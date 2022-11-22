Moody's affirms Baa2 issuer rating of Fabege AB; outlook changed to negative

Stockholm, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of Fabege AB ("Fabege", "the company" or "the group"), one of the largest office property companies in Sweden. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The outlook change from stable to negative follows the rapid increase in interest rates and subsequently challenging capital market conditions with widening credit spreads, that have and will continue to significantly increase funding costs. As a result, we expect Fabege's EBITDA interest coverage to decrease to 2.4-2.5x during next 12-18 months from 3.4x as of LTM Q3 2022. This is because about 23% or 7.4 billion of Fabege's total debt will be maturing the next 18 months. In addition, Fabege is exposed to higher interest costs as a portion of its debt is based on variable terms. Furthermore, we expect the Riksbank to continue to raise the policy rate. Furthermore, about 80% or SEK 5.9 billion of this maturing debt is financed on the Swedish commercial paper and bond market, which has been less liquid and with significantly higher spreads lately. Fabege's debt portfolio is currently hedged to around 60%-70% (including fixed term loans and bonds) from variable to fixed. On a more positive note, close to 100% of Fabege's rents are CPI-linked (for 2023 the indexation it will be 10.9%) and will support growth in net rental income but in Moody's view not be sufficient to fully balance pressure on values from rising interest rates. Fabege's net debt/EBITDA of 15.8x as of September 30 2022 is expected to improve to around 13x as a result of the CPI adjusted rental income and be in line with the company's target. The company's EBITDA-based credit ratios are fundamentally constrained by the low yielding nature of its prime office portfolio, NOI yield of around 2.69%, and a weakening EBITDA due to project developments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fabege's Baa2 rating continues to reflect its position as one of the leading office property companies in Sweden in terms of size, attractive locations and asset quality; modern and efficient buildings that attract strong market demand; an office property portfolio located in the inner city of Stockholm, with most office complexes in selected areas within a five-kilometre radius of central and a strong tenant roster that will support rental income in times of weaker economic activity.

It also reflects good operating performance for the LTM Q3 2022 with like-for-like rental income rose by 5%, positive net lettings at SEK 69 million and rent levels in renegotiated leases increased by an average of 10%. Also, moderate leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/assets of 35.7% as of LTM Q3 2022, with a commitment to maintaining this level; and adequate liquidity, whereby cash sources cover uses for at least the next 18 months. The average debt maturity profile is slightly weaker at 4.6 years (down from 4.9 years as of December 2021).

Fabege has been one of the most active property developers over the last years, which has contributed to new and modern stock. However, materially higher construction costs are challenging this strategy at the moment, and we expect Fabege to maintain a cautious stance as it evaluates to take on new development projects.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the deteriorating financial market environment on the back of higher interest rates, which will make it challenging for Fabege to retain credit metrics, in particular its EBITDA / interest cover commensurate with a Baa2 rating. We expect Fabege to be more pronounced in its interest hedging especially when considering its low yielding portfolio. We also expect that the yield widening in Q3 2022 will continue and be more pronounced and Fabege's effective leverage will hover around 40%. We also expect the company to maintain an adequate liquidity, whereby cash sources cover uses for the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» A track record of a successful execution of the company's business strategy, including project development with a significant pre-let ratio as property market sentiment softens

» Developing more conservative liquidity management to retain good headroom against upcoming cash needs at all times

» A more conservative financial policy on effective leverage with gross debt/total assets remaining around 35% and fixed charge coverage ratio remaining around 4.0x on a sustained basis

» A substantial unencumbered asset pool above 60% and a reduction in secured debt

» Net debt to EBITDA moving below 13x

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» A material deterioration in operating and financial performance or a sharp decline in property market fundamentals

» Failure to maintain diversified funding sources alongside a Moody's-adjusted unencumbered asset ratio of above 40%, supported by a high-quality unencumbered asset pool that provides a substantial asset cover for unsecured creditors

» Leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets, rising towards 45% or Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage remaining well below 3x

» Increased exposure towards SFF meaning a secured property value of above SEK 1.2 bn

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Gillholm

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

