Moody's affirms Baa1 rating of TLG's senior unsecured notes and the Baa3 of its hybrid notes, outlook is negative

Frankfurt am Main, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 rating of the €600 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2026, originally issued by TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (TLG) and for which the issuer has been substituted to Aroundtown SA (Aroundtown). TLG remains the guarantor of the notes. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Baa3 rating on the subordinated notes originally issued by TLG Finance S.à.r.l. and for which the issuer has been as well substituted to Aroundtown SA. TLG is no longer guarantor of the hybrid notes. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

Additionally, the (hyb) indicator was removed from the rating of the TLG Finance S.à.r.l.'s subordinated notes. The (hyb) indicator was used incorrectly in connection with this rating in previous rating actions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (TLG) mainly reflect its parent company's (Aroundtown) robust business profile as one of the largest and most diversified real estate companies in Europe, focused on highly rated markets such as Germany (Government of Germany, Aaa stable) and the Netherlands (Government of Netherlands, Aaa stable) and featuring a solid operational track record. The company's credit profile further benefits from its excellent liquidity, and high level of unencumbered assets and long dated and well-staggered debt maturities, because of its proactive management of refinancing needs and historical strong access to capital markets.

These positives are partly offset by a Moody's-adjusted leverage at 46.3% (or 43.9% if adjusted for cash in excess of €400 million) as of the last 12 months that ended September 2022, which is high with respect to the current rating guidance; reduced earnings because of disposals and a protracted recovery in its hotel segment; and a deteriorating operating environment for commercial real estate companies across Europe with tightening financial conditions increasing funding costs for the real estate sector and adding negative pressure on capital values.

Furthermore, a potentially sharper economic slowdown could also result in reduced demand for commercial real estate properties and strain rents, and ultimately weigh on the portfolio occupancy rate. Besides, there is moderate exposure to environmental and social risks arising from shifting working and consumer habits, and growing environmental scrutiny from tenants, which could weigh on the demand for the company's properties. For 2022, the company estimates to have around 50% of its Dutch portfolio energy-certified.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the weak positioning of the rating with Moody's-adjusted leverage close to 45% (once adjusted for excess cash) in a materially weaker operating environment for commercial real estate companies across Europe because of sharply rising interest rates, strained access to public debt and equity capital markets, and concerns over the stability of property values and in general the sector's ability to reduce debt in order to adjust the capital structures to the higher interest rate environment.

An almost clean debt maturity schedule until 2025 and the fact that around 85% of the company's debt will remain fixed/hedged through 2024 gives Aroundtown flexibility to manage refinancing activities and cost. We expect the rising cost of capital together with the future step-up of the coupons under the TLG Finance S.à.r.l.'s subordinated hybrid notes to weaken company's fixed-charge coverage towards 3.1x by 2024 from currently 3.6x, especially in the context of a potential sharper economic slowdown that results in reduced demand for commercial real estate properties and ultimately weigh on the portfolio occupancy rate, rents, and the recovery of the company's hotel segment. Also, we will monitor funding costs going forward and in how far they will allow the company to sustain its fixed charge cover above 3x in the medium term.

Any greater pressure on occupancy, rents, and values due to weaker property market fundamentals than currently expected would result in a negative rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

• Failure to allocate capital towards debt reduction so that the company creates sufficient capacity to absorb market value declines and increasing interest rates

• Evidence of a strained access to private and public capital markets leading to materially higher refinancing costs and leading to a Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio not sustainably above 3x

• Greater deterioration in the operating environment or key performance indicators across its property portfolio such as negative rent reversion, growing vacancy rates and negative valuation changes

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets sustained above 45% or a sustained increase in the company's Moody's-adjusted net debt/ EBITDA above the mid-teen percentages

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

A rating upgrade is unlikely considering the negative outlook, however positive rating pressure could emerge if the company's hotel segment returns to normal operating conditions and there is more visibility into how the structural changes and growing environmental scrutiny from tenants could affect the long-term demand for the company's office properties, and if Aroundtown maintains:

• a track record of strong operating performance, reflected in a sustained reduction in the vacancy rate, rental growth, and at least stable valuations, together with a favourable operating environment

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets well below 40%, combined with a decline in net debt/EBITDA below 12.0x, alongside financial policies that support a lower leverage level

• Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio above 4x on a sustained basis

• an excellent liquidity profile in combination with long-dated debt maturities and a diversified funding profile supported by a strong access to capital markets

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is excellent, supported by a comfortable cash cushion of around €2 billion as of 30 September 2022, together with the expected additional cash inflows of around €330 million from signed disposals that are not closed as of September 2022. In addition the company expects to receive €500 million outstanding from vendor loans signed to support disposal processes during 2021 and year-to date.

The company benefits from an almost clean debt maturity schedule until 2025 and the fact that around 85% of the company's debt will remain fixed or hedged through 2024, gives Aroundtown flexibility to manage refinancing activities and cost.

Year to date, the company has raised around €290 million secured financing at around 4% all-in cost. We understand that access to banks remains open for Aroundtown to address upcoming refinancing needs.

Aroundtown has additional financial flexibility from a pool of around €23.5 billion of unencumbered investment properties as of 30 September 2022, next to €1 billion undrawn committed revolving credit facilities.

We expect Aroundtown's cash resources to comfortably cover all the company's cash outflows over the next 12-18 months.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

