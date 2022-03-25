info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Ba3 financial strength rating on Export Insurance Agency of Armenia, changes outlook to negative

25 March 2022
﻿

London , March 25, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Ba3 foreign and local-currency insurance financial strength ratings (IFSRs) on Export Insurance Agency of Armenia ICJSC (EIAA). The outlook changed to negative from stable.

EIAA's Ba3 IFSRs reflect: (1) its b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), and (2) moderate probability of support from the government of Armenia (Ba3 negative), resulting in a notch uplift above the BCA.

This rating action on EIAA follows the rating action on the Government of Armenia, which on 24 March was affirmed with the outlook changed to negative from stable. (Please see "Moody's changes Armenia's outlook to negative from stable; affirms Ba3 rating"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463997 )

Please refer to the end of this press release for a list of affected ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative from stable on EIAA, whose ratings benefit from government support, mirrors the change in outlook of Armenia's Ba3 government bond rating. The negative outlook reflects the potential reduction in support capacity of the Armenian government and the strong linkages between EIAA and the Government of Armenia. These linkages are based on EIAA's (1) dependence on the Armenian economy for its revenues and operating profits; and (2) the company's investment portfolio concentration in Armenian government bonds and deposits with Armenian banks.

EIAA is currently the only export insurance company in Armenia, established by the government to promote Armenian export within the framework of the export-oriented industrial policy of the republic of Armenia. Moody's thus maintains a moderate probability of government support resulting in a one notch uplift above EIAA's BCA. This takes into account the current full ownership of EIAA by the Armenian Government, and the Government's involvement in the strategic management of the company as well as the lack of any implicit or explicit Government guarantees.

Armenia's economy, and thus EIAA, is exposed to external development, including in Russia (Ca negative) - its largest export market destination and the major originator of remittances and foreign direct investment inflows into the country. The negative outlook on EIAA's ratings therefore also reflects potentially weaker growth prospects as well as likely material insurance losses on exports to Russia.

EIAA has significant gross exposures to Russian companies importing goods, predominantly food and beverages, from Armenia. As such, Moody's expects insurance losses to crystalize over the coming months with a significant impact on the company's underwriting earnings. However, the company's actions to manage these exposures as well as the significant 90% quota share reinsurance protection provided by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd (Aa3 IFSR stable) will limit the adverse impact on EIAA's capital.

The Rating Agency also expects that the Russia-Ukraine military conflict could lead to reduction in EIAA's new business opportunities and premiums given that over 90% of EIAA's premiums are generated on Russian exports.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on EIAA is negative, in line with the outlook on the Government of Armenia. The outlook also reflects uncertainty around the company's new business flows over the coming months and how that might impact the baseline credit assessment of the insurer, in light of the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EIAA's IFRS is currently aligned with the rating on the government of Armenia, which limits upward potential, particularly given the negative outlook on the sovereign.

Conversely, the rating could be downgraded in case of the downgrade of the sovereign rating, lower support assumption, or weaker stand-alone assessment of the company. The stand-alone assessment could be downgraded as a result of: (1) a material deterioration in capital, with shareholders equity as a percentage of net exposures increasing towards 100%; and/or (2) a significant reduction in the company's use of reinsurance on future business or any claims disputes on the existing reinsurance contract.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Export Insurance Agency of Armenia ICJSC

Affirmations:

....Insurance Financial Strength Ratings, Affirmed Ba3

….Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, changed to negative from stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Trade Credit Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187570 , and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helena Kingsley-Tomkins
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Simon James Robin Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com