Moody's affirms Baa1 deposit rating of Government Housing Bank of Thailand; outlook stable

Singapore, November 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Government Housing Bank of Thailand (GHB). Moody's has also affirmed GHB's ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA.

The outlook remains stable.

The full list of affirmed ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that GHB will maintain stable solvency and liquidity metrics in 2022-23 amid Thailand's uneven economic recovery. As a policy bank fully owned by the government, GHB will also continue to benefit from government support when needed.

GHB's asset quality metrics remained stable in 2022, supported by loan restructurings and write-offs. Moody's expects the bank's nonperforming loans (NPLs) will increase mildly in 2023 but remain below 5% of total outstanding loans, while its restructured loans will account for 5%. The bank's loan loss reserves which amount to 185% of nonperforming loans are strong. A key risk factor to the bank's asset quality is its rapid growth of loans to lower-income households, which historically have a higher default rate.

Moody's expects GHB's profitability, as measured by return on assets (ROA), to decrease to around 0.7% next year from 0.8% this year because of lower net interest margins. The bank will be constrained in passing higher funding costs on to borrowers because of its policy role.

Moody's estimates the bank's core capital ratio in 2023 will remain strong and stable at around 14%-15% on a tangible common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets (RWA) basis. A moderation in loan growth will result in low capital consumption.

Moody's expects the bank's liquidity buffer to remain at low yet stable levels in 2023, because as a specialized financial institution it is not required to hold substantial amounts of liquid assets. Its funding base will remain supported by deposits including from state-owned entities.

GHB's ba2 BCA incorporates a negative adjustment for business diversification, driven by the bank's asset and revenue concentration in a single business line – consumer mortgages.

Moody's assumes that GHB will benefit from the full support of the Thai government (Baa1 stable) when needed because of its policy role and 100% government ownership. This support assumption translates into four notches of uplift incorporated in the bank's Baa1 deposit rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

GHB's foreign-currency deposit rating is at the same level as Thailand's sovereign rating, reflecting the bank's policy role and government ownership. Moody's could upgrade GHB's rating if Thailand's sovereign creditworthiness improves, thereby enhancing the government's ability to support the bank.

Moody's could raise the bank's BCA and adjusted BCA if its (1) problem loans ratio declines below 3%, coupled with a substantial decrease in its restructured loans; and (2) ROA improves to around 0.9% on a sustained basis. A substantial increase in the share of liquid assets on the bank's balance sheet will also be positive for the BCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade GHB's rating if the sovereign's creditworthiness deteriorates, resulting in the government's lower capacity to support the bank.

Among other factors, Moody's could lower the bank's BCA if its problem loans ratio exceeds 7% and its NPL coverage ratio drops significantly, or if its TCE/RWA ratio decreases below 12%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Government Housing Bank of Thailand, headquartered in Bangkok, reported total assets of THB1.58 trillion as of 30 June 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Government Housing Bank of Thailand

....Outlook, remains Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Government Housing Bank of Thailand

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1, Outlook remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Tarzimanov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

