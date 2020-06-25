Moody's affirms Baa1 rating on I-4 Mobility Partners Opco LLC's senior secured and subordinate facilities; outlook revised to stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Baa1 rating on I-4 Mobility Partners Opco LLC's senior secured and subordinate facilities; outlook revised to stable

25 Jun 2020

Approximately $1.32 billion of credit facilities affected

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa1 rating on I-4 Mobility Partners Opco LLC's ("I-4MP" or "Project Co") $483 million senior construction bank loan, $127 million of subordinate short term Tranche A TIFIA loans, and $822 million of subordinate long term Tranche B TIFIA loans. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the recent execution of a supplemental agreement (SA) between the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT Aa2 stable) and I-4MP in April, with a related dropdown agreement with the Design Build Joint Venture (DBJV), whereby FDOT provided to the project, much needed time relief as well as compensation of $125 million, finally settling a relief claim filed in June of 2018. The SA extended the project's substantial completion date under the concession agreement and related deadlines under the loan agreements by 365 days, while adding a new milestone for the completion of general use lanes (GULs) by the end of this year, as well as some changes to the structure of milestone payments and availability payments during the first year of operations.

The rating action also reflects the construction progress to date, with less than 25% remaining of the I-4 Ultimate project by a financially sound and experienced DBJV team, with significant combined experience on similar projects in central Florida as well as completing projects under a public private partnership (PPP) framework. The project has accumulated a significant level of noncompliance points; however they continue to decline due to renegotiation as well as time lapse, which is viewed positively as it creates greater distance to default thresholds both under the lenders and concession agreements. The points remain just above the threshold for increased surveillance by FDOT.

According to the most recent LTA report, the critical path now runs through the construction of I-4 westbound GUL's from South St. to Area 3, with the current longest path covering the single activity of approximately a quarter mile of bridge construction (erection of steel on Bridge 279 between Washington and Robinson streets). This work is well advanced with the most complex phase of setting girders over the top of the Westbound GULs already completed. After these girders are set, I-4 West Bound GULs from Livingstone to Gore streets will be opened to traffic.

While a schedule has not yet been confirmed that supports the completion of the GULs' by the milestone date, a schedule must be provided by July 10th, per the signed SA. The expectation is that the new schedule will show that the GULs will be completed in line with the milestone of December 31, 2020. If the GULs are not completed by the GUL Milestone Date, delay LDs from the DBJV will cover the loss of availability payments in a delay scenario to keep I-4MP whole.

The execution of the SA also changed the structure of a number of expected milestone payments, with only slight changes to the amounts. Approximately $613 million of the original $688 million in Final Acceptance Payments have been reclassified as Periodic Payments and will be received at the same dates per the original schedule, while a final acceptance payment of $75 million will be received approximately nine months later (April 2022 versus August 2021), given the change in the Final Acceptance Date. As a result of this delay in receiving the final $75 million, the debt service on the TIFIA Tranche A Loan is expected to be repaid 9 months later in April of 2022 rather than August of 2021, per the original agreement, with additional interest accrued of approximately $1 million. Although the later debt repayment reduces the room between the Final Acceptance Payment and the August 31, 2023 hard maturity date, the expectation is that the project is on track to achieve Final Acceptance in March 2022.

Availability payments will commence per the original scheduled completion, to give credit to the completion of the GULs, but no earlier than October 2020. However, there have been some reductions to the maximum availability payments during the first year of operations which have mostly been mitigated by project level expense savings, given the assumption of O&M and insurance costs carried by the DBJV until substantial completion which were previously the responsibility of the I-4MP for the 2021 calendar year. Rather than receiving the full Maximum Availability Payment (MAP) amount of $75 million starting at Substantial Completion, I4-MP will receive 74% ($56 million) of the MAP once the project reaches the GUL Milestone Completion Date and then 15% of the MAP ($11 million) once the project reaches Substantial Completion. The remaining 11% ($8 million) will be forfeited per the negotiated SA. Following Substantial Completion scheduled for the express lanes, availability payments will step up to 100% of the MAP, per the original expectations. Further, given the delay in receiving the final $75 million of final acceptance payments, there will be additional interest accrued on the TIFIA Tranche A loan to be covered in 2021. The discounted MAP during the first year of operations and the increase in accrued interest are mostly mitigated by the cost savings mentioned above, allowing for the maintenance of an average DSCR of 1.25x, as originally anticipated. In the event of a delay in the completion of the GULs, there could be an impact in receiving the additional 15% of the MAP, which would be covered by delay LDs form the DBJV. Given the current construction status, we view the scenario of receiving the delayed MAP as unlikely. Delay LDs are payable by the contractor in the event the GULs are not completed by the end of this year, which would further mitigate any financial impact of delays.

The Baa1 rating also recognizes the strength of the security package which includes DBJV parent company guarantees on a joint and several basis for up to 35% of the contract price, the large payment and performance bonds ($750 million each) and $39 million of restricted liquidity, including $30 million in L/Cs recourse to the sponsors and an additional $9 million in retained cash. The project also has a flexible debt repayment structure for the construction loan and the short-term TIFIA portion, where principal and accrued interest can extend to August 2023, which is still nearly two years post revised substantial completion, while the debt service on the Tranche B term loan can also be deferred.

Liquidity for the project is deemed adequate given the flexibility provided by the ability to defer the construction loan and TIFIA payments, the fact that delay LDs paid by the DBJV are due if the GULs are not completed as scheduled, the contractors' assumption of O&M and insurance costs until substantial completion, the existence of a three month buffer between scheduled completion of the GULs and the first related periodic payment, and the fact that any monetary noncompliance penalties under the concession agreement post completion of the GUL are assessed only against the final acceptance payment. We also note that prior to any deductions and the final payment of the TIFIA Tranche A loan, there is a cushion of approximately $50 million which is expected to repay a subordinated equity loan and could absorb additional interest accrued in the event of significant delays.

RATING OUTLOOK

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the expectation that the project will be able to meet the GUL completion milestone of December 31, 2020 without any significant delay, enabling the release of a large milestone payment of $300 million by the end of the 1Q 2021, followed by a subsequent payment of $313 million by 7/1/2021, enabling the full repayment of the construction loan and a large portion of the TIFIA Tranche-A loan, as well as the commencement of 74% of the MAP by the same date as originally envisioned, enabling the payment of the first debt service payment under the TIFIA Tranche-B loan. The outlook also considers the diminished completion risk following the expected delivery of the GULs, given the express lanes will be within an enclosed area, which will require limited closures or interruption of traffic. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the project will continue to show improvements with regards to safety with minimal lost time incidents that could delay the project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Rating is not likely to be upgraded until the project is completed and demonstrates a stable and successful operating track record

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• The new GUL completion milestone is not achieved by December 31, 2020, delaying the receipt of the periodic payments, as well as the commencement of availability payments, requiring delay LD payments from the DBJV and impacting the DSCR in 2021

• Liquidity deemed insufficient to cover Delay LD payments from the DBJV

• Significant additional noncompliance points are assessed, rather than declining with passage of time as currently expected

• Difficulty in attracting skilled labor and/or increased number of health and safety incidents such as fatalities, despite ongoing measures to instill and maintain a culture of safety on the job, and/or negative coronavirus related impact to ongoing construction

PROFILE

I-4 Mobility Partners Inc is a special purpose entity owned by sponsors Skanska Infrastructure Development Inc. (Skanska ID -50%) and John Laing Investments Limited (John Laing - 50%), created to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the I-4 Ultimate project. I-4 Mobility Partners Inc consists of three legal entities, including I-4 Mobility OpCo LLC, I-4 Mobility Midstream LLC and I-4 Mobility HoldCo LLC. I-4 Mobility OpCo is the borrower and has entered into all material project and financing agreements. The OpCo is directly owned by I-4 Mobility Midstream, which has no ability to issue debt or transfer its interest in the OpCo at any future time. I-4 Mobility Midstream is 100% owned by I-4 Mobility HoldCo. Ownership of HoldCo is 50/50 between Skanska ID and John Laing, though their equity contributions to the project are not equal. Corporate governance and oversight of the HoldCo is provided by a board of directors made up of individuals representing Skanska ID and John Laing, who are responsible for project governance and steering, appointment and oversight of the project's executive, accountability for the financial performance of the project, in addition to approval and sign-off on significant issues.

The DBJV team consists of Skanska USA Civil Southeast Inc., Granite Construction Company and The Lane Construction Corporation (Lane Construction), who all benefit from a parent guarantee under the DBJV agreement. Recently, WeBuild, previously known as Salini Impregilo S.p.A, acquired Lane Construction and is the parent guarantor for Lane Construction under the DBJV agreement.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Risk in Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1169983. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer Chang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com