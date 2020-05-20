Moody's affirms Ba3 corporate family rating of International Personal Finance plc; outlook stable

London, 20 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of International Personal
Finance plc (IPF), and the backed local and foreign currency senior
unsecured (P)Ba3 ratings of IPF's Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
The outlook on the issuer is stable.
Today's rating action follows Moody's assessment of the resilience
of IPF's business model and financial fundamentals to the deteriorating
operating environment in the company's key geographic markets from
the coronavirus pandemic. The company will face particular challenges
in terms of medium term cash flows due to the impact of coronavirus induced
government measures, which will significantly impact its overall
financial performance. However, the reverse maturity profile
of its balance sheet as well as its solid capital are strong mitigating
factors, resulting in the ratings affirmation.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
- AFFIRMATION OF CFR REFLECTS RELATIVE RESILIENCE OF FINANCIAL
PROFILE IN A DETERIORIATING ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND CHALLENGING BUSINESS
SEGMENT
Moody's affirmation of IPF's Ba3 CFR reflects the resilience
of the company's overall credit profile, even in a deteriorating
operating environment from the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus
outbreak. Although the initial shock from the coronavirus has been
similar across countries, economic outcomes will differ because
of different capacities to withstand the shock. The revenues of
consumer lenders such as IPF that are materially reliant on in person
originations and cash collections are affected by government mandated
lock down and social distancing measures as well as by measures introduced
to mitigate against cash flow constraints on those affected by the coronavirus
outbreak. Moody's currently views IPF to be sufficiently prepared
to withstand these pressures. The rating agency regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental Social and Governance
framework, given the substantial implications for public life.
Despite more recent reported weakening in cash flows and profitability
due to lower collections, higher loan loss provisioning requirements
and constrained loan growth, Moody's expects IPF's profitability
to recover to a more moderate level into 2021, as social distancing
eases and as a higher share of its customers transition to digital payment
platforms.
Furthermore, IPF's debt maturity profile shows concentration in
2020 and 2021, giving rise to refinancing risk. Based on
Moody's estimates IPF has 15% of its debt maturing in 2020
and a further 63% in 2021. However, IPF has an agile
balance sheet with a relatively short-term loan book. This
allows it to adjust its risk appetite to the rising risks in its operating
environments, as well as, supporting its cash accumulation.
Together with its committed undrawn bank facilities, Moody's
believes IPF can meet its liquidity needs. Moody's expects
IPF to refinance a more moderate amount on the back of balance sheet contraction
and to operate with lower leverage, until it resumes growth as the
economic outlook begins to improve.
In addition, the Ba3 CFR also factors in: (1) Moody's unchanged
view of IPF's operating environment, assessed at B2 reflecting the
inherently weak industry risk to which non-prime instalment lenders
are exposed resulting in a higher propensity for earning's volatility,
and (2) IPF's international geographic diversification, where
the risks to balance-sheet from current coronavirus related economic
stress will peak at different times across regions IPF is exposed to.
As a result, despite the expected weakening in IPF's overall
financial profile as a result of coronavirus disruption to its business
model, when factored together with the B2 industry risk score,
the CFR remains at Ba3.
- AFFIRMATION OF MTN PROGRAMME RATING REFLECTS THE ABSENCE OF MORE
SENIOR RANKING SECURED FUNDING SOURCES
The affirmation of IPF's (P)Ba3 senior unsecured MTN programme rating
is based on the Ba3 CFR; and the outcome of Moody's Loss Given Default
(LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies analysis that takes into
account IPF's liability structure, which leads to the alignment
of the senior unsecured MTN programme rating with the CFR.
- RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IPF will continue
to perform in line with that of its Ba3 CFR over the next 12-18
months, whereby its solid capitalisation will underpin its resilience
against weakening profitability and asset risk. Moody's expects
ongoing deleveraging due to lower originations to result in reduced refinancing
needs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Due to current pressures in its operating environment, Moody's
does not expect positive pressures on IPF's CFR over the next 12-18
months. However, a future upgrade of the ratings will depend
on (1) improvements in the overall financial profile, in particular
via significantly reduced debt maturity concentration reducing refinancing
risk; and/or (2) improvement in Moody's assessment of IPF's
operating environment.
IPF's CFR could be downgraded in the event that (1) solvency materially
weakens due to prolonged profitability challenges; and/or (2) its
cash flow and liquidity position weakens, for example if the company
is unable to gradually reduce its refinancing needs and is unable to partially
tap into the wholesale markets during the later quarters of this year.
The positioning of the CFR could be subject to reassessment if IPF is
subject to material adverse regulatory changes that impacts its business
viability in some of its markets.
The senior unsecured MTN programme rating may also be upgraded or downgraded
if IPF were to change its liability structure and increase the proportion
of subordinated or senior-ranked liabilities.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: International Personal Finance plc
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Corporate Family Rating,
affirmed Ba3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Ba3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
