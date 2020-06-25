Moody's affirms Baa1 rating on I-4 Mobility Partners Opco LLC's senior secured and subordinate facilities; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $1.32 billion of credit facilities affected

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa1 rating on I-4 Mobility Partners Opco LLC's ("I-4MP" or "Project Co") $483 million senior construction bank loan, $127 million of subordinate short term Tranche A TIFIA loans, and $822 million of subordinate long term Tranche B TIFIA loans. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the recent execution of a supplemental agreement (SA) between the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT Aa2 stable) and I-4MP in April, with a related dropdown agreement with the Design Build Joint Venture (DBJV), whereby FDOT provided to the project, much needed time relief as well as compensation of $125 million, finally settling a relief claim filed in June of 2018. The SA extended the project's substantial completion date under the concession agreement and related deadlines under the loan agreements by 365 days, while adding a new milestone for the completion of general use lanes (GULs) by the end of this year, as well as some changes to the structure of milestone payments and availability payments during the first year of operations.

The rating action also reflects the construction progress to date, with less than 25% remaining of the I-4 Ultimate project by a financially sound and experienced DBJV team, with significant combined experience on similar projects in central Florida as well as completing projects under a public private partnership (PPP) framework. The project has accumulated a significant level of noncompliance points; however they continue to decline due to renegotiation as well as time lapse, which is viewed positively as it creates greater distance to default thresholds both under the lenders and concession agreements. The points remain just above the threshold for increased surveillance by FDOT.

According to the most recent LTA report, the critical path now runs through the construction of I-4 westbound GUL's from South St. to Area 3, with the current longest path covering the single activity of approximately a quarter mile of bridge construction (erection of steel on Bridge 279 between Washington and Robinson streets). This work is well advanced with the most complex phase of setting girders over the top of the Westbound GULs already completed. After these girders are set, I-4 West Bound GULs from Livingstone to Gore streets will be opened to traffic.

While a schedule has not yet been confirmed that supports the completion of the GULs' by the milestone date, a schedule must be provided by July 10th, per the signed SA. The expectation is that the new schedule will show that the GULs will be completed in line with the milestone of December 31, 2020. If the GULs are not completed by the GUL Milestone Date, delay LDs from the DBJV will cover the loss of availability payments in a delay scenario to keep I-4MP whole.

The execution of the SA also changed the structure of a number of expected milestone payments, with only slight changes to the amounts. Approximately $613 million of the original $688 million in Final Acceptance Payments have been reclassified as Periodic Payments and will be received at the same dates per the original schedule, while a final acceptance payment of $75 million will be received approximately nine months later (April 2022 versus August 2021), given the change in the Final Acceptance Date. As a result of this delay in receiving the final $75 million, the debt service on the TIFIA Tranche A Loan is expected to be repaid 9 months later in April of 2022 rather than August of 2021, per the original agreement, with additional interest accrued of approximately $1 million. Although the later debt repayment reduces the room between the Final Acceptance Payment and the August 31, 2023 hard maturity date, the expectation is that the project is on track to achieve Final Acceptance in March 2022.

Availability payments will commence per the original scheduled completion, to give credit to the completion of the GULs, but no earlier than October 2020. However, there have been some reductions to the maximum availability payments during the first year of operations which have mostly been mitigated by project level expense savings, given the assumption of O&M and insurance costs carried by the DBJV until substantial completion which were previously the responsibility of the I-4MP for the 2021 calendar year. Rather than receiving the full Maximum Availability Payment (MAP) amount of $75 million starting at Substantial Completion, I4-MP will receive 74% ($56 million) of the MAP once the project reaches the GUL Milestone Completion Date and then 15% of the MAP ($11 million) once the project reaches Substantial Completion. The remaining 11% ($8 million) will be forfeited per the negotiated SA. Following Substantial Completion scheduled for the express lanes, availability payments will step up to 100% of the MAP, per the original expectations. Further, given the delay in receiving the final $75 million of final acceptance payments, there will be additional interest accrued on the TIFIA Tranche A loan to be covered in 2021. The discounted MAP during the first year of operations and the increase in accrued interest are mostly mitigated by the cost savings mentioned above, allowing for the maintenance of an average DSCR of 1.25x, as originally anticipated. In the event of a delay in the completion of the GULs, there could be an impact in receiving the additional 15% of the MAP, which would be covered by delay LDs form the DBJV. Given the current construction status, we view the scenario of receiving the delayed MAP as unlikely. Delay LDs are payable by the contractor in the event the GULs are not completed by the end of this year, which would further mitigate any financial impact of delays.

The Baa1 rating also recognizes the strength of the security package which includes DBJV parent company guarantees on a joint and several basis for up to 35% of the contract price, the large payment and performance bonds ($750 million each) and $39 million of restricted liquidity, including $30 million in L/Cs recourse to the sponsors and an additional $9 million in retained cash. The project also has a flexible debt repayment structure for the construction loan and the short-term TIFIA portion, where principal and accrued interest can extend to August 2023, which is still nearly two years post revised substantial completion, while the debt service on the Tranche B term loan can also be deferred.

Liquidity for the project is deemed adequate given the flexibility provided by the ability to defer the construction loan and TIFIA payments, the fact that delay LDs paid by the DBJV are due if the GULs are not completed as scheduled, the contractors' assumption of O&M and insurance costs until substantial completion, the existence of a three month buffer between scheduled completion of the GULs and the first related periodic payment, and the fact that any monetary noncompliance penalties under the concession agreement post completion of the GUL are assessed only against the final acceptance payment. We also note that prior to any deductions and the final payment of the TIFIA Tranche A loan, there is a cushion of approximately $50 million which is expected to repay a subordinated equity loan and could absorb additional interest accrued in the event of significant delays.

RATING OUTLOOK

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the expectation that the project will be able to meet the GUL completion milestone of December 31, 2020 without any significant delay, enabling the release of a large milestone payment of $300 million by the end of the 1Q 2021, followed by a subsequent payment of $313 million by 7/1/2021, enabling the full repayment of the construction loan and a large portion of the TIFIA Tranche-A loan, as well as the commencement of 74% of the MAP by the same date as originally envisioned, enabling the payment of the first debt service payment under the TIFIA Tranche-B loan. The outlook also considers the diminished completion risk following the expected delivery of the GULs, given the express lanes will be within an enclosed area, which will require limited closures or interruption of traffic. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the project will continue to show improvements with regards to safety with minimal lost time incidents that could delay the project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Rating is not likely to be upgraded until the project is completed and demonstrates a stable and successful operating track record

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• The new GUL completion milestone is not achieved by December 31, 2020, delaying the receipt of the periodic payments, as well as the commencement of availability payments, requiring delay LD payments from the DBJV and impacting the DSCR in 2021

• Liquidity deemed insufficient to cover Delay LD payments from the DBJV

• Significant additional noncompliance points are assessed, rather than declining with passage of time as currently expected

• Difficulty in attracting skilled labor and/or increased number of health and safety incidents such as fatalities, despite ongoing measures to instill and maintain a culture of safety on the job, and/or negative coronavirus related impact to ongoing construction

PROFILE

I-4 Mobility Partners Inc is a special purpose entity owned by sponsors Skanska Infrastructure Development Inc. (Skanska ID -50%) and John Laing Investments Limited (John Laing - 50%), created to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the I-4 Ultimate project. I-4 Mobility Partners Inc consists of three legal entities, including I-4 Mobility OpCo LLC, I-4 Mobility Midstream LLC and I-4 Mobility HoldCo LLC. I-4 Mobility OpCo is the borrower and has entered into all material project and financing agreements. The OpCo is directly owned by I-4 Mobility Midstream, which has no ability to issue debt or transfer its interest in the OpCo at any future time. I-4 Mobility Midstream is 100% owned by I-4 Mobility HoldCo. Ownership of HoldCo is 50/50 between Skanska ID and John Laing, though their equity contributions to the project are not equal. Corporate governance and oversight of the HoldCo is provided by a board of directors made up of individuals representing Skanska ID and John Laing, who are responsible for project governance and steering, appointment and oversight of the project's executive, accountability for the financial performance of the project, in addition to approval and sign-off on significant issues.

The DBJV team consists of Skanska USA Civil Southeast Inc., Granite Construction Company and The Lane Construction Corporation (Lane Construction), who all benefit from a parent guarantee under the DBJV agreement. Recently, WeBuild, previously known as Salini Impregilo S.p.A, acquired Lane Construction and is the parent guarantor for Lane Construction under the DBJV agreement.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Risk in Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1169983. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

