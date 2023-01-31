Moody's affirms Baa1 rating on First Nations ETF Limited Partnership; outlook stable

Approximately CAD545.3 million of debt securities affected (face value)

Toronto, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed First Nations ETF Limited Partnership's (FNLP) senior secured rating at Baa1. The rating outlook is stable.

FNLP is a special purpose entity that is 70% owned by a subsidiary of Fort McKay First Nation and 30% by a subsidiary of Mikisew Cree First Nation. FNLP owns a 49% interest in Thebacha LP, with Suncor Energy Inc. (Suncor, Baa1 Stable) owning 51%. Thebacha LP owns the East Tank Farm project (ETF), a bitumen blending, cooling and storage facility associated with the Fort Hills oil sands mine (Fort Hills) in Alberta. Thebacha LP benefits from three 25-year long term Terminal Services Agreements (TSAs) with three shippers: Suncor (54.12%), Total E&P Canada Ltd. (Total Canada; 24.58%) and Teck Canadian Energy Sales Limited (Teck Energy; 21.3%). The shippers are also co-owners of the Fort Hills mine, proportional to their interests in the TSAs.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: First Nations ETF Limited Partnership

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: First Nations ETF Limited Partnership

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating reflects the predictability of cash flow derived through Thebacha LP distributions sourced by the three 25-year TSAs, providing a high degree of cash flow resiliency. The debt fully amortizes on December 31, 2041, six months before the TSAs expire in July 2042. The shippers' obligations under the TSAs are guaranteed. Suncor guarantees its own obligations. The obligations of Total Canada are guaranteed (under a capped guarantee) by TotalEnergies Holdings S.A.S. (formerly Total Holdings S.A.S. and Elf Aquitaine SAS), a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE (A1 stable). Teck Energy's obligations are fully guaranteed by Teck Resources Limited (Teck; Baa3 positive). The weighted average credit quality of the shippers is investment grade. The rating recognizes the essentiality of ETF for Fort Hills, to which Suncor remains committed, as there is no other method to get the bitumen from the mine to markets, except by cooling and blending through the ETF facility, which only serves the needs of the mine owners. Suncor is the operator of the facility.

Under the TSAs, the shippers pay a fee that is derived from a rate base calculation, with the payment of all pass-through operating costs, property taxes, capital maintenance expenditures as well as a utility-like return on the rate base, a flat depreciation, a tax allowance and a working capital allowance. All payments are paid with very few conditions, which are easily met. As such, there is no risk related to volumes, commodity prices or operating costs.

The TSAs also include force majeure, event of default and termination provisions that are favourable to FNLP. Even in the case of force majeure, revenues are not lost; they can only be deferred and repaid over time with interest. If the TSAs are terminated for any reason, a termination payment is paid by the shippers that covers the outstanding FNLP debt (although in certain cases it may not cover make whole amounts or the termination amount may be limited by the fact that the TotalEnergies Holding S.A.S. guarantee for its shipper affiliate has a cap).

The contracts and financing have been structured so that FNLP can rely on a stable stream of distributions from Thebacha LP and most events that could reduce these distributions have been mitigated, limited, or reserved on a conservative basis. FNLP's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is expected to be 1.45x minimum and 1.74x average. Since the in-service date of the ETF facility in July 2017, DSCRs are in line with modelled DSCRs, given the pass-through nature of most operating and maintenance costs.

FNLP's 49% interest in Thebacha LP represents a unique partnership between Suncor and two First Nations, with Suncor playing key roles in the ETF project. Although a minority owner, FNLP has extensive structural protections, which effectively give it veto rights over important decisions under a shareholder agreement with Suncor. The collateral trustee to the bondholders has the same rights under a direct lender agreement.

Today's rating action also recognizes the anticipated change in ownership at ETF. Specifically, in late October 2022, Teck announced it had reached an agreement to sell its 21.3% stake to Suncor, as it shifts focus to copper from carbon, which would increase Suncor's stake to 75.42%. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023. Shortly prior to that, in late September 2022, TotalEnergies SE had announced plans to spin off and sell its Canadian oil sands assets (its 24.58% in Fort Hills and its 50% stake in the ConocoPhillips-operated Surmont thermal project), because the assets are not in line with its climate strategy. TotalEnergies SE said it planned to take a vote regarding the spin-off in its May 2023 shareholder meeting.

The credit profile is constrained by the fact that while the lenders benefit from share and account pledges, the financing is an equity financing and thus lenders do not benefit from any assignment of the major project agreements or security on the ETF assets. Moreover, the economic rationale of the overall Fort Hills project has varied over the years (as for many oil sands projects). However, payments made by the shippers to Project Co are shielded from swings in Fort Hills's production, and the mine is not expected to shut down, with a long life estimated at between 40 and 50 years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable reflecting the expectation that FNLP will receive stable distributions from Thebacha LP and exhibit stable and predictable DSCR for the term of the debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

- The rating could face upward pressure if the creditworthiness of the shippers (or their guarantors) improves;

- Absent any changes in the credit quality of the shippers, the rating has limited ability to be upgraded in the short term as the expectation is for the operating and financial performance to track the forecast.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

- Deterioration in the creditworthiness of the shippers (or their guarantors);

- The terms of the TSA's are weakened;

- The average annual DSCR falls below 1.55 times;

- A prolonged force majeure event;

- Abandonment of Fort Hills oil sands mine;

- Termination of a TSA by a shipper without replacement.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Radi Annab

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

