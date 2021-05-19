Moody's affirms Baa1 (sf) and Aaa.mx (sf) ratings to FHipo Mexican RMBS FHIPOCB 21

Mexico, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's de México, S.A. de C.V.
("Moody's") has affirmed ratings of Baa1 (sf) (Global Scale, Local
Currency) and Aaa.mx (sf) (Mexican National Scale) to the FHIPOCB
21 certificates (the certificates). The certificates are expected
to be issued by Banco Invex, S.A., Institución
de Banca Múltiple, Invex Grupo Financiero, which is
acting solely as trustee in this transaction.
Interest and principal to note holders will be primarily paid with cash
flow from a pool of residential mortgages granted to primarily low and/or
mid-income borrowers, originated and serviced by Instituto
del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (INFONAVIT) and
assigned to the trust, established under the laws of Mexico.
Fideicomiso Hipotecario (FHipo), the seller, will assign the
underlying mortgage pool to an administration trust (IssuingTrust).
The complete rating action is as follows:
- Class A certificates FHIPOCB 21, Affirmed Baa1 (sf) (Global
Scale, Local Currency) and Aaa.mx (sf) (Mexican National
Scale); previously on May 4th, 2021, Moody´s assigned
ratings of Baa1 (sf) (Global Scale, Local Currency) and Aaa.mx
(sf) (Mexican National Scale).
- Issuer: Banco Invex, S.A., Institución
de Banca Múltiple, Invex Grupo Financiero.
This credit rating is subject to the fulfillment of contingencies that
are highly likely to be completed, such as finalization of documents
and issuance of the securities. This credit rating is based on
certain information that may change prior to the fulfillment of such contingencies,
including market conditions, financial projections, transaction
structure, terms and conditions of the issuance, characteristics
of the underlying assets or receivables, allocation of cash flows
and of losses, performance triggers, transaction counterparties
and other information included in the transaction documentation.
Any pertinent change in such information or additional information could
result in a change of this credit rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned ratings are based on the following:
-An increase in the certificates' initial and target over-collateralization
(OC) to 14%, relative to the previously presented structure
with 10% OC when the certificates were first rated in May 4th,
2021. Other aspects of the transaction structure remain unchanged.
- The credit quality of the static pool, which is comprised
of Mexican Peso denominated, fixed-rate, first-lien,
residential mortgage loans secured by low and middle-income houses
in Mexico and granted to private-sector employees. All loans
were originated by INFONAVIT and the mortgages are also serviced by INFONAVIT.
-Approximately 6.8% of the loans in the pool belong
to the Regimen Especial de Amortización (REA) that do not benefit
from payroll deduction, which historically have shown higher levels
of delinquencies and defaults.
- The alignment of interests between investors and FHipo,
holder of the residual certificates.
Moody's reviewed a portfolio of 5,207 mortgage loans with an aggregate
outstanding balance of MXN$2,910,243,605 as of
April 30th, 2021, the cut-off date. As of the
cut-off date, the pool had the following weighted average
characteristics: an original weighted average (WA) loan-to-value
(LTV) of 85.95%, a current WA LTV of 79.16%
(considering the current balance of the pool of mortgages as a proportion
to the original appraisal value), WA seasoning of 43.95 months,
WA loan coupon of 10.9% and an average current loan amount
of MXN$558,909 (amount refers to the portion of the applicable
mortgages being securitized by FHipo).
The FHIPOCB 21 certificates are denominated in Mexican Pesos and are expected
to have a fixed interest rate. At closing, the certificates
will constitute 86% of the issuance balance, and the residual
tranche will account for the remaining 14%. On each payment
date, after covering expenses, the trust will use cash collected
from interest and principal payments to pay interest on the certificates.
The trust will then replenish the reserve fund, the expense fund
and the interest reserve fund, if necessary, followed by the
amortization of the FHIPOCB 21 certificates to attain the minimum overcollateralization
ratio of 14% each OC Calculation Date. After all payments
listed above are fully covered and if OC reaches its target, any
remaining excess cash flows may be distributed to residual holders;
however, if release conditions are not in compliance, any
excess cash flow will be used for accelerated amortization of the rated
certificates balance. Excess cash flows will not be released to
residual holders until target OC is reached.
The transaction will enter into uncurable early amortization if delinquent
loans (more than 90 days past-due) as percentage of the original
pool balance exceed the ratios described in the legal documentation.
INFONAVIT, a government-related institution and the largest
mortgage originator in Mexico under a mandate to provide affordable housing
financing to employees of the private sector, will service the securitized
portfolio. HiTo, S.A.P.I. de
C.V. (HITO) will act as the master servicer and will be
responsible for validating the cash flows reported from collections,
as well as for preparing collateral performance reports. Moody's
views this transaction as highly dependent on the operations of INFONAVIT,
because replacing INFONAVIT as servicer would be very difficult given
the specialized nature of both the origination and the servicing of payroll
loans to employees of the private sector, which account for 93.2%
of the pool.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
FHIPOCB 21 ratings is between November 30 2007 and April 30 2021 (source:
portfolio of underlying collateral for FHIPOCB 21 certificates,
information provided by the originator; historical performance information
on deals previously rated by Moody's, periodic collection and remittance
reports from servicers, trustees and common representative agents.)
After assessing the credit quality of the mortgage loan pool, Moody's
determined a portfolio expected loss of 18.5% and MILAN
Credit Enhancement (Milan CE) of 55.5%, which are
higher than the levels used in previous INFONAVIT sponsored securitizations
and the previous securitization FHIPOCB 20. The portfolio's expected
loss of 18.5% is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
loss expectation, which considers (1) the average lifetime loss
expectation of previous INFONAVIT-sponsored securitizations and
(2) the current macroeconomic environment in Mexico. The MILAN
CE of 55.5% is based on Moody's assessment of the historic
INFONAVIT collateral performance and key pool characteristics, on
a loan-by-loan basis and reflects the loss we expect the
portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario.
In issuing and while monitoring this rating, Moody's considers the
existence and extent of arrangements and mechanism, if any,
to align the incentives of the originator and servicer of the securities
with those of its potential acquirers.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end
of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk
for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines
and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization
of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the
effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in Mexico economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include updated assessment
regarding our maximum achievable rating on the global scale after considering
qualitative factors such as servicing risk. The national scale
rating is already positioned at the highest level possible.
Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further
unexpected rise in the unemployment rate or other macroeconomic conditions
resulting in higher than expected loan defaults and a weaker assessment
regarding servicer stability or any payment disruptions related to operational
risks.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
Other methodologies and factors that may have been considered for the
ratings can also be found at www.moodys.com.mx in
the Rating Methodologies sub-directory under the Research &
Ratings tab.
Further information on Moody's analysis of this transaction is available
on www.moodys.com.mx.
Moody's has reviewed the origination and servicer practices and considers
them adequate.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In issuing and monitoring this rating, Moody's de México
S.A. de C.V. considered the existence and
extent of arrangements and mechanism, if any, to align the
incentives of the originator, servicer, administrator and
guarantor of the securities with those of its potential acquirers.
1) The expected level of enforceability of the transaction's structural
mechanisms in light of the legal, regulatory, tax and sovereign
risk environment is anticipated to prevail during the life of the transaction.
Changes in legal, tax, regulatory, or sovereign risk
environment can result in an increase or decrease in the level of enforceability
of transaction structural mechanisms the level of default probabilities,
or the level or timing of recoveries leading to rating volatility.
2) Performance behavior (generally as expressed by factors such as the
default rate, prepayment rate, any concentration of the obligors
and/or underlying assets, valuation of underlying assets,
yield or otherwise derived from historical experience) and related dependency
of the underlying exposures from key transaction counterparties or related
guarantor are expected to remain reasonably stable over extended period
of times and not expected to lead to rating volatility. However
indicators of significant shifts in the above factors on a stand-alone
basis or combined, which may not have been addressed by structural
mitigants, could result in higher degree of rating volatility.
3) The expected realization value and time line of realization of the
non-performing or otherwise disposed underlying assets is dependent
on the credit cycle, whereas the realization value of the related
guarantees is expected to remain stable . If timeline and / or
realization value change dramatically from our assumptions, it may
have some impact on the ratings.
4) The transaction's relevant parties' governance, ability
and willingness to perform their obligations as contemplated in the transaction's
documents are expected to remain relatively stable, and/or mitigated
by the transaction's structure. Should the change in governance,
ability and willingness to perform their obligation goes through changes
not contemplated in the mitigating feature of the transaction structure,
it may have some rating impact.
5) The assessment of the level of reliability, quality and integrity
of the information provided by the relevant parties is expected to be
satisfactory through the course of the transaction. Significant
deviation from the appropriate level in reliability, quality and
integrity of the information could cause some negative rating migration
or, in a worst case scenario, could lead to rating withdrawal.
In issuing this credit rating, Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V. did not rely on ratings issued by any other credit
rating agency over this issuer/security or any underlying securities.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 4 May 2021.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
