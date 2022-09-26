Moody's affirms Baa1 rating for Meridian Spirit ApS notes; outlook stable

Approximately $114 million (originally $195 million) of debt securities outstanding

New York, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa1 Senior Secured rating for Meridian Spirit ApS ("Meridian Spirit") notes outstanding. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating incorporates the strength of the project's Charterer - Total E&P Norge AS ("Total Norge", or the "Charterer") - as well as that of TotalEnergies SE (Total, A1 stable), Total Norge's parent, and the importance of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market to Total. The rating further takes into account the favorable nature of the Time Charter Party ("TCP" or "Charter Agreement") which passes through the risk of operating costs and capital expenditures, as well as dry docking costs to the Charterer.

The TCP is considered favorable from a credit perspective as it allows the owner to pass through all operating, maintenance and dry docking costs to the Charterer. One portion of the payment (labeled "capex") is fixed and is based on the vessel's availability. The other payments made under the TCP cover operating expenses ("opex") and a management fee which covers the cost paid to the vessel manager, Seapeak LLC (Seapeak). Net revenues of the project, after paying all operating and maintenance expenses and including the deposits into the dry dock and the debt service accounts, are expected to yield a consistent 1.28 times coverage on debt service payments under normal operating circumstances considered in the Moody's base case.

The rating recognizes the experience of Seapeak (formerly Teekay LNG Partners) as an operator of LNG and other types of vessels, the continued high uptime performance of this particular vessel since the start of its operations, and the particularities of the LNG market and transport sector which appear to be less exposed to event risk than that of other oil and gas project financings rated by Moody's. In that regard, we view favorably from a credit perspective the recent involvement by Stonepeak Partners who acquired Seapeak in early 2022.

The project also incorporates the existence of business interruption (or loss of hire) insurance, which is an important distinction from other rated projects in terms of managing a low probability, high impact risk present in this type of LNG shipping activity. The rating is balanced by the single asset nature of the project which exposes the project to the possibility of having no revenue from the Charterer during any periods of off-hire in excess of those covered by the business interruption insurance.

Repayment of the debt is secured on a senior basis by revenues received under the TCP with Total Norge for the use of the LNG vessel. The TCP is in effect until October 31, 2030, a few months longer than the tenor of the debt and has extension options adding a maximum of 11 more years. All project revenues are pledged to bondholders, including insurance indemnifications in the event of damage or loss. The Notes benefit from a full collateral package including the assignment over the revenue from the TCP and project accounts, pledges over the shares of the SPC, an assignment on insurance proceeds, and a first priority mortgage over the vessel.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the vessel will continue to demonstrate high uptime performance, permitting stable debt service coverage ratios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- The rating is well placed in its rating category and its upside is limited given that the debt is sculpted so that net revenues generate a certain level of debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Unexpectedly high deductions or off-hire periods owing to unavailability of the vessel for three to more than six months, which results in DSCRs at or below 1.20 times, significant loss of competitiveness, or significant credit deterioration at the offtaker or operator level

PROFILE

Meridian Spirit ApS ("Issuer") is a special purpose company established in Denmark, and is the owner of the liquefied natural gas vessel Meridian Spirit ("LNG Vessel"). The Issuer is owned by Seapeak LLC (52%, unrated) and Marubeni Corporation (48%, Baa2 stable) through their interests in the holding company MALT LNG Holding ApS. Seapeak LLC, formerly Teekay LNG Partners, was acquired by Stonepeak Partners in early 2022.

The Meridian Spirit was built by Samsung Heavy Industries and delivered in January 2010. It is capable of transporting up to 165,000 m3 of LNG on a global basis. The size of the vessel allows it the flexibility to dock at the majority of ports worldwide and to pass through the new locks at the Panama Canal. The vessel sails under the flag of Denmark.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

