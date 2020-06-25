Moody's affirms Baa1 rating on I-4 Mobility Partners Opco LLC's senior secured and subordinate facilities; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $1.32 billion of credit facilities affected
New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa1 rating on I-4 Mobility Partners Opco LLC's ("I-4MP"
or "Project Co") $483 million senior construction bank loan,
$127 million of subordinate short term Tranche A TIFIA loans,
and $822 million of subordinate long term Tranche B TIFIA loans.
The outlook was revised to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the recent execution of a supplemental
agreement (SA) between the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT
Aa2 stable) and I-4MP in April, with a related dropdown agreement
with the Design Build Joint Venture (DBJV), whereby FDOT provided
to the project, much needed time relief as well as compensation
of $125 million, finally settling a relief claim filed in
June of 2018. The SA extended the project's substantial completion
date under the concession agreement and related deadlines under the loan
agreements by 365 days, while adding a new milestone for the completion
of general use lanes (GULs) by the end of this year, as well as
some changes to the structure of milestone payments and availability payments
during the first year of operations.
The rating action also reflects the construction progress to date,
with less than 25% remaining of the I-4 Ultimate project
by a financially sound and experienced DBJV team, with significant
combined experience on similar projects in central Florida as well as
completing projects under a public private partnership (PPP) framework.
The project has accumulated a significant level of noncompliance points;
however they continue to decline due to renegotiation as well as time
lapse, which is viewed positively as it creates greater distance
to default thresholds both under the lenders and concession agreements.
The points remain just above the threshold for increased surveillance
by FDOT.
According to the most recent LTA report, the critical path now runs
through the construction of I-4 westbound GUL's from South
St. to Area 3, with the current longest path covering the
single activity of approximately a quarter mile of bridge construction
(erection of steel on Bridge 279 between Washington and Robinson streets).
This work is well advanced with the most complex phase of setting girders
over the top of the Westbound GULs already completed. After these
girders are set, I-4 West Bound GULs from Livingstone to
Gore streets will be opened to traffic.
While a schedule has not yet been confirmed that supports the completion
of the GULs' by the milestone date, a schedule must be provided
by July 10th, per the signed SA. The expectation is that
the new schedule will show that the GULs will be completed in line with
the milestone of December 31, 2020. If the GULs are not completed
by the GUL Milestone Date, delay LDs from the DBJV will cover the
loss of availability payments in a delay scenario to keep I-4MP
whole.
The execution of the SA also changed the structure of a number of expected
milestone payments, with only slight changes to the amounts.
Approximately $613 million of the original $688 million
in Final Acceptance Payments have been reclassified as Periodic Payments
and will be received at the same dates per the original schedule,
while a final acceptance payment of $75 million will be received
approximately nine months later (April 2022 versus August 2021),
given the change in the Final Acceptance Date. As a result of this
delay in receiving the final $75 million, the debt service
on the TIFIA Tranche A Loan is expected to be repaid 9 months later in
April of 2022 rather than August of 2021, per the original agreement,
with additional interest accrued of approximately $1 million.
Although the later debt repayment reduces the room between the Final Acceptance
Payment and the August 31, 2023 hard maturity date, the expectation
is that the project is on track to achieve Final Acceptance in March 2022.
Availability payments will commence per the original scheduled completion,
to give credit to the completion of the GULs, but no earlier than
October 2020. However, there have been some reductions to
the maximum availability payments during the first year of operations
which have mostly been mitigated by project level expense savings,
given the assumption of O&M and insurance costs carried by the DBJV
until substantial completion which were previously the responsibility
of the I-4MP for the 2021 calendar year. Rather than receiving
the full Maximum Availability Payment (MAP) amount of $75 million
starting at Substantial Completion, I4-MP will receive 74%
($56 million) of the MAP once the project reaches the GUL Milestone
Completion Date and then 15% of the MAP ($11 million) once
the project reaches Substantial Completion. The remaining 11%
($8 million) will be forfeited per the negotiated SA. Following
Substantial Completion scheduled for the express lanes, availability
payments will step up to 100% of the MAP, per the original
expectations. Further, given the delay in receiving the final
$75 million of final acceptance payments, there will be additional
interest accrued on the TIFIA Tranche A loan to be covered in 2021.
The discounted MAP during the first year of operations and the increase
in accrued interest are mostly mitigated by the cost savings mentioned
above, allowing for the maintenance of an average DSCR of 1.25x,
as originally anticipated. In the event of a delay in the completion
of the GULs, there could be an impact in receiving the additional
15% of the MAP, which would be covered by delay LDs form
the DBJV. Given the current construction status, we view
the scenario of receiving the delayed MAP as unlikely. Delay LDs
are payable by the contractor in the event the GULs are not completed
by the end of this year, which would further mitigate any financial
impact of delays.
The Baa1 rating also recognizes the strength of the security package which
includes DBJV parent company guarantees on a joint and several basis for
up to 35% of the contract price, the large payment and performance
bonds ($750 million each) and $39 million of restricted
liquidity, including $30 million in L/Cs recourse to the
sponsors and an additional $9 million in retained cash.
The project also has a flexible debt repayment structure for the construction
loan and the short-term TIFIA portion, where principal and
accrued interest can extend to August 2023, which is still nearly
two years post revised substantial completion, while the debt service
on the Tranche B term loan can also be deferred.
Liquidity for the project is deemed adequate given the flexibility provided
by the ability to defer the construction loan and TIFIA payments,
the fact that delay LDs paid by the DBJV are due if the GULs are not completed
as scheduled, the contractors' assumption of O&M and insurance
costs until substantial completion, the existence of a three month
buffer between scheduled completion of the GULs and the first related
periodic payment, and the fact that any monetary noncompliance penalties
under the concession agreement post completion of the GUL are assessed
only against the final acceptance payment. We also note that prior
to any deductions and the final payment of the TIFIA Tranche A loan,
there is a cushion of approximately $50 million which is expected
to repay a subordinated equity loan and could absorb additional interest
accrued in the event of significant delays.
RATING OUTLOOK
The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the expectation
that the project will be able to meet the GUL completion milestone of
December 31, 2020 without any significant delay, enabling
the release of a large milestone payment of $300 million by the
end of the 1Q 2021, followed by a subsequent payment of $313
million by 7/1/2021, enabling the full repayment of the construction
loan and a large portion of the TIFIA Tranche-A loan, as
well as the commencement of 74% of the MAP by the same date as
originally envisioned, enabling the payment of the first debt service
payment under the TIFIA Tranche-B loan. The outlook also
considers the diminished completion risk following the expected delivery
of the GULs, given the express lanes will be within an enclosed
area, which will require limited closures or interruption of traffic.
The outlook also reflects our expectation that the project will continue
to show improvements with regards to safety with minimal lost time incidents
that could delay the project.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
• Rating is not likely to be upgraded until the project is completed
and demonstrates a stable and successful operating track record
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
• The new GUL completion milestone is not achieved by December 31,
2020, delaying the receipt of the periodic payments, as well
as the commencement of availability payments, requiring delay LD
payments from the DBJV and impacting the DSCR in 2021
• Liquidity deemed insufficient to cover Delay LD payments from the
DBJV
• Significant additional noncompliance points are assessed,
rather than declining with passage of time as currently expected
• Difficulty in attracting skilled labor and/or increased number
of health and safety incidents such as fatalities, despite ongoing
measures to instill and maintain a culture of safety on the job,
and/or negative coronavirus related impact to ongoing construction
PROFILE
I-4 Mobility Partners Inc is a special purpose entity owned by
sponsors Skanska Infrastructure Development Inc. (Skanska ID -50%)
and John Laing Investments Limited (John Laing - 50%),
created to design, build, finance, operate and maintain
the I-4 Ultimate project. I-4 Mobility Partners Inc
consists of three legal entities, including I-4 Mobility
OpCo LLC, I-4 Mobility Midstream LLC and I-4 Mobility
HoldCo LLC. I-4 Mobility OpCo is the borrower and has entered
into all material project and financing agreements. The OpCo is
directly owned by I-4 Mobility Midstream, which has no ability
to issue debt or transfer its interest in the OpCo at any future time.
I-4 Mobility Midstream is 100% owned by I-4 Mobility
HoldCo. Ownership of HoldCo is 50/50 between Skanska ID and John
Laing, though their equity contributions to the project are not
equal. Corporate governance and oversight of the HoldCo is provided
by a board of directors made up of individuals representing Skanska ID
and John Laing, who are responsible for project governance and steering,
appointment and oversight of the project's executive, accountability
for the financial performance of the project, in addition to approval
and sign-off on significant issues.
The DBJV team consists of Skanska USA Civil Southeast Inc.,
Granite Construction Company and The Lane Construction Corporation (Lane
Construction), who all benefit from a parent guarantee under the
DBJV agreement. Recently, WeBuild, previously known
as Salini Impregilo S.p.A, acquired Lane Construction
and is the parent guarantor for Lane Construction under the DBJV agreement.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Risk
in Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published
in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1169983.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jennifer Chang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653