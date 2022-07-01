Moody's affirms Baa2 long-term deposit ratings of Bank of the Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company; outlook stable

Singapore, July 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term deposit ratings of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (MBT).

The outlook for both banks remains stable, reflecting Moody's expectations that both banks' credit profiles will remain robust over the next 12 to 18 months.

The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmations of both BPI and MBT reflect the banks' strong capitalization, which provides adequate buffer against financial shocks; strong funding and liquidity, supported by leading domestic franchises; and Moody's expectations that their asset quality and profitability will improve over the next 12 to 18 months.

Both banks' nonperforming loan ratios will likely decline to around 2% by the end of 2023, in tandem with a rebound in economic activity in the Philippines. Significant loan concentration to the domestic corporates remains a key risk factor for both banks.

Moody's expects the return on assets of both banks will improve to around 1.2% over the next 12 to 18 months, as net interest margins widen with rising interest rates, and provision expenses decline with the improving asset quality.

The capital ratio, as denoted by tangible common equity to adjusted risk weighted assets, for both banks will decline as loan growth recovers, but remain at a still-strong level of around 15% over the next 12 to 18 months.

Their funding structures will remain strong due to their strong deposit franchises. Both banks are largely funded by low-cost sticky customer deposits. Liquidity will remain adequate.

The likelihood of support from the Philippine government (Baa2 stable) will remain very high for both BPI and MBT, given their systemic importance, as reflected by their system market shares by total assets of 10.9% and 11.3%, respectively, as of 31 December 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA and long-term deposit ratings of both BPI and MBT are already at the same level as the sovereign rating. Given the stable sovereign outlook, an upgrade of the banks' BCA and ratings is unlikely. Both banks' BCA and long-term ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (MBT), headquartered in Manila, reported total assets of PHP2.4 trillion and PHP2.5 trillion, respectively, as of 31 December 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bank of the Philippine Islands

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, with a stable outlook

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, with a stable outlook

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, with a stable outlook

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, with a stable outlook

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

