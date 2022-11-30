info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Ba2 deposit ratings assigned to Banco Safra and Banco Alfa de Investimento; outlook stable

30 Nov 2022

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")  has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Safra S.A. (Safra), including Safra's long-term global scale local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ba2 and Not Prime, respectively, as well as  the foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating of (P)Ba2. Moody's also affirmed the bank's long-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Ba1, the baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba2 and the counterparty risk assessments (CRA) of Ba1(cr). Moody's also affirmed the foreign currency senior unsecured debt of Ba2 assigned to the obligations issued by Banco Safra S.A. (Cayman Branch), as well as its Ba1 counterparty risk ratings and Ba1(cr) counterparty risk assessments. All short-term ratings assigned to Banco Safra and to its Cayman Branch were also affirmed. The outlook on Safra's ratings remains stable.

At the same time, Moody's also affirmed ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Alfa de Investimento S.A. (Alfa), including the bank`s long-term local and foreign-currency deposit ratings of Ba2, and its BCA of ba2. The outlook on Alfa's ratings remains stable.

This rating actions follow the announcement published on 23 November 2022 in which Banco Safra reached an agreement to acquire the control of Alfa Financial Conglomerate, that includes Banco Alfa de Investimentos S.A.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Safra's ba2 BCA reflects the bank's well-established franchise and strong financial fundamentals that will support the transaction, which has a solid strategic fit with the bank's traditional core markets, reinforcing its position as the seventh largest commercial bank in Brazil. Safra's earnings benefit from a diversified operation focused on corporate banking and collateralized lending to smaller companies and individuals, which is supported by  disciplined risk culture that  historically contributed to solid recurring earnings generation through the cycles.

The acquisition complements Safra's  product and service offerings, adding an insurance platform focused on vehicles and a payroll portfolio, while it also increases its operation in vehicle financing, where Safra and Alfa center on offering products to finace new cars to high income individuals. At the same time, the transaction reinforces Safra in two other core activities where the bank has solid market shares, the private and corporate banking businesses.

In terms of capital, Safra has historically operated with a lower capitalization compared to other banks at the same rating, which long proven support from shareholders, when necessary. In September 2022, Moody's capital ratio measured by tangible common equity to risk weighted assets stood at 6.8%. When materialized, the acquisition could  represent up to 74 basis points decline  to the bank's capitalization as of September 2022. However, the affirmation of the BCA also takes into account the historical commitment of the shareholders to maintain capital above minimum requirement, by providing frequent capital injection and dividend reinvestment to support the bank's growth plans.

In affirming Alfa's ba2 BCA, Moody's acknowledges the bank's sound and long-track record of maintaining consistently sound financial profile, supported by strong levels of capitalization, superior asset quality metrics, and good liquidity buffers, all consistent with the bank's conservative risk guidelines. In June 2022, Alfa's capital ratio as calculated by Moody's stood at 11.2% and problem loans to gross loans at just 0.4% of gross loans. The bank's ba2 BCA also reflects the steady earnings recurrence reported over the years, and low credit costs that reflected the bank's high income target and highly collateralized lending portfolio, factors that help to offset its higher reliance on institutional-based funding mix, different from other largest commercial banks in Brazil with the same rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Safra's ba2 BCA have limited upward pressure at this moment because it is already at the same level of Brazil's Ba2 government bond rating. However, the bank's BCA could be lowered, and its deposit ratings downgraded, if Safra's asset quality deteriorates substantially in case the bank accelerates its operations in riskier credit platforms to enhance business diversification, resulting in negative effects to profitability and capitalization, through increased credit losses. Negative rating pressure would also arise if the outlook on Brazil's sovereign bond rating changes to negative, from stable.

The ba2 BCA and Ba2 deposit rating assigned to Banco Alfa de Investimento S.A. is also at the same level as the Government of Brazil's Ba2 sovereign bond rating, and therefore, there is limited upward pressure to the bank's ratings at this point.  However, negative pressure on the bank's standalone credit profile could arise from increased tolerance for credit, market or operational risks, which could lead to higher earnings volatility and, ultimately, negative pressure on Alfa's capital base. A prolonged lackluster macroeconomic environment, with a potential impact on Alfa's funding dynamics, could also reduce the bank's recurring earnings and asset quality, hurting its financial profile.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banco Safra S.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2, Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba2, Stable

.... Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)NP

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Ba2

..Issuer: Banco Safra S.A. (Cayman Branch)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2, Stable

..Issuer: Banco Alfa de Investimento S.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2, Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba2, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco Safra S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Banco Safra S.A. (Cayman Branch)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Banco Alfa de Investimento S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lucas Viegas Rodrigues Batista
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Ceres Lisboa
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com