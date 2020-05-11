Moody's affirms Ba3 rating at Oregon Clean Energy (OCE); outlook revised to negative from stable.

Approximately $580 million of credit facilities affected
New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the Ba3 rating assigned to Oregon Clean Energy, LLC's
("OCE") $515.5 million senior secured debt outstanding.
The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action, including the outlook change to negative,
reflects significantly weaker than anticipated financial performance during
FY 2019 due to lower spark spreads than originally forecasted as well
as longer than planned maintenance outages in the second and fourth quarters,
and our expectations for continued weak financial performance in 2020.
Although operating issues appear to have subsided, as demonstrated
by strong availability and capacity factors in the 95% range,
March year to date, financial performance is expected to remain
weak in FY 2020 given known lower capacity revenues through May 2021 as
well as continued low commodity prices being further negatively affected
by a mild 2019-2020 winter and by declines in power demand owing
to coronavirus related business shutdowns. A partial rolling spark
swap hedging strategy started in late 2019 has benefitted the project
in the first quarter of 2020 and should provide incremental operating
margin during 2020. In that regard, we expect that the energy
margin in FY 2020 will be slightly above the $50 million level,
supported by the hedges in place and by the revenue put, which is
expected to be triggered in the second quarter of 2020. As a point
of reference, during 2019, the project generated $32
million less cash flows relative to Moody's original expectations,
and debt outstanding was $515 million rather than the $486
million previously anticipated.
The Ba3 continues to reflect the project's position as a new,
highly efficient and competitive combined cycle gas turbine power plant,
serving as a base load unit in PJM. The credit also incorporates
the known capacity revenues through May 2022 derived from past PJM base
residual auctions as well as some transparency into future revenues which
collectively provide around two years of some revenue visibility.
The existence of a revenue put provides downside protection to the project
from weak energy margins. Also considered is the cost competitive
position of the asset in a coal-heavy region of PJM, with
the potential for sustained high capacity factors. The credit profile
remains tempered by the project's limited operating history which
includes mechanical failures and equipment replacement in its first year
of operation, additional forced outages in its second year of operations,
ongoing merchant exposure and moderate refinancing risk.
Credit metrics in FY 2019 were weaker than anticipated, at 8.04x
debt to EBITDA, and 4.6% CFO to debt relative to Moody's
forecasted 5.02x and 12.5% respectively. Debt
service coverage ratio for the full year was around 1.50x,
below original Moody's expectations of 2.35x, assuming
full year CFADS of $57 million relative to $90 million previously
anticipated. These metrics are expected to slightly improve in
FY 2020 to around 1.61x DSCR and 6% CFO to debt, supported
by a hedging strategy, prior to improving in the 2021-2022
period once known capacity auction revenues will nearly double in the
project's location in the ATSI region of PJM. The project
also entered into incremental interest rate hedging (from ~55%
to 95%), reducing the fixed rate from 2.4%
to 1.2%, providing interest savings of around $800k
per year.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
OCE's liquidity is adequate, provided by the revolving credit
facility including a 6-month debt service reserve backed by a L/C
of $19.4 million, with approximately $25 million
of remaining availability
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook considers the expectation of weaker financial performance
in FY 2020 than Moody's original expectations, given known
low capacity revenues, a mild 2019-2020 winter, and
low commodity price expectation being further impacted by demand decline
associated with the coronavirus crisis, partly mitigated by hedging
activity. The outlook assumes adequate operating performance during
the year.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A UPGRADE
• Given the negative outlook, the rating is unlikely to move
up in the short term. The outlook could stabilize if the project's
operating performance is adequate in FY 2020, and hedging strategy
in place is able to successfully mitigate the weaker financial performance
anticipated for the year given known lower capacity revenues and lower
spark spreads than previously anticipated.
• In the event that actual performance is more in line with the management
case of a DSCR that is greater than 2.5x and a CFO/Debt that is
greater than 15%
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
• If the project experiences operating issues during the year which
are either not covered by warranty or insurance or lead to significantly
lower than expected cash flow generation and debt service coverage over
the next 12 months
• If weaker than originally anticipated spark spreads are expected
to continue into FY 2021, straining financial performance and continuing
to result in credit metrics such as cash flow to debt of 9% and
DSCR of 2.0x or lower, despite hedging efforts to mitigate
lower energy margins
PROFILE
OCE is located in Lucas County, City of Oregon, Ohio.
The project is a natural gas fired combined cycle plant consisting of
two Siemens SGT6-8000H CTGs, two NEM HRSGs, and one
Siemens STG that has been in operation since July 1, 2017.
The project is capable of production of approximately 870 MW at average
annual conditions (approximately 50°F) and over 930 MW at extreme
winter ambient conditions (below 0°F), with full duct firing.
The project is indirectly owned 50/50 by affiliates of Ares EIF Management,
LLC (Ares EIF) and I Squared Capital (ISQ). Ares EIF is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of publicly traded Ares Management Corporation, with
significant experience in developing power generation projects in the
U.S. ISQ is an independent global infrastructure investment
manager focusing on energy utilities and transportation in various regions
of the globe.
OCE is located in PJM's ATSI (American Transmission Systems Inc.)
capacity zone, and utilizes well known technology from Siemens consisting
of a 2x1 combined-cycle unit with two Siemens SGT6-8000H
combustion turbines and generators (CTGs), two heat recovery steam
generators (HRSGs) and a Siemens steam turbine generator (STG).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects
published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1106413.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
