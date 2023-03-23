Moody's affirms Baa2 issuer rating of Kojamo plc; outlook negative

Stockholm, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of Kojamo plc ("Kojamo"), one of the largest residential property companies in Finland and concurrently affirmed the senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) programme rated (P)Baa2 and Baa2 senior unsecured notes. The outlook on all ratings changed to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative is driven by weaker than expected operating performance on the back of a point in time oversupplied rental market in Finland following significant building activity during the last years. This limits Kojamo's ability to raise rents to at least partly offset inflation this year. In addition, the rapid increase in interest rates and subsequently challenging capital market conditions with widening credit spreads will continue to significantly increase funding costs. Overall, the refinancing risk in the European real estate sector has significantly increased leaving public bond markets largely unattractive and we hence expect companies, including Kojamo, to revert to secured bank financing. Whilst we believe that bank financing remains a credible refinancing option at lower costs compared to bond issuances, it will not shield Kojamo from rising interest costs. As a result, we expect Kojamo's EBITDA interest coverage to decrease to below 3x during next two years from estimated 3.6x as of FY-2022. This is because about 45% (2023 9%, 2024 17% and 2025 18%) of EURO 1.6 billion of Kojamo's total debt will be maturing the next three years.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Operationally, Kojamo's L-F-L rental growth has been weak since the pandemic. The record-high rate of construction seen for a long period of time has also added to supply on the market and increased the competition for tenants while making rental growth more difficult. While we expect high-cost inflation and economic uncertainty will decrease the supply of rental apartments going forward it will take some time for Kojamo to return to meaningful rental growth. In the context of a weak earnings outlook for this year and higher interest rates, Kojamo has written down market values of its property portfolio by 8.3% for 2022. This will lead to effective leverage increasing to above 45% in Moody's adjusted debt/assets, while we expect its net debt/EBITDA of 14.5x as of year end 2022 will decrease to 12x due to increasing rental revenues, largely because of new flats being delivered and potentially decreasing vacancies.

Kojamo's Baa2 rating continues to reflect its position as Finland's largest residential property company. Despite the economic uncertainty, there is demand for rental homes and the urbanisation trend continues. In addition, we expect that rising interest rates will make rental housing relatively more active than owner-occupied housing, which should over time lead to a better-balanced market. The rating affirmation also takes into account the stable rental cash flow from its portfolio of 39,231 rental apartments as of Q4 2022 and a well-located residential property portfolio predominantly in attractive locations in the Helsinki metropolitan area but also in other growth cities in Finland.

Challenges to its Baa2 rating relate to the unregulated segment within the Finnish rental market, which can lead to changes in operating conditions more swiftly than in regulated markets; high tenant turnover with a weak growth outlook for rents as well as a relatively short dated debt maturity profile that exposes the group to rising interest rates in the near to medium term.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the deteriorating financial market environment on the back of higher interest rates and expected yield widening which will make it difficult for Kojamo to protect credit metrics in line with the requirements for its Baa2 rating. This relates in particular to the group's fixed charge cover, which we forecast to decline to below 3x over the next 2 years. In addition, Kojamo is exposed to material bond maturities in an increasingly difficult public bond market over the next few years that we expect to group to address proactively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» Effective leverage moving towards 40% and a tighter financial policy that is supportive of such a level in combination with a consistent decline in net debt/EBITDA

» Fixed charge coverage sustained at 4.0x

» Strong market fundamentals, increasing market rental levels and asset values, and good access to capital markets

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» Effective leverage above 50% on a sustained basis, although in case of a meaningful increase in its net debt/EBITDA from 12x, our tolerance for effective leverage will materially reduce from the level of around 50%

» In case of material increase from current net debt/EBITDA levels at 12x in combination with effective leverage decreasing

» Fixed charge coverage falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis

» Weaker market fundamentals, resulting in falling rents and asset values

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Gillholm

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

