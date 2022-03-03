Moody's affirms Baa2 rating on SES; outlook negative

Milan, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of SES S.A. ("SES" or "the company"), a leading global satellite services provider. Ratings affirmed include the Baa2 long-term issuer rating, the Baa2 backed senior unsecured ratings, the (P)Baa2 backed senior unsecured MTN programme ratings, and the Ba1 backed junior subordinate (hybrid) ratings. Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-2 (P-2) backed commercial paper ratings of SES S.A. and SES Global Americas Holdings GP. The outlook for both entities remains negative.

"The ratings affirmation reflects the slower reduction in the company's revenues, our expectation that the company will return to positive growth from 2023, as well as the potential for leverage reduction once the company receives the C-band proceeds in 2024," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for SES.

"However, the negative outlook reflects the difficult market conditions which continue to exert pressure on the video segment, and the company's weak credit metrics for the rating," adds Mr Bisagno.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SES' Baa2 rating reflects (1) the expected improvement in the company's operating performance over 2022-23; (2) its strong position as a global market leader in satellite-based communications services; (3) the strategic fit and revenue contribution from O3b's satellite constellation (medium earth orbit [MEO]) to SES' geosynchronous (GEO) satellite fleet; (4) its strong profitability; (5) its balanced financial policy, with a commitment to maintain its reported net debt/EBITDA below 3.3x; (6) the expectation that SES will be able to monetize its C-band spectrum by 2024; and (7) the moderate level of support to SES from the Government of Luxembourg (Aaa stable).

SES' rating is constrained by (1) the difficult market conditions for EMEA satellite operators as a result of which, the company's revenues and EBITDA have sustainably dropped since 2015; (2) the company's strained credit metrics for its rating category because of its relatively high gross leverage; (3) the ongoing revenue contraction in its video segment; and (4) its negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2022 because of its investments in the new O3b mPOWER fleet.

The Government of Luxembourg, directly and indirectly through its wholly owned state banks, Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat and Société Nationale de Crédit et d'Investissement, holds an aggregate stake in SES of around 20% (including collective stakes in Fiduciary Deposit Receipts). As a result, Moody's considers SES a GRI under the Government-Related Issuers Methodology. SES' ratings reflect a combination of the following inputs: the company's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa3, which represents Moody's view of its standalone creditworthiness; the Government of Luxembourg's Aaa local-currency rating with a stable outlook; a low default dependence between SES and the government; and a moderate level of government support for SES. The company's GRI designation results in a one-notch uplift to its baa3 BCA.

In 2021, SES reported a 5% decline in its total revenue (-2.9% in like-for-like revenue, excluding the foreign-exchange impact), mainly because of the weak performance of the video business as a result of lower volumes, offset by stronger growth in its network business. SES' EBITDA was down 5.2% in 2021 (-3.3%, excluding the foreign exchange impact).

SES' Moody's-adjusted operating cash flow declined to €809 million (based on preliminary figures), excluding the $391 million accelerated relocation payment received in December related to the sale of the C-band spectrum. The decline mainly reflected a combination of lower EBITDA and high working capital needs. After €294 million of capital spending and €181 million of annual dividends, SES' Moody's-adjusted free cash flow ("FCF") remained positive at €334 million in 2021.

As of December 2021, SES' Moody's-adjusted gross debt was €4.3 billion (compared with its reported debt of €3.6 billion), after adjusting for €588 million of hybrid securities and an additional adjustment for the securitization program. The company's Moody's-adjusted debt/ EBITDA ratio increased slightly to 4.0x as of December 2021 (3.7x as of December 2020, which excluded the €650 million bond which matured in March 2021). However, due to the increased cash balance, SES' Moody's-adjusted net leverage decreased slightly to 3.0x from 3.2x in 2020.

Moody's expects SES' revenue to be broadly flat in 2022 in line with the midpoint of the company's guidance. The rating agency anticipates SES will generate lower revenue from its video business, offset by an increase in the network and Government businesses, as the latter might see revenue growth from the current geopolitical uncertainties. Despite stable revenue, Moody's expects EBITDA to decline in the low single digit range, due to increased operating costs, mostly related to the new satellite launches.

From 2023, there is potential for a return to organic growth, driven by the contribution of the eleven O3b mPOWER satellites (nine to be launched in 2022). Because of high capital spending of €950 million, and to a lower extent, increased dividends (+20% in 2022), SES' Moody's-adjusted FCF will turn negative in 2022 and is expected to strengthen significantly in 2023, driven by reduced capital spending and stronger earnings.

SES' gross debt will remain flat in 2022 because the company has sufficient liquidity to cover its funding needs, and it will marginally decline in 2023 as the company would have sufficient flexibility to repay partially the $750 million due in May 2023. As a result, SES' Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA would remain at around 4.0x in 2022, and should decline toward 3.5x in 2023. Moody's adjusted net leverage would be materially lower at 3.1x in 2022, and decline below 3.0x in 2023 (or below 1.0x, including the second tranche of the US C-band accelerated relocation payment which is due between end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024).

LIQUIDITY

SES' liquidity is excellent, and is supported by cash and equivalents of €1,049 million as of December 2021 (€1.4 billion including the C-band payments received in January 2022); and a fully undrawn credit facility totaling €1.2 billion with no financial covenants (renewed in June 2019 and expiring in 2026). These liquidity sources will more than cover the company's negative Moody's-adjusted FCF of €332 million in 2022, and the $750 million backed senior unsecured bond due in April 2023.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on SES' rating reflects the difficult market conditions for EMEA satellite operators, with the company's video business remaining structurally strained. As a result, SES' revenue and EBITDA peaked in 2015 but declined thereafter. In addition, because of technological innovations, the barriers to entry in SES' markets are diminishing and new companies are entering the markets.

The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that SES' adjusted leverage will remain at around 4.0x in 2022, above the maximum tolerance level of 3.5x for the Baa2 rating, and will only improve toward 3.5x in 2023 if the company stabilizes its operating performance and manages to reduce debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on SES' rating is unlikely to emerge in the current difficult environment for EMEA satellite operators but can develop if the company's operating performance improves significantly. Quantitatively, such an improvement will require a steady increase in SES' revenue, an increase in its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin to above 70% and an improvement in its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA to below 3x.

Additional downward pressure may emerge on SES' rating if the company's operating performance does not stabilize; its gross debt/ EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) remains above 3.5x; its FCF turns negative on a sustained basis; or the Luxembourg government or its wholly owned investment affiliates reduce their aggregate economic ownership in SES below the current level of around 20% (leading to SES no longer being considered a government-related issuer [GRI]), which will likely result in a one-notch downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: SES S.A.

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....BACKED Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: SES Global Americas Holdings GP

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SES S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: SES Global Americas Holdings GP

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207, and Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277198. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Luxembourg, SES is a leading company in the fixed-satellite services (FSS) market, with over 50 and 20 satellites in the GEO and MEO fleets, respectively. The Government of Luxembourg, together with its wholly owned state banks, Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat (Aa3 stable) and Société Nationale de Crédit et d'Investissement, owns around 20% of SES. In 2021, the company generated revenue of €1,782 million and adjusted EBITDA of €1,091 million.

