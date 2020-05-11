Moody's affirms Ba3 rating at Oregon Clean Energy (OCE); outlook revised to negative from stable.

Approximately $580 million of credit facilities affected

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the Ba3 rating assigned to Oregon Clean Energy, LLC's ("OCE") $515.5 million senior secured debt outstanding. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action, including the outlook change to negative, reflects significantly weaker than anticipated financial performance during FY 2019 due to lower spark spreads than originally forecasted as well as longer than planned maintenance outages in the second and fourth quarters, and our expectations for continued weak financial performance in 2020. Although operating issues appear to have subsided, as demonstrated by strong availability and capacity factors in the 95% range, March year to date, financial performance is expected to remain weak in FY 2020 given known lower capacity revenues through May 2021 as well as continued low commodity prices being further negatively affected by a mild 2019-2020 winter and by declines in power demand owing to coronavirus related business shutdowns. A partial rolling spark swap hedging strategy started in late 2019 has benefitted the project in the first quarter of 2020 and should provide incremental operating margin during 2020. In that regard, we expect that the energy margin in FY 2020 will be slightly above the $50 million level, supported by the hedges in place and by the revenue put, which is expected to be triggered in the second quarter of 2020. As a point of reference, during 2019, the project generated $32 million less cash flows relative to Moody's original expectations, and debt outstanding was $515 million rather than the $486 million previously anticipated.

The Ba3 continues to reflect the project's position as a new, highly efficient and competitive combined cycle gas turbine power plant, serving as a base load unit in PJM. The credit also incorporates the known capacity revenues through May 2022 derived from past PJM base residual auctions as well as some transparency into future revenues which collectively provide around two years of some revenue visibility. The existence of a revenue put provides downside protection to the project from weak energy margins. Also considered is the cost competitive position of the asset in a coal-heavy region of PJM, with the potential for sustained high capacity factors. The credit profile remains tempered by the project's limited operating history which includes mechanical failures and equipment replacement in its first year of operation, additional forced outages in its second year of operations, ongoing merchant exposure and moderate refinancing risk.

Credit metrics in FY 2019 were weaker than anticipated, at 8.04x debt to EBITDA, and 4.6% CFO to debt relative to Moody's forecasted 5.02x and 12.5% respectively. Debt service coverage ratio for the full year was around 1.50x, below original Moody's expectations of 2.35x, assuming full year CFADS of $57 million relative to $90 million previously anticipated. These metrics are expected to slightly improve in FY 2020 to around 1.61x DSCR and 6% CFO to debt, supported by a hedging strategy, prior to improving in the 2021-2022 period once known capacity auction revenues will nearly double in the project's location in the ATSI region of PJM. The project also entered into incremental interest rate hedging (from ~55% to 95%), reducing the fixed rate from 2.4% to 1.2%, providing interest savings of around $800k per year.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

OCE's liquidity is adequate, provided by the revolving credit facility including a 6-month debt service reserve backed by a L/C of $19.4 million, with approximately $25 million of remaining availability

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook considers the expectation of weaker financial performance in FY 2020 than Moody's original expectations, given known low capacity revenues, a mild 2019-2020 winter, and low commodity price expectation being further impacted by demand decline associated with the coronavirus crisis, partly mitigated by hedging activity. The outlook assumes adequate operating performance during the year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A UPGRADE

• Given the negative outlook, the rating is unlikely to move up in the short term. The outlook could stabilize if the project's operating performance is adequate in FY 2020, and hedging strategy in place is able to successfully mitigate the weaker financial performance anticipated for the year given known lower capacity revenues and lower spark spreads than previously anticipated.

• In the event that actual performance is more in line with the management case of a DSCR that is greater than 2.5x and a CFO/Debt that is greater than 15%

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• If the project experiences operating issues during the year which are either not covered by warranty or insurance or lead to significantly lower than expected cash flow generation and debt service coverage over the next 12 months

• If weaker than originally anticipated spark spreads are expected to continue into FY 2021, straining financial performance and continuing to result in credit metrics such as cash flow to debt of 9% and DSCR of 2.0x or lower, despite hedging efforts to mitigate lower energy margins

PROFILE

OCE is located in Lucas County, City of Oregon, Ohio. The project is a natural gas fired combined cycle plant consisting of two Siemens SGT6-8000H CTGs, two NEM HRSGs, and one Siemens STG that has been in operation since July 1, 2017. The project is capable of production of approximately 870 MW at average annual conditions (approximately 50°F) and over 930 MW at extreme winter ambient conditions (below 0°F), with full duct firing.

The project is indirectly owned 50/50 by affiliates of Ares EIF Management, LLC (Ares EIF) and I Squared Capital (ISQ). Ares EIF is a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Ares Management Corporation, with significant experience in developing power generation projects in the U.S. ISQ is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy utilities and transportation in various regions of the globe.

OCE is located in PJM's ATSI (American Transmission Systems Inc.) capacity zone, and utilizes well known technology from Siemens consisting of a 2x1 combined-cycle unit with two Siemens SGT6-8000H combustion turbines and generators (CTGs), two heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) and a Siemens steam turbine generator (STG).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1106413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

