Moody's affirms Baa1 deposit and issuer ratings of TSB Bank plc and Baa3 issuer rating of TSB Banking Group plc; changes outlook to positive

London, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed TSB Bank plc's ("TSB Bank") long-term deposit and issuer ratings of Baa1 and TSB Banking Group plc's ("TSB Group") long-term issuer rating of Baa3 and changed the outlook on these ratings to positive from stable. Moody's also affirmed TSB Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2. In the same rating action, Moody's affirmed TSB Bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of A3/P-2 and Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of A2(cr)/P-1(cr), as well as short-term deposit rating of P-2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmed TSB Bank's baa2 BCA primarily reflecting the bank's improved core profitability, supported by its relatively low cost of funding (reflective of its large retail deposit base) in the rising rate environment. The bank's improved profitability is also reflective of the progress it has made on its strategic transition plan, which has entailed optimising its cost structure through branch closures and other budget initiatives, as well as investments in its technology platform. TSB Bank's baa2 BCA is also supported by its solid risk-based capitalisation, but also relatively low nominal leverage; high-quality loan portfolio, consisting mostly of prime mortgages; and concentration of revenue and risks in UK residential mortgages.

TSB Bank's baa2 BCA exceeds the BCA of its ultimate parent, Banco Sabadell, S.A. ("Sabadell", deposit rating Baa2/senior unsecured debt Baa3 positive, BCA ba2), by three notches. This differential reflects the limited strategic and operational connections between the two institutions and the regulatory "ring-fencing" of TSB Bank in the UK.

The affirmation of the Baa1 long-term bank deposit and issuer ratings of TSB Bank , as well as the Baa3 issuer rating of TSB Group are underpinned by (i) TSB Bank's baa2 Adjusted BCA; (ii) the results of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, leading to a one-notch uplift in the deposit and issuer ratings of TSB Bank and a negative one-notch difference from the BCA for TSB Group's rating; and (iii) a low probability of government support from the Government of the United Kingdom (Aa3 negative), which results in no further rating uplift.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on TSB Bank's and TSB Group's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's profitability will continue to improve, as one-off charges related to the strategic repositioning of the bank abate and operational efficiencies are further enhanced, which would support its risk-based capitalisation levels. The positive outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the asset quality of the bank's loan portfolio will remain well-managed in the high-inflationary environment.

The positive outlook on TSB Bank's and TSB Group's ratings is consistent with the rating positioning of Sabadell, which currently also has its long term ratings on a positive outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of TSB Bank's Adjusted BCA will be contingent on the upgrade of Sabadell's BCA, given Moody's tolerance for a maximum inverse rating gap of three notches between the BCAs of the bank subsidiary (TSB Bank's current Adjusted BCA of baa2) and of the parent (Sabadell's current BCA of ba2). However, a potential upgrade of TSB Bank's BCA would be driven in the first instance by its own credit fundamentals and as such, would not be automatically triggered by an upgrade of Sabadell's BCA.

TSB Bank's BCA could be upgraded if the bank's profitability continues to improve as a result of better operating efficiencies and lower amounts of one-off charges, and if its risk-based capitalisation levels remain solid and its asset quality is well-managed. TSB Bank's and TSB Group's ratings could be upgraded following an improvement in the standalone creditworthiness of the bank, or if the bank were to issue significant amounts of long-term debt, including structurally subordinated debt issued through its holding company.

The ratings could be affirmed and outlook revised to stable if the expected and sustained improvement in the bank's profitability and cost efficiency does not materialize, if Moody's comes to believe that a pending litigation related to the Whistletree portfolio would substantially impact the bank's profitability and capitalisation, or if the amount of conduct charges materially exceeds the bank's current estimates. The ratings could also be affirmed if Sabadell's ratings were affirmed and the outlook revised to stable from positive.

Although unlikely considering the positive outlook, TSB Bank's BCA could be downgraded in the event of a material and sustained deterioration in the bank's profitability, capitalisation, or asset quality. A downward movement in TSB Bank's BCA would likely result in a downgrade of all of its ratings. TSB Bank's BCA could also be downgraded if Sabadell's BCA was downgraded. TSB Bank's deposit and issuer ratings could be downgraded in response to a decline in the volume of its deposits or debt that could be bailed in, which would increase the loss given failure for depositors.

