Moody's affirms Ba2 corporate family rating of JetBlue Airways, changes outlook to positive

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Ba2-PD probability of default rating of JetBlue Airways Corp. ("JetBlue") and upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2 the senior secured rating assigned to the company's $550 million revolving credit facility due in August 2023. Moody's also upgraded the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-3 and affirmed all of its ratings assigned to JetBlue's enhanced equipment trust certificates ("EETCs"). Moody's changed the ratings outlook to positive from negative.

The affirmation of the CFR and PDR and the change in outlook to positive reflect the company's very good liquidity and Moody's expectation that credit metrics will strengthen through 2022. The June 30, 2021 cash balance of $3.7 billion, and the undrawn $550 million revolving credit facility provide a substantial cushion to absorb potential setbacks in the trajectory of the industry recovery due to periodic increases in infection rates or other factors. Moody's also expects additional retirements of debt that will facilitate debt/EBITDA falling below 3x by the end of 2022.

The upgrade of the senior secured rating to Baa3 reflects changes to the company's debt capital structure in 2021. Senior secured obligations declined, led by the repayment of the $750 million senior secured term loan due June 2024 on June 30th, 2021. Senior unsecured claims materially increased from the issuance of the $750 million of convertible notes due 2026 in 1Q21, and the ten-year loan portions of the two payroll support program extensions that JetBlue received this year. The respective changes in each classes' contribution to total claims when applying Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology led to the two-notch upgrade of the senior secured rating.

The upgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation for very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This reflects the June 30 cash balance of $3.7 billion, that the $550 million revolving credit due August 2023 is and will remain undrawn and Moody's expectation of improving cash generation through 2022.

The affirmations of the EETC ratings consider the importance of the aircraft collateral to JetBlue's operations and Moody's opinion that its estimates of the loan-to-value s ("LTVs")support the assigned ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR reflects JetBlue's solid competitive position in its US East Coast and transcontinental routes, anchored in its focus cities of New York (JFK International Airport), Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan; historically strong credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA of 2.1x at December 31, 2019; and recurring free cash flow. The Ba2 rating also reflects the company's conservative financial policy and its disciplined cost management programs, which inform Moody's expectation that debt-to-EBITDA will approach 2.5x or better by the end of 2023. The rating is constrained by the potential for the COVID-19 Delta variant, or some other variant, to slow the strong recovery of US domestic travel demand that has occurred so far in 2021. The rating is also constrained by Moody's estimate of about breakeven free cash flow through 2023 as the company invests in upgrading and expanding its fleet. Lastly, the rating reflects execution risk associated with two of JetBlue's key growth initiatives: 1) the start of trans-Atlantic service with the Airbus A321neoLR aircraft, with 138 seats in the company's configuration, in August 2021; and 2) the implementation of the strategic partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines, Inc., the Northeast Alliance, that the companies announced last July. Despite the execution risks involved, Moody's acknowledges the potential for stronger top line and earnings growth in upcoming years if these initiatives are successful.

The EETC ratings reflect the credit quality of JetBlue; the typical benefits of EETCs, including the applicability of Section 1110 of the US Bankruptcy Code, cross-default and cross-collateralization of the equipment notes; 18-month liquidity facilities and cross-subordination pursuant to the respective Intercreditor Agreements of each transaction. These ratings also reflect Moody's opinion that the A321 aircraft will remain important to JetBlue's network and fleet strategy, which increases the likelihood of the company affirming each transaction under a reorganization scenario. There are 25 A321ceos in the 2019-1 transaction and 24 A321s in the 2020-1 transaction, including seven neos. The average ages of the aircraft in each transaction are four and five years, respectively. JetBlue's current fleet includes 73 A321ceos and 10 A321neos. The young age of the aircraft and the relatively large proportion relative to the total A321 fleet informs Moody's opinion that JetBlue would affirm these transactions in a reorganization. Moody's current estimates of the peak LTVs before priority claims for repossession and remarketing costs and of liquidity providers for the Class AA, Class A and Class B of 2019-1 are about 69%, 78%, and 83%, respectively. The LTVs for the 2020-1 transaction are 66% and 83% for the Class A and Class B, respectively. Moody's uses a 5% annual rate of decline for the A321ceos and 4% for the A321neos and a 1% inflation rate when projecting the current market values of these aircraft models.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if JetBlue maintains liquidity above $2 billion, and key credit metrics improve such that Moody's expects EBITDA margins of more than 17% and / or debt-to-EBITDA of below 2.5x. Ratings could be downgraded if the aggregate of cash and available revolver falls below $1.25 billion or there is a sustained negative inflection in demand that results in negative earnings and operating cash flow through 2022 that leads to debt-to-EBITDA being sustained above 4.5x.

Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of JetBlue, Moody's opinion of the importance of aircraft models to the airline's network, or Moody's estimates of aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852, and Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-3

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed A2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

JetBlue Airways Corp., based in Long Island City, New York, is a leading carrier in New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. In 2019, JetBlue served 103 cities with an average of 1,000 daily flights. Revenue was $8.1 billion for 2019. The company reported revenue of $3.4 billion for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Root, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

