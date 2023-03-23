Moody's affirms Baa2 rating of FirstEnergy Transmission; outlook stable

Approximately $2 billion of debt affirmed

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the ratings of FirstEnergy Transmission (FET), including its Baa2 Issuer rating and Baa2 senior unsecured ratings. FET's outlook is stable. The affirmation follows the announcement that parent FirstEnergy Corp. (FirstEnergy, Ba1 positive) will sell an additional 30% of its ownership in FET for $3.5 billion to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Brookfield), FET's current 19.9% minority equity interest owner. FirstEnergy will receive $1.75 billion at closing and a $1.75 billion vendor takeback note due within 18 months from the closing. Once this transaction closes, FirstEnergy will hold a 50.1% ownership while Brookfield will hold 49.9% of FET. The transaction is expected to close by early 2024.

The affirmation of FET's ratings is partly driven by ESG factors, especially corporate governance, because we do not expect the change in FET's ownership structure through the announced sale of an additional equity interest to Brookfield to materially increase governance risks.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"We expect the operations and financial condition of FirstEnergy Transmission to remain unchanged under the new ownership structure whereby Brookfield owns 49.9%," stated Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst. As a holding company for three Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated transmission companies, we expect FET's overall credit profile to continue to be based on the supportive regulation, stable business profiles and good growth prospects of these subsidiaries.

The affirmation of FET's Baa2 Issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings reflects our view that FET's overall credit profile will remain unchanged as its current minority equity interest holder increases its ownership share in the company. It also incorporates our expectation that there will be no significant changes to FET's financial policy resulting from the ownership structure change.

As a transmission holding company, we expect FET to produce consolidated FFO to net debt ranging from 12% to 15% over the next 2-3 years. Its operating subsidiaries will continue to invest in their rate base, with total annual capital expenditure between 2023 and 2025 projected to range between $1 billion and $1.2 billion. They will also continue to benefit from a credit supportive regulatory framework authorized by FERC.

However, the percentage of parent debt over consolidated debt at FET will remain high because we do not anticipate any debt reduction at the FET parent level over the same period. We estimate the percentage of parent debt at the FET level to remain between 35% and 40% through 2025.

Rating Outlook

FET's stable outlook reflects its position as a transmission holding company of three A3 rated operating subsidiaries regulated by FERC, all of which have stable outlooks . These subsidiaries operate under a credit supportive regulatory framework that provides relatively predictable cash flow. It also incorporates our view that the new shareholder composition in which 50.1% will be owned by FirstEnergy and 49.9% by Brookfield will have no material impact on the company's credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

A rating upgrade could be considered if parent debt is significantly reduced such that the percentage of parent debt at the FET level is below 25% on a consistent basis, or if one or more of its operating subsidiaries is upgraded. Also, if FET produces consolidated FFO to net debt above 15% on a sustained basis, an upgrade could be possible. An upgrade could also be facilitated by the institution of a bank credit facility at FET, independent of and separate from that of FirstEnergy.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

FET's rating could be downgraded if the new ownership structure unexpectedly results in a deterioration of the company's overall credit profile; or the regulatory environment for its transmission subsidiaries deteriorates such that their returns and cash flow decrease significantly on a sustained basis, or one or more of their ratings are downgraded. A rating downgrade could also be considered if FFO to net debt falls below 12% on a sustained basis.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FirstEnergy Transmission

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FirstEnergy Transmission

....Outlook, Remains Stable

FET is a transmission holding company for transmission operating companies American Transmission System, Incorporated. (ATSI), Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC (MAIT) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrailCo). FET is currently owned 80.1% by FirstEnergy Corp. and 19.9% by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. In February 2023, FirstEnergy and Brookfield announced that Brookfield will purchase additional 30% of FET increasing its ownership to 49.9%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jairo Chung

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

