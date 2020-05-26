Moody's affirms Baa2 rating on Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C; rating outlook changed to stable

Approximately CAD1.37 billion of debt securities affected (face value)

Toronto, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C.'s (Project Co or the Issuer) senior secured rating at Baa2. The rating outlook is changed to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C

....Senior Secured Regular Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the Issuer's improved operating performance on the first phase of its hospital redevelopment project to the point that the rolling twelve month failure points for non-availability or non-performance are now well below default levels and below any other trigger, such as warning notices. While there are still some remaining works to complete, the remedial plans implemented so far, such as the additional cooling capacity completed in 2019, have resulted in tangible improvements. As well, progress has been made on deferred works, and all subcontractor sub-liens have now been resolved and lifted from Phase 1. From a cash flow perspective, Project Co continues to be insulated from any deductions to its availability payments that are contractually passed down to the Service Provider, an affiliate of Veolia Environnement S.A. (Baa1 stable), or the Phase 1 Constructor, and it benefits from a material amount of security from the Phase 1 construction contractor to address any need to complete some remaining works should the construction contractor not be able to complete the works.

The Baa2 rating recognizes that while progress has been made, there are still outstanding issues, among them the achievement of final completion for Phase 1 of the project (including a final resolution on the outstanding issue of determining and meeting the required environmental parameters), the commercial resolution of accumulated disputed failure points, and the finalization of the comparison of actual energy consumption versus target. These outstanding issues weigh on the credit worthiness of the Issuer that otherwise benefits from a number of strong characteristics: the Issuer is paid availability payments from a very creditworthy entity, the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM, the Authority, Aa2 stable) and the payments are only reduced from non-availability or non-performance. Further, Project Co has subcontracted all of its operating, maintenance and life-cycle obligations for the duration of the Project Agreement to the Service Provider, an affiliate of an investment grade parent who has substantial experience in this capacity. Finally, the credit metrics expected after the achievement of Phase 2 completion are solid for an availability payment project at 1.25x minimum and average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and over 30% minimum DSCR break-even ratio which indicates a solid ability to absorb deductions to payments or increased costs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the final certificate of Phase 1 completion will be obtained in 2020, that the commercial resolution of outstanding disputed failure points will be resolved satisfactorily and that any excess energy consumption versus target will be solved without any negative financial impact for the Issuer. The outlook also reflects our expectation that operating performance will gradually continue to improve and that once Phase 2 of the project is completed, the Issuer will generate debt service coverage ratios that are consistent with the levels anticipated at financial close.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

- Achievement of final completion for Phase 1, resolution of the outstanding commercial issues, and Phase 2 substantial completion

- The Service Provider's performance improves to a point where it can operate with minimal levels of deductions and with levels of failure points that are comfortably below any trigger levels for the Authority's rights to take action

- The planned debt service coverage ratios of 1.25x are achieved

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

- If there is no longer any evidence of tangible progress in addressing outstanding issues with respect to Phase 1 of the Project or if any new material issues appear that negatively impact the Issuer or its relationship with the Authority

- If there is any intent by the Authority to terminate the Project Agreement

- If there is insufficient security posted by the Phase 1 Constructor to support the remaining obligations it has vis-à-vis Project Co

- Once Phase 2 construction is completed, if the DSCR is less than 1.25x

- If the credit quality of the CHUM or the Service Provider deteriorates materially

PROFILE

Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C is a special purpose entity formed to design, build, finance and operate a new healthcare facility in downtown Montreal, Canada. The new facility, when completed, will combine three existing hospitals (namely Hotel-Dieu, Notre-Dame Hospital and Saint-Luc's Hospital) into one new hospital.

The Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal is the public authority procuring the hospital redevelopment that entered into a long-term Project Agreement with Project Co to maintain and operate the facility until 2050.

Project Co is wholly owned by Innisfree PFI Secondary Fund LP (30%) and Innisfree PFI Secondary Fund 2 LP (25%), acting by their manager Innisfree Limited (Innisfree), OHL (25%) and Veolia Energy Canada, Inc. (20%).

