbered asset primarily through its direct and indirect investment in Charter Communications. The company's indentures require these investments to be at least $3 billion to allow for restricted payments. This substantial base of unencumbered assets provides significant credit support, equivalent to approximately 1 notch of lift to the CFR.

The assets securing the credit facility have small operational scale with regional concentration in Alaska which has experienced a weak economy including very low oil prices. Strong competition in all of its markets, as well a secular decline in pay-TV video and wireline voice, also weigh on operating performance, which has contributed to a decline in subscriber counts and penetration rates. Regulatory risks are also a negative credit factor, with a significant percentage of revenue (near 24%) derived from government subsidies and regulated pricing. As a result of recent issues, including unfavorable and unpredictable changes in rates billed, the company has experienced high loss rates and extraordinary slow collection cycles which has led to significant working capital deficits. As a result, and in combination with the capital-intensive nature of the business and interest burden, the company has become dependent on external financing, primarily using is margin loan capacity at Liberty Broadband, to cover its variability in cash flows.

Supporting the credit profile is a base of recurring revenue from its position as a leading communications provider in the Alaskan market with significant market share in each of its products, including full ownership of Alaska's largest wireless network. GCI is a dominant Quad-player with a quality network. Strong broadband demand drivers support stable to modest organic revenue growth in data services, and support good EBITDA margins in the mid 30% range.

Social risk is also a consideration. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We believe telecommunication service providers generally have less exposure than many other sectors, and expect increased demand for voice, video and data during the current crisis are likely to temporarily improve operating performance metrics. Video viewership and engagement are rising sharply, with subscribers spending an extraordinary amount of time watching TV for news and entertainment comfort with the complete shut-down of US cinemas. Broadband data demand has increased significantly, and usage is more evenly distributed with the sudden and very sharp rise in remote workers. Most of the US workforce (excluding essential, front-line workers) are now using their internet full-time, for voice, data, and video communications. Additionally, online commerce and remote learning are drawing significant demand for communication services. We realize there will be significant disruption to direct selling, on-premise installations and service, payments from residential and small and medium sized businesses, advertising, certain programming (sports and new production / content), and operations (component supply chains, construction / network upgrades). However, we expect any temporary negative implications will most likely to partially or fully offset by the favorable effects of the pandemic.

GCI's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects a good liquidity profile supported by cash balances of approximately $97 million, solid availability of at least $275 million under the $550 million revolver, ample head-room under loan covenants, and very substantial alternate liquidity based on the value of unencumbered assets that we estimate is over $6 billion, net of margins loans.

The Ba2 (LGD2) rated senior secured bank credit facility (including the Term Loan B and Revolving Credit Facility) at GCI Holdings, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc.), rank ahead of GCI's senior unsecured indebtedness which is contractually subordinate. Senior unsecured debt is rated B3 (LGD5), one notch below the B2 CFR, reflecting its junior claim relative to the senior secured bank facility. Instrument ratings incorporate a B2-PD and an expectation of an average recovery in bankruptcy (e.g. 50%) given the mixed capital structure, with both senior and junior claim priorities. In an actual default scenario, the instrument-level ratings could change based on the potential outcomes (e.g. bankruptcy versus liquidation) and a detailed analysis of valuation relative to claim-by-claim asset coverage and recoveries. Lease rejection claims and trade payables are insignificant to instrument ratings given their small claim sizes relative to funded debt.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt, revenues, and EBITDA will average approximately $1.6 billion, $890 million, and $315 million, respectively over the next 12-18 months. We project EBITDA margins in the mid 30% range. Net of capital spending (with capex to revenue averaging near 15%) and the burden of interest expense (equal to near 8.5% of debt, including the margin loan), we expect free cash flow to range between $75 million positive to negative over the next 12-18 months, depending on swings in working capital which is highly variable due to unpredictable government collection cycles. Our revenue projections assume subscribers will fall, driven by losses in video, voice, and wireless with some temporary improvement in loss rates through 2020. We expect key credit metrics to be inside our tolerances over the next 12 months, and liquidity to remain good.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if debt/ EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 4.5x times at the restricted group, and asset coverage of debt held by GCI's subsidiaries (excluding the assets held by the GCI operating company) remains strong and supported by a contractual provision in the Company's debt agreements. A positive rating action would also be considered if the Company's liquidity significantly improved, there were favorable and semi-permanent changes in regulations, or operating performance improves significantly.

The ratings would face downward pressure if debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 5.5x (at the restricted group), or asset coverage of debt held by GCI's unrestricted subsidiaries falls below 2.0x. A negative rating action would also be considered if liquidity deteriorated, parental support was less certain, we anticipated the possibility of a material and adverse change in regulation, or operating performance worsened.

GCI owns and operates interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Its principal operating asset is a leading integrated, facilities-based communications provider based in Anchorage, Alaska, offering local and long-distance voice, wireless, video, and data services to consumer and commercial customers throughout the state. GCI also holds material equity interests, including Charter stock and Liberty Broadband, whose principal asset is its interest in Charter. GCI's other businesses and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its equity interest in Lending Tree. The company generated $914 million in revenue for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jason Cuomo

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

