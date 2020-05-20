Moody's affirms Ba3 corporate family rating of International Personal Finance plc; outlook stable

London, 20 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of International Personal Finance plc (IPF), and the backed local and foreign currency senior unsecured (P)Ba3 ratings of IPF's Euro Medium Term Note Programme. The outlook on the issuer is stable.

Today's rating action follows Moody's assessment of the resilience of IPF's business model and financial fundamentals to the deteriorating operating environment in the company's key geographic markets from the coronavirus pandemic. The company will face particular challenges in terms of medium term cash flows due to the impact of coronavirus induced government measures, which will significantly impact its overall financial performance. However, the reverse maturity profile of its balance sheet as well as its solid capital are strong mitigating factors, resulting in the ratings affirmation.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

- AFFIRMATION OF CFR REFLECTS RELATIVE RESILIENCE OF FINANCIAL PROFILE IN A DETERIORIATING ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND CHALLENGING BUSINESS SEGMENT

Moody's affirmation of IPF's Ba3 CFR reflects the resilience of the company's overall credit profile, even in a deteriorating operating environment from the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Although the initial shock from the coronavirus has been similar across countries, economic outcomes will differ because of different capacities to withstand the shock. The revenues of consumer lenders such as IPF that are materially reliant on in person originations and cash collections are affected by government mandated lock down and social distancing measures as well as by measures introduced to mitigate against cash flow constraints on those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's currently views IPF to be sufficiently prepared to withstand these pressures. The rating agency regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications for public life.

Despite more recent reported weakening in cash flows and profitability due to lower collections, higher loan loss provisioning requirements and constrained loan growth, Moody's expects IPF's profitability to recover to a more moderate level into 2021, as social distancing eases and as a higher share of its customers transition to digital payment platforms.

Furthermore, IPF's debt maturity profile shows concentration in 2020 and 2021, giving rise to refinancing risk. Based on Moody's estimates IPF has 15% of its debt maturing in 2020 and a further 63% in 2021. However, IPF has an agile balance sheet with a relatively short-term loan book. This allows it to adjust its risk appetite to the rising risks in its operating environments, as well as, supporting its cash accumulation. Together with its committed undrawn bank facilities, Moody's believes IPF can meet its liquidity needs. Moody's expects IPF to refinance a more moderate amount on the back of balance sheet contraction and to operate with lower leverage, until it resumes growth as the economic outlook begins to improve.

In addition, the Ba3 CFR also factors in: (1) Moody's unchanged view of IPF's operating environment, assessed at B2 reflecting the inherently weak industry risk to which non-prime instalment lenders are exposed resulting in a higher propensity for earning's volatility, and (2) IPF's international geographic diversification, where the risks to balance-sheet from current coronavirus related economic stress will peak at different times across regions IPF is exposed to. As a result, despite the expected weakening in IPF's overall financial profile as a result of coronavirus disruption to its business model, when factored together with the B2 industry risk score, the CFR remains at Ba3.

- AFFIRMATION OF MTN PROGRAMME RATING REFLECTS THE ABSENCE OF MORE SENIOR RANKING SECURED FUNDING SOURCES

The affirmation of IPF's (P)Ba3 senior unsecured MTN programme rating is based on the Ba3 CFR; and the outcome of Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies analysis that takes into account IPF's liability structure, which leads to the alignment of the senior unsecured MTN programme rating with the CFR.

- RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IPF will continue to perform in line with that of its Ba3 CFR over the next 12-18 months, whereby its solid capitalisation will underpin its resilience against weakening profitability and asset risk. Moody's expects ongoing deleveraging due to lower originations to result in reduced refinancing needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Due to current pressures in its operating environment, Moody's does not expect positive pressures on IPF's CFR over the next 12-18 months. However, a future upgrade of the ratings will depend on (1) improvements in the overall financial profile, in particular via significantly reduced debt maturity concentration reducing refinancing risk; and/or (2) improvement in Moody's assessment of IPF's operating environment.

IPF's CFR could be downgraded in the event that (1) solvency materially weakens due to prolonged profitability challenges; and/or (2) its cash flow and liquidity position weakens, for example if the company is unable to gradually reduce its refinancing needs and is unable to partially tap into the wholesale markets during the later quarters of this year.

The positioning of the CFR could be subject to reassessment if IPF is subject to material adverse regulatory changes that impacts its business viability in some of its markets.

The senior unsecured MTN programme rating may also be upgraded or downgraded if IPF were to change its liability structure and increase the proportion of subordinated or senior-ranked liabilities.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: International Personal Finance plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, affirmed Ba3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Ba3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

