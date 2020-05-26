Moody's affirms Baa2 rating on Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C; rating outlook changed to stable

Approximately CAD1.37 billion of debt securities affected (face value)
Toronto, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C.'s
(Project Co or the Issuer) senior secured rating at Baa2. The rating
outlook is changed to stable from negative.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C
....Senior Secured Regular Bonds, Affirmed
Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the Issuer's improved operating
performance on the first phase of its hospital redevelopment project to
the point that the rolling twelve month failure points for non-availability
or non-performance are now well below default levels and below
any other trigger, such as warning notices. While there are
still some remaining works to complete, the remedial plans implemented
so far, such as the additional cooling capacity completed in 2019,
have resulted in tangible improvements. As well, progress
has been made on deferred works, and all subcontractor sub-liens
have now been resolved and lifted from Phase 1. From a cash flow
perspective, Project Co continues to be insulated from any deductions
to its availability payments that are contractually passed down to the
Service Provider, an affiliate of Veolia Environnement S.A.
(Baa1 stable), or the Phase 1 Constructor, and it benefits
from a material amount of security from the Phase 1 construction contractor
to address any need to complete some remaining works should the construction
contractor not be able to complete the works.
The Baa2 rating recognizes that while progress has been made, there
are still outstanding issues, among them the achievement of final
completion for Phase 1 of the project (including a final resolution on
the outstanding issue of determining and meeting the required environmental
parameters), the commercial resolution of accumulated disputed failure
points, and the finalization of the comparison of actual energy
consumption versus target. These outstanding issues weigh on the
credit worthiness of the Issuer that otherwise benefits from a number
of strong characteristics: the Issuer is paid availability payments
from a very creditworthy entity, the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université
de Montréal (CHUM, the Authority, Aa2 stable) and the
payments are only reduced from non-availability or non-performance.
Further, Project Co has subcontracted all of its operating,
maintenance and life-cycle obligations for the duration of the
Project Agreement to the Service Provider, an affiliate of an investment
grade parent who has substantial experience in this capacity. Finally,
the credit metrics expected after the achievement of Phase 2 completion
are solid for an availability payment project at 1.25x minimum
and average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and over 30% minimum
DSCR break-even ratio which indicates a solid ability to absorb
deductions to payments or increased costs.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the final certificate
of Phase 1 completion will be obtained in 2020, that the commercial
resolution of outstanding disputed failure points will be resolved satisfactorily
and that any excess energy consumption versus target will be solved without
any negative financial impact for the Issuer. The outlook also
reflects our expectation that operating performance will gradually continue
to improve and that once Phase 2 of the project is completed, the
Issuer will generate debt service coverage ratios that are consistent
with the levels anticipated at financial close.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
- Achievement of final completion for Phase 1, resolution
of the outstanding commercial issues, and Phase 2 substantial completion
- The Service Provider's performance improves to a point
where it can operate with minimal levels of deductions and with levels
of failure points that are comfortably below any trigger levels for the
Authority's rights to take action
- The planned debt service coverage ratios of 1.25x are
achieved
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
- If there is no longer any evidence of tangible progress in addressing
outstanding issues with respect to Phase 1 of the Project or if any new
material issues appear that negatively impact the Issuer or its relationship
with the Authority
- If there is any intent by the Authority to terminate the Project
Agreement
- If there is insufficient security posted by the Phase 1 Constructor
to support the remaining obligations it has vis-à-vis
Project Co
- Once Phase 2 construction is completed, if the DSCR is
less than 1.25x
- If the credit quality of the CHUM or the Service Provider deteriorates
materially
PROFILE
Collectif Sante Montreal S.E.C is a special purpose entity
formed to design, build, finance and operate a new healthcare
facility in downtown Montreal, Canada. The new facility,
when completed, will combine three existing hospitals (namely Hotel-Dieu,
Notre-Dame Hospital and Saint-Luc's Hospital) into one new
hospital.
The Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal is the
public authority procuring the hospital redevelopment that entered into
a long-term Project Agreement with Project Co to maintain and operate
the facility until 2050.
Project Co is wholly owned by Innisfree PFI Secondary Fund LP (30%)
and Innisfree PFI Secondary Fund 2 LP (25%), acting by their
manager Innisfree Limited (Innisfree), OHL (25%) and Veolia
Energy Canada, Inc. (20%).
The principal methodology used in the rating was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
