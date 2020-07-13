Moody's affirms Baa1 senior unsecured of Maxim following acquisition agreement with Analog Devices; outlook stable

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Maxim Integrated Products,
Inc. ("Maxim") Baa1 senior unsecured rating following today's announcement
that it has reached an agreement to be acquired by Analog Devices,
Inc. ("Analog") in an all-stock transaction that values
the combined enterprise at over $68 billion. The credit
positive transaction, unanimously approved by the Board of Directors
of both companies, will strengthen Analog with increased breadth
and scale across multiple end markets. Subject to regulatory approvals,
the transaction is expected to close in mid-2021. The outlook
remains stable.
Upon closing, current Analog shareholders will own approximately
69 percent of the combined company, while Maxim stockholders will
own approximately 31 percent. The combined company had $7.7
billion of revenue and $3.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA on
a pro forma basis.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The acquisition would combine two very profitable analog semiconductor
companies with complementary technologies, products, and capabilities,
solidifying Analog's very strong position in the high performance analog
market, with $7.7 billion of combined revenue and
$3.3 billion of EBITDA as of the first calendar quarter
of 2020. Reflecting very high quality earnings and efficient business
models, the combined companies convert over 80% of EBITDA
into cash flow after capital spending. Both companies have strong
positions in very diversified end markets with Maxim having relative strength
in automotive and data center markets, while Analog excels across
the broad industrial, optical communications and digital healthcare
markets are highly complementary and aligned with key secular growth trends.
The combined entity will have highly differentiated products across similar
end-markets in industrial (44% of combined revenue in the
most recent quarter), communications (22%), automotive
(19%), and consumer (13%).The ratings are constrained
by semiconductor industry cyclicality, although less pronounced
with broadening end markets, strong although fairly predictable
competition from analog semiconductor players.
In addition to modest cost synergies expectations ($275 million)
that Moody's views as achievable, the broader portfolio and
revenue base over which the company will be able to leverage research
and development spending, should improve profit margins and cash
flow from already strong levels. Moody's projects leverage
will be modest at closing, with adjusted gross debt to EBITDA around
2x and free cash flow after dividends to adjusted gross debt near 30%.
With a suspension of share buybacks until closing and Maxim agreeing to
suspend its dividend payment during the approval process, Moody's
projects cash balances will grow to over $3 billion.
Maxim's maintains an excellent liquidity profile. As of March 2020,
Maxim had cash and short-term investments of $1.7
billion. Given the moderating capital intensity of the high performance
analog sector, a track record of consistent free cash flow generation
(twenty-five consecutive years of positive free cash flow),
along with expectations that management will maintain at least $500
million of cash and short-term investments, Moody's views
the company's liquidity profile as excellent. Illustrative of Maxim's
strong liquidity, the company's cash exceeds total debt and
cash also exceeds the annual sum of R&D and capital expenditures.
The next debt maturity is a $500 million noted due in 2023.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Maxim will
maintain its competitive positions throughout its high performance analog
portfolio and continue to generate solid operating profits and free cash
flow through cycles. It also incorporates expectations that management
will maintain a modestly leverage capital structure and excellent liquidity
profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Maxim's rating could be upgraded if the company gains market share
throughout its product portfolio, sustains operating margins above
25%, and maintains a modestly leveraged balance sheet with
cash and short term investments in excess of $1.0 billion.
Ratings could be downgraded if business fundamentals deteriorate,
resulting in sustained market share loss and operating margins sustained
below 20%. Also, a more aggressive use of financial
leverage such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
above 2.0x or cash balances fall below $500 million could
pressure the rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs and manufactures
a broad portfolio of high performance analog semiconductors. Headquartered
in San Jose, CA, Maxim sells to an expansive end market,
with the broad industrial market its highest exposure, as well as
a wide range of automotive, consumer and communications markets.
Maxim generated $2.2 billion of revenue for the twelve months
ended March 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
