Moody's affirms Baa1 on Kentucky Municipal Power Agency's electric revenue bonds; Outlook Stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 rating on $432 million of Kentucky Municipal Power Agency (KMPA) existing electric revenue bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating affirmation primarily reflects the strong take-or-pay power sales contracts with municipal electric utilities with a weighted average credit quality of Baa1, including Electric Plant Board of the City of Paducah, KY (Paducah (City of) KY Electric Enterprise: 83.9% share) and Electric Plant Board of the City of Princeton, KY (Princeton Electric Plant Board: 16.1% share), both rated Baa1 with a stable outlook. Paducah Electric Enterprise's Baa1 rating, affirmed on February 28, 2023, reflects its improved financial profile after successfully completed implementation of the rate recovery plan, and better fixed cost recovery going forward owing to the 10-year capacity contract signed with Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA), effective 2019.

Moody's views KMPA's moderating all-in cost of power due to the improved operating performance of Prairie State coal-fired generation plant favorably, which has maintained a capacity factor above 80% since 2018, in addition to the long-term cost advantages of prepaid and favorably priced coal supply and the location of coal reserves in close proximity to the generation facility.

The rating affirmation also acknowledges the challenges facing KMPA's primarily from an environmental standpoint owing to its involvement in the Prairie State Project, a coal-fired project. While the plant remains a competitive resource and was built to meet several environmental standards, KMPA faces high carbon transition risk through its involvement with the plant, and may at some point face legal challenges, particularly if recently enacted legislation in Illinois leads to an early closure of the project.

Moody's notes that the two members have a power supply concentration in Prairie State plant with limited step-up provisions that would not be adequate to cover debt service in the event that Paducah defaults. KMPA also has weaker debt service liquidity as a portion of their cash-funded debt service reserve fund was replaced with surety bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the successfully completed implementation of Paducah's rate recovery plan, which ensures stable financial metrics for the participants in the near term, thereby supporting KMPA's credit quality. The stable outlook further incorporates the belief that Prairie State's improved operating performance can be sustained, resulting in higher generation, lower cost of power supply and incremental revenue from wholesale market sales.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved credit quality of the two participant members - The KyMEA capacity contract can be demonstrated to provide clear and sustained benefits to Paducah's credit quality

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The credit quality of the project's members decline - Either member does not meet their obligations under their take-or-pay power sales agreements - The cost of power becomes uncompetitive or if the Prairie State project incurs substantial operating problems

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the trust estate that includes all power sales revenues and KMPA's rights, title and interest in the take-or-pay power sales agreements with the two municipal electric systems. Member payments to KMPA are limited obligations payable solely from the revenues of each electric plant board and must be paid regardless of whether or not Prairie State is operating. The power sales agreements extend for the life of the bonds and contain a 20% step-up provision, obligating each member to increase their share by up to 20% of their original entitlement share if the other member defaults on their payment obligations. Moody's notes that the step-up provision would not be adequate to cover a default by Paducah.

Kentucky does not have specific statutory authority for electric plant boards to enter into long term take-or-pay contracts but the Kentucky State Counsel has opined that KRS Chapter 96 provides sufficient authority for such contracts.

The rate covenant for the existing bonds requires net revenues to cover maximum annual debt service by 1.1 times and the additional bonds test requires independent certification that net revenues after five years of new debt issuance will be 1.2 times maximum annual debt service. The debt service reserve fund (DSRF) requirement is maximum annual debt service. The indenture requires additional capital, operating, and rate stabilization reserve funds to be cash funded post commercial operation. The required size of these funds is determined by an independent consultant.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

KMPA is a joint public agency organized under the provision of Chapter 65 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes. The agency was formed for the purpose of providing municipal electric systems in Kentucky with an on-going source and supply of electric power to meet the demands for growth of power consumption.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398041. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

