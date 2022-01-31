Moody's affirms Baa2 rating on Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority, CO's outstanding revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 rating on Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority, CO's $16.96 million outstanding revenue bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority (GJT), CO's Baa2 reflects the stability of the authority's relatively small service area and limited air service offerings. This strong competitive position has somewhat offset the negative impact from the pandemic on GJT's enplanement levels, which has been recovering at a faster than sector average pace, with 2021 being at 97% of 2019 levels. However, the rating also incorporates the negative impact of Delta's departure from the airport at enplanement levels, though we expect the airport to be able to somewhat mitigate it through continued recovery and growth by other airlines. GJT's consistently adequate debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and liquidity levels somewhat balance the airport's small non-hub airport size. The rating is also supported by the airport's manageable capital program, which is primarily grant-funded and not expected to require additional debt over the next 10 years, but is expected to decrease the airport's liquidity level.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the airport's above average performance since the coronavirus outbreak, though we expect this performance to normalize. It also incorporates our expectation that the airport will be able to mitigate the loss of Delta in a way to keep supporting the current rating level and maintaining adequate financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant enplanement growth resulting in greater than 400,000 enplanements and increased air service offerings

- Total net revenue debt service coverage levels consistently above 2.5x

- Liquidity levels above 600 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Loss of a carrier or reduced service offering resulting in declining enplanements without ways to mitigate it

- Narrower financial margins with total net revenue debt service coverage falling below 1.5x on a consistent basis

- Days cash on hand below 300 for a sustained period

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2016A bonds are secured by a prior lien on pledged revenues of the airport consisting of net general airport revenues and eligible PFCs. Additional security is provided by a debt service reserve fund surety bond sized at the lesser of maximum annual debt service on all outstanding bonds or the tax maximum. The resolution includes a net revenue rate covenant requiring net revenues to cover the greater of (i) 125% of annual debt service in each fiscal year or (ii) required amounts to be deposited into specific bond and reserve funds. The additional bonds test requires net revenues to be equal to or greater than 1.25 times aggregate annual debt service.

PROFILE

Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority is a special purpose government entity sponsored jointly by Mesa County and the City of Grand Junction. Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) is a non-hub regional airport serving origin and destination (O&D) passengers. GJT is located on approximately 3,035 acres of land. GJT has two runways: runway 11/29 is capable of handling commercial, military, and general aviation traffic, and crosswind runway 4/22 is designed to accommodate smaller aircraft. The passenger terminal building has over 76,000 square feet of space and three loading bridges. The airport currently owns three rental car service facility buildings. Parking for the passenger terminal building includes over 675 spaces in a paved lot. West Star aviation provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and fueling operations at GJT, occupying over 280,000 square feet of space and employing over 500 full-time staff.

