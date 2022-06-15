Moody's affirms Ba2 corporate family rating of JetBlue Airways, changes outlook to stable

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all of its ratings assigned to JetBlue Airways Corp. ("JetBlue"), including the Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), the Ba2-PD probability of default rating and the Baa3 senior secured rating. Moody's also affirmed its ratings assigned to JetBlue's Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates ("EETCs"). Moody's changed the ratings outlook to stable from positive.

The ratings affirmations consider Moody's expectation that JetBlue will sustain very good liquidity and that its performance and credit metrics will continue to strengthen through 2023 notwithstanding the current inflationary pressures on its cost base.

The stabilization of the outlook reflects the longer time that it will take for credit metrics to strengthen compared to Moody's expectations when it changed the outlook to positive in July 2021. Although strong passenger demand is supporting pricing power and revenue growth, higher costs -- particularly fuel -- are slowing the recovery in earnings and operating cash flow. Staffing shortages have also led the company to slow its capacity growth, which will slow the generation of operating cash flow, all else equal. Additionally, higher capital investment for new aircraft in 2023 will sustain 2022's negative free cash flow through 2023.

The affirmations of the EETC ratings consider the importance of the aircraft collateral to JetBlue's operations and Moody's opinion that its estimates of the loan-to-values ("LTVs") support the assigned ratings.

The potential acquisition of Spirit Airlines, Inc. is not a driver of today's rating actions. The closing of such transaction is still highly uncertain given no definitive agreement between the companies has been reached and there is meaningful regulatory risk to any large airline merger closing in the US. If the likelihood of the merger closing significantly increases, then there could be downward pressure on JetBlue's ratings or outlook depending on the amount of debt used to fund the deal, the timing of closing, and the trajectory of the company's earnings between now and then.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3 (LGD2)

.... Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed A2

.... Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa1

.... Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR reflects JetBlue's good competitive position in its US East Coast and transcontinental routes, anchored in its focus cities of New York (JFK International Airport), Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan and Moody's expectation of improving credit metrics through 2023. The Ba2 rating also reflects the company's historically conservative financial policies and its disciplined cost management programs. However, the upcoming increased investment in fleet renewal and, if it closes, the acquisition of Spirit Airlines will slow deleveraging and the restoration of credit metrics back to pre-pandemic levels. Excluding an acquisition, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to approach 3.5x by the end of 2023, from earnings expansion rather than from a material amount of debt retirement.

Moody's projects negative free cash flow through 2023 as capital investments of approximately $2.8 billion will exceed operating cash flow by about $1.5 billion during the 2022-2023 period. Cash balances (including short-term investments) will be sufficient to fund this short fall; however, liquidity will decline below JetBlue's targeted minimum level, unless the company issues new debt for some of its aircraft purchases, which would further slow the deleveraging of the capital structure.

Liquidity is very good with $2.8 billion of cash and short-term investments on March 31, 2022. The $550 million revolver is undrawn and has not been utilized since its repayment in 2021 after the full draw during the early period of the pandemic. Estimated or appraised market value of unencumbered assets of more than $1.5 billion is significant. Additionally, more than $8 billion of assets are pledged to the $3.5 billion bridge credit facility that the company has arranged with respect to its proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines, Inc.

The EETC ratings reflect the credit quality of JetBlue; the typical benefits of EETCs, including the applicability of Section 1110 of the US Bankruptcy Code, cross-default and cross-collateralization of the equipment notes; 18-month liquidity facilities and cross-subordination pursuant to the respective Intercreditor Agreements of each transaction. These ratings also reflect Moody's opinion that the A321 aircraft will remain important to JetBlue's network and fleet strategy, which increases the likelihood of the company affirming each transaction under a reorganization scenario. There are 25 A321ceos in the 2019-1 transaction and 24 A321s in the 2020-1 transaction, including seven neos. The average ages of the aircraft in each transaction are five and six years, respectively. JetBlue's current fleet includes 63 A321ceos and 21 A321neos. The young age of the aircraft and the large proportion relative to the total A321 fleet informs Moody's opinion that JetBlue would affirm these transactions in a reorganization. Moody's current estimates of the peak LTVs before priority claims for repossession and remarketing costs and of liquidity providers for the Class AA, Class A and Class B of 2019-1 are about 60%, 77%, and 86%, respectively. The LTVs for the 2020-1 transaction are 62% and 78% for the Class A and Class B, respectively. Moody's uses a 5% annual rate of decline for the A321ceos and 4% for the A321neos and a conservative 1% inflation rate when projecting the current market values of these aircraft models.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's expects EBITDA margins of more than 17% and / or debt-to-EBITDA of below 2.5x. Ratings could be downgraded if the aggregate of cash and available revolver falls below $1.25 billion or there is a sustained negative inflection in demand that results in negative earnings and operating cash flow through 2022 that leads to debt-to-EBITDA being sustained above 4.5x.

Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of JetBlue, Moody's opinion of the importance of aircraft models to the airline's network, or Moody's estimates of aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345, and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56462. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

JetBlue Airways Corp., based in Long Island City, New York, is a leading carrier in New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue serves more than 110 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and the United Kingdom. Revenue was $6 billion in 2021, which compares to $8.1 billion in 2019. Moody's projects revenue of about $8.8 billion for 2022.

