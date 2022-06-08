Moody's affirms Baa2 rating on San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor, CA; outlook stable

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 rating on San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agency, CA's (SJHTCA or agency) Senior Lien Toll Road Revenue Bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the significant decrease in traffic and revenue resulting from COVID, balanced by the agency's robust liquidity position, limited capital spending plan, and manageable near-term debt service requirements. These factors, along with ownership and maintenance of the road by Caltrans, provide financial flexibility as traffic and revenue recover toward pre-COVID levels over the next 1-2 years.

Following a decline of more than 35% from FY 2019 to FY 2021, traffic and revenue have been in a recovering trend for the last 18 months. We expect traffic and revenue will end FY 2022 at 80% and 88% of FY 2019 levels, respectively, with a full recovery over the next 1-2 years. As revenue recovers, the agency remains supported by excellent liquidity and manageable debt service requirements. SJHTCA is expected to end FY 2022 with $310 million of unrestricted cash on hand, a robust liquidity level that will largely be maintained through the forecast period (FY 2023-2027) even with the planned paydown of $295 million of debt. Medium term debt service is escalating albeit at a relatively manageable low single digit rate; with a recovery in revenue and limited capital spending, we expect total DSCR will improve toward 1.5x and there will be ample cash flow to support planned debt reduction and the reimbursement of mitigation payments to Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency (Baa2 positive).

The rating considers the high leverage and an escalating debt service profile through 2040, which constrains the toll road's financial flexibility, particularly given the historical volatility in traffic during economic contractions. The agency has no current plans to issue additional debt to finance any capital improvement projects, with any ongoing capital needs funded from unrestricted cash. Further, the agency has communicated a plan to actively deleverage, which we view as positive, with SJHTCA planning to target various bonds that become callable over the next seven years, in addition to other bonds that will become callable in future periods.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued recovery in transactions and revenues over the next 12-18 months, which will produce total DSCR of close to 1.5x. We expect SJHTCA will maintain robust liquidity and solid expenditure flexibility to manage potential disruptions to the recovery trend over this period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Total DSCR above 1.8x and unrestricted cash to debt above 15% for a sustained period

- Significant debt reduction, with debt to operating revenue below 10x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- DSCR below 1.5x for a sustained period combined with weakened liquidity position

- Multi-year underperformance of traffic and revenue leading to weakened flexibility and revenue generating prospects

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net toll revenues and related fees and fines collected on the toll road, and development impact fees (DIFs) in excess of $5 million a year are pledged but not used in the rate covenant or additional bonds tests calculations. The cash funded senior and junior lien debt service reserve funds are sized at the minimum of (i) 10% of the initial principal, (ii) maximum annual debt service, or (iii) 125% of average annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Authority operates a tolled 15-mile limited access ETC 4-6 lane facility in Orange County, the 3rd largest county in California and the 6th largest county in the US. The toll road opened to traffic in 1996 as the first publicly owned toll road in CA and has undergone three debt restructurings since the initial bond issuance in 1993 to better match the growth of annual debt service to the slower actual than forecasted traffic and revenue growth anticipated at the original financing.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

