Moody's affirms Baa1 issuer rating of Entra ASA; outlook changed to negative

Stockholm, July 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating of Entra ASA ("Entra", "the company" or "the group"), one of the largest office property companies in Norway. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following the recent challenging capital market conditions with increasing interest rates and widening credit spreads, this will materially increase funding costs. About 50% of Entra's debt is financed on the Norwegian bond market, which has been less liquid and with significantly higher spreads lately, and we expect the company to consider alternative funding sources such as secured bank lending. This may cause unencumbered to decrease, however a negative pledge in its bond documentation will limit its ability to pledge assets to raise liquidity, from more cost-efficient secured lending. As a result of this credit market deterioration, we expect Entra's EBITDA interest coverage to decrease to 2.3-2.7x during next 12-18 months from 3.3x as of LTM June 2022. We also note that the group's concentrated ownership with Fastighets AB Balder and Castellum AB 36% and 33% of Entra's shares potentially reduces its access to equity.

Because of the debt-funded acquisition of Oslo Areal in January 2022 for a total consideration of NOK 13.55 billion, Entra's rating was weakly positioned ahead of the current market turmoil with its Moody's defined debt assets at around 47.1% as of LTM June 2022. We expect property market fundamentals to worsen due to continuously high inflation contributes increasing interest rates leading to widening of yields further pressure on market values. While several significant projects will come on stream during H2 2022 and 2023 and will start generating income and as close to 100% of Entra's rents are linked CPI-linked and this will support net rental income. We believe however that these elements will not be sufficient to fully balance pressure on values from rising interest rates.

To be more adequately positioned in the Baa1 rating, we expect Entra to reduce effective leverage to well below 45% and retain EBITDA interest coverage around 2.5x.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

Entra Baa1 rating continues to reflects its position as the largest office property company in Norway with its modern, high-quality NOK82.3 billion office property portfolio attractive locations on the fringes of the central business district (CBD) in Oslo; clear, well-defined strategy, focusing on offices in Norway's four largest cities and government tenants; large exposure to highly creditworthy government and public tenants (57%) with very long-dated average lease maturities (6.5 years including project properties as of June 2022) and consistently high occupancy rates 97.0% across all cities.

While the net value changes were NOK 2.3 billion for the first six months 2022, we note that during Q2 2022 values started to decline with NOK -982 million as a reflection of higher return requirements in the context of rising interest rates. Moody's also affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating because Entra's operating performance has been solid for the first six months of 2022, with like-for- like rental growth at 3.9% and continued high occupancy of 97%.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the deteriorating financial market environment on the back of higher interest rates and expected yield widening. This has led to a weaker than expected liquidity coverage point in time and will over time pressure the group's fixed charge coverage at a point where credit metrics are stretched following the Oslo Areal AS acquisition. We expect Entra to shore up liquidity in the short-term through secured lending and should it be needed divest properties and cut or reduce dividends to reduce debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» maintenance of or an increase in the share of public tenants while maintaining or increasing a long average lease term

» maintenance of effective leverage, measured as gross debt/total assets, well below 40%, a financial policy that supports the lower leverage and a fixed-charge coverage ratio of around 4.0x on a sustained basis

An upgrade will also require Entra to:

» reduce reliance on short-term funding and extend debt maturities

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could occur if:

» there is a deterioration in operating performance, including a reduction in the share of public tenants or the average lease tenor that is not counterbalanced by lower leverage, or if property market fundamentals weaken sharply

» effective leverage is maintained above 45% or if EBITDA fixed-charge coverage is sustained below 2.5x

» liquidity and access to capital remains sustainably weak or the debt maturity schedule is shortened

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

