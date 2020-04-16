Moody's affirms Baa2 rating on Denver Convention Center Hotel Authority (CO); stable outlook

Affects $270 million of rated bonds

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 rating on the Denver Convention Center Hotel Authority's approximately $270 million of senior revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects the hotel's exceptionally strong liquidity, which provides it the ability to cover operating and debt service expenses for an extended period of limited or no revenue activity.

The hotel entered into a temporary suspension of operations effective March 27, 2020, and is currently operating with a limited group of personnel focused on maintenance and security. The majority of staff has been furloughed or placed on leave, and as a result monthly O&M expenses have been cut to around $1.5 million currently (which includes an accrual for future property tax payments based upon current property valuations) versus $5.8 million in 2019. Capital spending has also been frozen, but the hotel has been well maintained to date, with several major renovations completed in the last two years, including a $12 million lobby renovation completed in January 2020.

The authority ended March 31, 2020 with substantial cash reserves, represented by more than $115 million of cash in trustee accounts, nearly all of which is pledged to pay debt service in the event of deficiencies. Within the $115 million, the balances in the Primary Cash Trap ($9 million), Secondary Cash Trap ($35 million) and two capex reserves ($33 million) sum to $77 million, which can cover more than two years of current operating expenses ($36 million) and debt service ($34 million) with no revenues. The authority also has $21.7 million in the Debt Service Reserve Fund to cover another year of debt service, and is also scheduled to receive the annual $11 million economic development payment from the City/County of Denver (Aaa stable) pursuant to the Economic Development Agreement.

The authority is currently anticipating a suspension of operations through Q2 2020 with limited recovery by Q4 2020, albeit acknowledging that there is a high degree of uncertainty around any forecast at the moment. We view the authority as having the expenditure flexibility and cash reserves to manage through an extended period of limited to no activity, and note that it still has a strong group booking position out multiple years that provides a degree of visibility to demand once the immediate disruptions moderate.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the hotel, including its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens and limitations on group and convention-related activities, which represents a majority of the hotel's revenue, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the hotel remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action incorporates the impact on the hotel of the breadth and severity of the shock.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the hotel has ample liquidity to cover operating and debt service expenses for an extended period of limited or no revenue activity. $115 million of cash reserves, a well-maintained asset that affords the ability to pace capital spending according to expected demand, and $11 million annual economic development payments from the city will be sufficient to manage through a prolonged downturn.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increased support from the city on a sustained basis

- Notable decrease in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Termination of economic development agreement with the city

- Increased risk of non-appropriation by the city

- Significant decrease in liquidity and available reserves, without timely replenishment

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by pledged revenues, which include net revenues of the Hyatt Regency Denver hotel project, and annually appropriated economic development payments from Denver. The bonds are also secured by mortgage liens on the land and facilities which have been assigned to the trustee and collateralized with a deed of trust, as well as various reserve funds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A.

PROFILE

The Denver Convention Center Hotel Authority was incorporated in March 2003, by the City of Denver, as a legally separate and distinct corporate entity for the limited purpose of financing, acquiring, constructing, equipping and operating a full service, convention-oriented headquarters hotel near the Colorado Convention Center.

The hotel is the second-largest hotel in the City of Denver market, and the third-largest hotel in the metropolitan area. The hotel opening occurred in December 2005 as the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. The hotel contains approximately 1.2 million gross square feet, including 1,100 hotel guest rooms, a 300-seat full-service restaurant, a lobby bar and rooftop lounge, a health club, approximately 60,000 net square feet of meeting space, and a three-level 570-car parking garage.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moses Kopmar

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

