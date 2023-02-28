Moody's affirms Baa1 on Paducah (City of) KY Electric Enterprise's Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 rating on the Paducah (City of) KY Electric Enterprise's ("Paducah Power System", "PPS", or "Paducah") $113 million outstanding electric revenue bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating affirmation reflects Paducah's improved financial profile after the completed implementation of its rate recovery plan in fiscal 2017, rate adjustments taking effect in fiscal 2022, and better fixed cost recovery owing to a 10-year capacity contract signed with Kentucky Municipal Energy Association (KyMEA), effective 2019. Financial metrics have remained broadly stable after improving over the fiscal 2015-17 period thanks to the completed implementation of a rate recovery plan. Paducah faces challenges in the form of high annual debt service, including the payments made to KMPA for the Prairie State plant, which will keep the system rates at elevated levels. Prairie State Project's exceptional operating performance has contributed to the stability in the financial profile. Stable economic trends and relatively diverse customer base also contribute to the credit profile for Paducah.

The rating affirmation also acknowledges the challenges facing Paducah primarily from an environmental standpoint owing to its involvement in the Prairie State Project, a coal-fired project. While the plant remains a competitive resource and was built to meet several environmental standards, Paducah faces high carbon transition risk through its involvement with the plant, and may at some point face incremental affordability within the service territory, particularly if recently enacted legislation in Illinois leads to an early closure of the project.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation for continued steady and moderately improving financial metrics. The stable outlook further incorporates the view that Prairie State's improved operating performance can be sustained, resulting in higher generation and consequently decreasing the per MWh cost of power supply for Paducah, and providing incremental revenue from selling surplus energy into the wholesale market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvements in financial profile following Prairie State's sustained strong operating performance - higher capacity factor and lower cost - Decreased leverage and more financing flexibility from efforts to divest the long power position

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Prairie State's longer-term operating performance is below expectations, leading to weakening of Paducah's financial metrics below fiscal 2015 levels - The utility's financial metrics fall short of expected performance on a sustained basis -Direct challenges to the ongoing operations of the Prairie State plant.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the system and the rate covenant is 1.20 times maximum annual debt service. The additional bonds test is 1.20 times coverage after forward rate adjustments are calculated and an independent engineer certifies the calculation. There is no additional bonds test for project completion bonds. The debt service reserve fund is sized at maximum annual debt service and backed with a surety bond from Assured.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

PPS provides electrical service to consumers within the city limits of Paducah, Kentucky, and portions of McCracken County, Kentucky, beyond the city limits. Paducah, its service area, is a service and trade center, as well as an employment base for western Kentucky and the southeastern Illinois region. The area economy includes medical, educational, and industrial sectors. In addition, the city's location at the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers has driven the development of a substantial river services industry.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398041. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

