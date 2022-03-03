info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Baa2 rating on SES; outlook negative

03 Mar 2022

Milan, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of SES S.A. ("SES" or "the company"), a leading global satellite services provider. Ratings affirmed include the Baa2 long-term issuer rating, the Baa2 backed senior unsecured ratings, the (P)Baa2 backed senior unsecured MTN programme ratings, and the Ba1 backed junior subordinate (hybrid) ratings. Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-2 (P-2) backed commercial paper ratings of SES S.A. and SES Global Americas Holdings GP. The outlook for both entities remains negative.

"The ratings affirmation reflects the slower reduction in the company's revenues, our expectation that the company will return to positive growth from 2023, as well as the potential for leverage reduction once the company receives the C-band proceeds in 2024," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for SES.

"However, the negative outlook reflects the difficult market conditions which continue to exert pressure on the video segment, and the company's weak credit metrics for the rating," adds Mr Bisagno.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SES' Baa2 rating reflects (1) the expected improvement in the company's operating performance over 2022-23; (2) its strong position as a global market leader in satellite-based communications services; (3) the strategic fit and revenue contribution from O3b's satellite constellation (medium earth orbit [MEO]) to SES' geosynchronous (GEO) satellite fleet; (4) its strong profitability; (5) its balanced financial policy, with a commitment to maintain its reported net debt/EBITDA below 3.3x; (6) the expectation that SES will be able to monetize its C-band spectrum by 2024; and (7) the moderate level of support to SES from the Government of Luxembourg (Aaa stable).

SES' rating is constrained by (1) the difficult market conditions for EMEA satellite operators as a result of which, the company's revenues and EBITDA have sustainably dropped since 2015; (2) the company's strained credit metrics for its rating category because of its relatively high gross leverage; (3) the ongoing revenue contraction in its video segment; and (4) its negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2022 because of its investments in the new O3b mPOWER fleet.

The Government of Luxembourg, directly and indirectly through its wholly owned state banks, Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat and Société Nationale de Crédit et d'Investissement, holds an aggregate stake in SES of around 20% (including collective stakes in Fiduciary Deposit Receipts). As a result, Moody's considers SES a GRI under the Government-Related Issuers Methodology. SES' ratings reflect a combination of the following inputs: the company's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa3, which represents Moody's view of its standalone creditworthiness; the Government of Luxembourg's Aaa local-currency rating with a stable outlook; a low default dependence between SES and the government; and a moderate level of government support for SES. The company's GRI designation results in a one-notch uplift to its baa3 BCA.

In 2021, SES reported a 5% decline in its total revenue (-2.9% in like-for-like revenue, excluding the foreign-exchange impact), mainly because of the weak performance of the video business as a result of lower volumes, offset by stronger growth in its network business. SES' EBITDA was down 5.2% in 2021 (-3.3%, excluding the foreign exchange impact).

SES' Moody's-adjusted operating cash flow declined to €809 million (based on preliminary figures), excluding the $391 million accelerated relocation payment received in December related to the sale of the C-band spectrum. The decline mainly reflected a combination of lower EBITDA and high working capital needs. After €294 million of capital spending and €181 million of annual dividends, SES' Moody's-adjusted free cash flow ("FCF") remained positive at €334 million in 2021.

As of December 2021, SES' Moody's-adjusted gross debt was €4.3 billion (compared with its reported debt of €3.6 billion), after adjusting for €588 million of hybrid securities and an additional adjustment for the securitization program. The company's Moody's-adjusted debt/ EBITDA ratio increased slightly to 4.0x as of December 2021 (3.7x as of December 2020, which excluded the €650 million bond which matured in March 2021). However, due to the increased cash balance, SES' Moody's-adjusted net leverage decreased slightly to 3.0x from 3.2x in 2020.

Moody's expects SES' revenue to be broadly flat in 2022 in line with the midpoint of the company's guidance. The rating agency anticipates SES will generate lower revenue from its video business, offset by an increase in the network and Government businesses, as the latter might see revenue growth from the current geopolitical uncertainties. Despite stable revenue, Moody's expects EBITDA to decline in the low single digit range, due to increased operating costs, mostly related to the new satellite launches.

From 2023, there is potential for a return to organic growth, driven by the contribution of the eleven O3b mPOWER satellites (nine to be launched in 2022). Because of high capital spending of €950 million, and to a lower extent, increased dividends (+20% in 2022), SES' Moody's-adjusted FCF will turn negative in 2022 and is expected to strengthen significantly in 2023, driven by reduced capital spending and stronger earnings.

SES' gross debt will remain flat in 2022 because the company has sufficient liquidity to cover its funding needs, and it will marginally decline in 2023 as the company would have sufficient flexibility to repay partially the $750 million due in May 2023. As a result, SES' Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA would remain at around 4.0x in 2022, and should decline toward 3.5x in 2023. Moody's adjusted net leverage would be materially lower at 3.1x in 2022, and decline below 3.0x in 2023 (or below 1.0x, including the second tranche of the US C-band accelerated relocation payment which is due between end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024).

LIQUIDITY

SES' liquidity is excellent, and is supported by cash and equivalents of €1,049 million as of December 2021 (€1.4 billion including the C-band payments received in January 2022); and a fully undrawn credit facility totaling €1.2 billion with no financial covenants (renewed in June 2019 and expiring in 2026). These liquidity sources will more than cover the company's negative Moody's-adjusted FCF of €332 million in 2022, and the $750 million backed senior unsecured bond due in April 2023.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on SES' rating reflects the difficult market conditions for EMEA satellite operators, with the company's video business remaining structurally strained. As a result, SES' revenue and EBITDA peaked in 2015 but declined thereafter. In addition, because of technological innovations, the barriers to entry in SES' markets are diminishing and new companies are entering the markets.

The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that SES' adjusted leverage will remain at around 4.0x in 2022, above the maximum tolerance level of 3.5x for the Baa2 rating, and will only improve toward 3.5x in 2023 if the company stabilizes its operating performance and manages to reduce debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on SES' rating is unlikely to emerge in the current difficult environment for EMEA satellite operators but can develop if the company's operating performance improves significantly. Quantitatively, such an improvement will require a steady increase in SES' revenue, an increase in its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin to above 70% and an improvement in its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA to below 3x.

Additional downward pressure may emerge on SES' rating if the company's operating performance does not stabilize; its gross debt/ EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) remains above 3.5x; its FCF turns negative on a sustained basis; or the Luxembourg government or its wholly owned investment affiliates reduce their aggregate economic ownership in SES below the current level of around 20% (leading to SES no longer being considered a government-related issuer [GRI]), which will likely result in a one-notch downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: SES S.A.

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....BACKED Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: SES Global Americas Holdings GP

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SES S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: SES Global Americas Holdings GP

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207, and Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277198. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Luxembourg, SES is a leading company in the fixed-satellite services (FSS) market, with over 50 and 20 satellites in the GEO and MEO fleets, respectively. The Government of Luxembourg, together with its wholly owned state banks, Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat (Aa3 stable) and Société Nationale de Crédit et d'Investissement, owns around 20% of SES. In 2021, the company generated revenue of €1,782 million and adjusted EBITDA of €1,091 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

