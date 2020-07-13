Moody's affirms Baa2 rating on Tengizchevroil Finance Company International Ltd.'s bonds; outlook remains stable

London, 13 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Baa2 rating on USD 1 billion of senior secured bonds
due 2026 (the Bonds) issued by Tengizchevroil Finance Company International
Ltd. (the Issuer). The outlook remains stable.
The Issuer is a special purpose company wholly owned by Tengizchevroil
LLP (TCO) established to raise debt and on-loan the proceeds to
TCO.
RATINGS RATIONALE
TCO is planning to issue approximately USD1.25 billion additional
senior secured bonds as permitted under the company's financing
documents. This is line with Moody's expectations of TCO
regularly issuing additional debt throughout the Future Growth Project
(FGP) and Wellhead Pressure Management Project (WPMP) expansion project
(collectively the Expansion Project). Moody's understands
that the issuance will comprise 2025 and 2030 bullet maturities,
and Moody's expects also to rate the additional senior secured bonds
at Baa2 upon issuance. The rating affirmation reflects that the
additional debt is not expected to significantly change TCO's credit
profile and that operational performance remains strong despite challenges
associated with coronavirus.
The Baa2 rating reflects as strengths (1) TCO's long-term project
and license agreement with the Government of Kazakhstan (rated Baa3 positive),
which provides exclusive hydrocarbon development rights at the Tengiz
and Korolev fields in Kazakhstan until 2033, (2) TCO's track
record of high levels of availability and production despite challenges
associated with coronavirus, (3) the importance of TCO as a key
cash contributor to its shareholders, particularly Chevron Corporation
(Chevron, rated Aa2 stable) and the Kazakh government and (4) the
cash call mechanism between TCO and its shareholders, which substantially
mitigates key risks during the period to first oil production from the
FGP project, although Moody's doesn't expect cash calls
to be required to achieve Expansion Project completion.
These strengths are partly offset by (1) revenue in 2020 will be significantly
lower than in 2019 following recent declines in oil prices and production
curtailments as part of the OPEC+ 2020 production cut agreement,
(2) achieving first oil from FGP by the target mid-2023 date will
require construction remobilization, the timing of which is uncertain
and dependent on how the Covid-19 situation develops in Kazakhstan,
(3) weak creditor protections relative to many rated projects and (4)
risk of potential interruption to and/or increased cost of transportation
via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline and/or alternative
routes due to adverse geopolitical, technical or logistics events.
The stable outlook reflects that TCO has sufficient liquidity to accommodate
Expansion Project delays and that Moody's expects limited coronavirus
impact on ongoing oil production.
Since the coronavirus outbreak started in March 2020 TCO has significantly
reduced site personnel. Many non-critical path construction
activities were paused. The Expansion Project is 77% complete
and currently TCO is targeting first oil from FGP for mid-2023,
while the target for commencement of WPMP remains late-2022.
TCO expects to remobilise construction activity during 2020. The
remobilization timing is dependent on the wider public health situation
in Kazakhstan and is therefore uncertain. Lengthy delays to remobilization
will make achieving the target mid-2023 completion date more challenging.
Moody's expects that TCO's first debt repayment will only
occur in 2025 and therefore a potential 6-12 month delay would
not significantly impair TCO's ability to repay debt over the remaining
concession period. Separately, TCO's ongoing production
has not been adversely affected by site coronavirus restrictions.
This partly reflects that production is considerably less labour intensive
than construction.
Moody's base-case oil price expectation is that Brent prices
will average USD35 per barrel (USD/bbl) in 2020 before increasing to USD45/bbl
in 2021. In 2019 the average Brent crude price was approximately
USD64/bbl, therefore Moody's expects TCO's 2020 and
2021 revenue to be significantly lower than in 2019. TCO currently
has approximately USD7.5 billion of outstanding senior debt compared
to a senior debt cap of USD21.5 billion as stipulated in TCO's
financing documents. Therefore even with lower revenues in 2020
and 2021 Moody's expects TCO will be able to fund the approximately
USD14 billion remaining Expansion Project capex through a combination
of debt and operating cash flows without reliance on shareholder cash
calls.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The energy production sector has been one of
the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade of the rating is not currently envisaged. The rating
is not directly linked to the rating of the Government of Kazakhstan and
so an upgrade of the sovereign rating would not automatically be followed
by an upgrade of the Bond rating.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if there is (1) an expectation
that cash calls may be required, for example if Expansion Project
capex increases materially, (2) a significant delay in the Expansion
Project completion, for example because of labour and materials
shortages due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, that significantly
reduces TCO's ability to repay debt over the concession period,
(3) staff absence due to the coronavirus outbreak results in significantly
lower oil production or an inability to adequately maintain the project,
(4) a reduction in support from Chevron or the Government of Kazakhstan,
(5) a significant interruption to TCO's access to the CPC pipeline or
(6) low oil prices or poor operational performance resulting in Moody's
forecast debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) below 1.5x for a
sustained period.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kunal Govindia
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Kevin Maddick
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
