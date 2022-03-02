Moody's affirms Baa1 on Lee (County of) FL Solid Waste Enterprise's outstanding revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 rating on Lee (County of) FL Solid Waste Enterprise's $49.655 million outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lee (County of) FL Solid Waste Enterprise's Baa1 reflects the system's fully contracted waste flow of the two county (Lee County (Aa1 Issuer Rating) and Hendry County (NR)) service area, and the recently renewed interlocal agreements with Lee County municipalities that secure the enterprise's monopoly position. The rating is further supported by the system's relatively stable revenues, with about 45% of operating revenues derived from special assessments that are billed and enforced along with property taxes, and current low leverage position.

The Baa1 rating, however, is constrained by the enterprise's dependency on implementation of annual rate increases in order to produce adequate debt service coverage levels. Due to a prior trend of annual rate decreases for user fees, revenues for the solid waste program were diminished to lower levels and now require continual growth on an annual basis in order to comfortably meet operating expenses, capital expenditures, and debt service. As the service area continues to experience waste delivery growth, the enterprise faces escalating operating expenses (primarily from contracted service providers but also from general inflation), and also future capital expenditures that will need to be funded to accommodate growing tonnage throughput. Management currently plans to fund its capital expenditures through liquidity rather than through debt financing, therefore no new debt is considered in the enterprise's 6-year CIP. The willingness and ability of the enterprise to maintain a sufficient rate structure will be integral to support the enterprise's current credit profile and successfully manage revenues and expenses.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is supported by the system's monopoly position with legal flow control and recent renewal of interlocal contracts, which support the enterprise's revenue base. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the enterprise will maintain a sufficient rate structure to manage growing tonnage throughput and potential future capital costs in order to keep adequate credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained growth of net revenues, which results in a Moody's calculated debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) above 1.5x, on a sustained basis

- Days cash on hand consistently above 450 days

- Successful completion of a capital improvement plan to address growing tonnage throughput, while maintaining strong coverage and liquidity metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Moody's calculated DSCR less than 1.2x on a sustained basis

- Lack of rate increases to meet the enterprise's capital and operating expense requirements

- Days cash on hand below 365 days on a sustained basis

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are secured by a pledge on net revenues of the solid waste system. The rate covenants are: net revenues, together with the system's net position, must equal at least 120% of the annual debt service becoming due in such fiscal year; and net revenues shall be adequate at all times to pay in each fiscal year at least (1) 100% of the annual debt service becoming due in such fiscal year, and (2) 100% of any amounts required to be deposited in the renewal and replacement fund or the debt service reserve account. Debt service reserve account, which required amount is equal to the lesser of 1) maximum annual debt service for all outstanding bonds, 2) 125% of the average annual debt service for all outstanding bonds, or 3) the maximum amount of bond proceeds which may be deposited to the debt service reserve account without subjecting the same to yield restriction under the Code provide, is fully cash funded.

PROFILE

Lee (County of) FL Solid Waste Enterprise provides municipal solid waste service to Lee County and Hendry County. The system's components include a 59 MW waste-to-energy (WTE) facility, landfill, recycling facility, and transfer stations. The WTE facility is the cornerstone of the enterprise's integrated solid waste management system, and the primary method of waste disposal for Lee and Hendry counties, processing just under 610,000 tons annually, or about 60% of all inbound processed waste on average over the past five years. The plant is operated under a long-term service agreement through November 30, 2031 with Covanta Lee, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA: Ba3 stable), which is the largest owner/operator of WTE facilities in the U.S.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

