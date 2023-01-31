info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Baa1 rating on First Nations ETF Limited Partnership; outlook stable

31 Jan 2023

Approximately CAD545.3 million of debt securities affected (face value)

Toronto, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed First Nations ETF Limited Partnership's (FNLP) senior secured rating at Baa1. The rating outlook is stable.

FNLP is a special purpose entity that is 70% owned by a subsidiary of Fort McKay First Nation and 30% by a subsidiary of Mikisew Cree First Nation. FNLP owns a 49% interest in Thebacha LP, with Suncor Energy Inc. (Suncor, Baa1 Stable) owning 51%. Thebacha LP owns the East Tank Farm project (ETF), a bitumen blending, cooling and storage facility associated with the Fort Hills oil sands mine (Fort Hills) in Alberta. Thebacha LP benefits from three 25-year long term Terminal Services Agreements (TSAs) with three shippers: Suncor (54.12%), Total E&P Canada Ltd. (Total Canada; 24.58%) and Teck Canadian Energy Sales Limited (Teck Energy; 21.3%). The shippers are also co-owners of the Fort Hills mine, proportional to their interests in the TSAs.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: First Nations ETF Limited Partnership

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: First Nations ETF Limited Partnership

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating reflects the predictability of cash flow derived through Thebacha LP distributions sourced by the three 25-year TSAs, providing a high degree of cash flow resiliency. The debt fully amortizes on December 31, 2041, six months before the TSAs expire in July 2042. The shippers' obligations under the TSAs are guaranteed. Suncor guarantees its own obligations. The obligations of Total Canada are guaranteed (under a capped guarantee) by TotalEnergies Holdings S.A.S. (formerly Total Holdings S.A.S. and Elf Aquitaine SAS), a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE (A1 stable). Teck Energy's obligations are fully guaranteed by Teck Resources Limited (Teck; Baa3 positive). The weighted average credit quality of the shippers is investment grade. The rating recognizes the essentiality of ETF for Fort Hills, to which Suncor remains committed, as there is no other method to get the bitumen from the mine to markets, except by cooling and blending through the ETF facility, which only serves the needs of the mine owners. Suncor is the operator of the facility.

Under the TSAs, the shippers pay a fee that is derived from a rate base calculation, with the payment of all pass-through operating costs, property taxes, capital maintenance expenditures as well as a utility-like return on the rate base, a flat depreciation, a tax allowance and a working capital allowance. All payments are paid with very few conditions, which are easily met. As such, there is no risk related to volumes, commodity prices or operating costs.

The TSAs also include force majeure, event of default and termination provisions that are favourable to FNLP. Even in the case of force majeure, revenues are not lost; they can only be deferred and repaid over time with interest. If the TSAs are terminated for any reason, a termination payment is paid by the shippers that covers the outstanding FNLP debt (although in certain cases it may not cover make whole amounts or the termination amount may be limited by the fact that the TotalEnergies Holding S.A.S. guarantee for its shipper affiliate has a cap).

The contracts and financing have been structured so that FNLP can rely on a stable stream of distributions from Thebacha LP and most events that could reduce these distributions have been mitigated, limited, or reserved on a conservative basis. FNLP's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is expected to be 1.45x minimum and 1.74x average. Since the in-service date of the ETF facility in July 2017, DSCRs are in line with modelled DSCRs, given the pass-through nature of most operating and maintenance costs.

FNLP's 49% interest in Thebacha LP represents a unique partnership between Suncor and two First Nations, with Suncor playing key roles in the ETF project. Although a minority owner, FNLP has extensive structural protections, which effectively give it veto rights over important decisions under a shareholder agreement with Suncor. The collateral trustee to the bondholders has the same rights under a direct lender agreement.

Today's rating action also recognizes the anticipated change in ownership at ETF. Specifically, in late October 2022, Teck announced it had reached an agreement to sell its 21.3% stake to Suncor, as it shifts focus to copper from carbon, which would increase Suncor's stake to 75.42%. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023. Shortly prior to that, in late September 2022, TotalEnergies SE had announced plans to spin off and sell its Canadian oil sands assets (its 24.58% in Fort Hills and its 50% stake in the ConocoPhillips-operated Surmont thermal project), because the assets are not in line with its climate strategy. TotalEnergies SE said it planned to take a vote regarding the spin-off in its May 2023 shareholder meeting.

The credit profile is constrained by the fact that while the lenders benefit from share and account pledges, the financing is an equity financing and thus lenders do not benefit from any assignment of the major project agreements or security on the ETF assets. Moreover, the economic rationale of the overall Fort Hills project has varied over the years (as for many oil sands projects). However, payments made by the shippers to Project Co are shielded from swings in Fort Hills's production, and the mine is not expected to shut down, with a long life estimated at between 40 and 50 years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable reflecting the expectation that FNLP will receive stable distributions from Thebacha LP and exhibit stable and predictable DSCR for the term of the debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

- The rating could face upward pressure if the creditworthiness of the shippers (or their guarantors) improves;

- Absent any changes in the credit quality of the shippers, the rating has limited ability to be upgraded in the short term as the expectation is for the operating and financial performance to track the forecast.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

-  Deterioration in the creditworthiness of the shippers (or their guarantors);

-  The terms of the TSA's are weakened;

-  The average annual DSCR falls below 1.55 times;

-  A prolonged force majeure event;

-  Abandonment of Fort Hills oil sands mine;

-  Termination of a TSA by a shipper without replacement.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Radi Annab
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project & Infra Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

