Moody's affirms Ba3 ratings of Greenhill & Co., outlook changed to negative

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed at Ba3 the senior debt and corporate family ratings of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Greenhill). Greenhill's outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Greenhill & Co., Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Greenhill & Co., Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that despite a challenging operating environment, Greenhill's full year financial performance for 2022 and 2023 will remain consistent with its current Ba3 ratings. Although the firm's results for the first nine months of 2022 were weak, with negative EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis, Moody's expects that consistent with the previous three years, Greenhill's fourth quarter results will be considerably stronger, reflecting the typical seasonal pattern for M&A completions as well as the firm's current pipeline of transactions on which it is providing advice.

The affirmation also reflects the rating agency's expectation that Greenhill will refinance or extend its existing $272 million senior secured term loan in the near future and well in advance of its April 2024 maturity date. However, to reflect the risk that this may not happen given current market conditions, Moody's revised Greenhill's outlook to negative from stable. The negative outlook reflects Greenhill's growing refinancing risk in a softening M&A environment.

The rating agency expects Greenhill's variable compensation model and its growing restructuring business will help ameliorate a portion of the revenue pressures that could arise in 2023 due to the adverse impact on M&A activity from the global economic slowdown and heightened levels of market volatility. The rating agency also noted that Greenhill's advisory business is less dependent upon sponsor-driven M&A activity which in the current operating environment has been challenged by wider credit spreads and more limited financing availability. As a result, even though Greenhill lacks the scale and diversification of many other advisory firms, which in some environments could lead to greater earnings and cash flow generation volatility than peers, Moody's expects that Greenhill's lower reliance on sponsor-driven activity and its traditional strength in advising large-cap investment grade corporates should lead to a more modest decline in advisory revenues during the current downturn than at many of its peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Greenhill's ratings could be upgraded should its capital allocation policies shift in favor of creditor interests, and should it sustain debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis below 4.0x, generate annual pre-tax earnings above $45 million and a pre-tax margin above 15%.

Greenhill's ratings will likely be downgraded should it not refinance or extend its existing term loan debt maturity at reasonable terms by spring of 2023. The company's ratings could also be downgraded should either its debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis remain above 5.5x or its pre-tax margin remain below 12% on a prolonged basis, or if there is an escalation in its compensation costs as a percentage of revenues above management's target range, or the departure of key personnel.

Greenhill is a New York-headquartered financial advisory firm. The firm's specialization is in M&A advisory, and it also operates a restructuring advisory business and a capital advisory segment. Greenhill reported $318 million in revenues in 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

