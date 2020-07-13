Moody's affirms Baa2 rating on Tengizchevroil Finance Company International Ltd.'s bonds; outlook remains stable

London, 13 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 rating on USD 1 billion of senior secured bonds due 2026 (the Bonds) issued by Tengizchevroil Finance Company International Ltd. (the Issuer). The outlook remains stable.

The Issuer is a special purpose company wholly owned by Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO) established to raise debt and on-loan the proceeds to TCO.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TCO is planning to issue approximately USD1.25 billion additional senior secured bonds as permitted under the company's financing documents. This is line with Moody's expectations of TCO regularly issuing additional debt throughout the Future Growth Project (FGP) and Wellhead Pressure Management Project (WPMP) expansion project (collectively the Expansion Project). Moody's understands that the issuance will comprise 2025 and 2030 bullet maturities, and Moody's expects also to rate the additional senior secured bonds at Baa2 upon issuance. The rating affirmation reflects that the additional debt is not expected to significantly change TCO's credit profile and that operational performance remains strong despite challenges associated with coronavirus.

The Baa2 rating reflects as strengths (1) TCO's long-term project and license agreement with the Government of Kazakhstan (rated Baa3 positive), which provides exclusive hydrocarbon development rights at the Tengiz and Korolev fields in Kazakhstan until 2033, (2) TCO's track record of high levels of availability and production despite challenges associated with coronavirus, (3) the importance of TCO as a key cash contributor to its shareholders, particularly Chevron Corporation (Chevron, rated Aa2 stable) and the Kazakh government and (4) the cash call mechanism between TCO and its shareholders, which substantially mitigates key risks during the period to first oil production from the FGP project, although Moody's doesn't expect cash calls to be required to achieve Expansion Project completion.

These strengths are partly offset by (1) revenue in 2020 will be significantly lower than in 2019 following recent declines in oil prices and production curtailments as part of the OPEC+ 2020 production cut agreement, (2) achieving first oil from FGP by the target mid-2023 date will require construction remobilization, the timing of which is uncertain and dependent on how the Covid-19 situation develops in Kazakhstan, (3) weak creditor protections relative to many rated projects and (4) risk of potential interruption to and/or increased cost of transportation via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline and/or alternative routes due to adverse geopolitical, technical or logistics events.

The stable outlook reflects that TCO has sufficient liquidity to accommodate Expansion Project delays and that Moody's expects limited coronavirus impact on ongoing oil production.

Since the coronavirus outbreak started in March 2020 TCO has significantly reduced site personnel. Many non-critical path construction activities were paused. The Expansion Project is 77% complete and currently TCO is targeting first oil from FGP for mid-2023, while the target for commencement of WPMP remains late-2022. TCO expects to remobilise construction activity during 2020. The remobilization timing is dependent on the wider public health situation in Kazakhstan and is therefore uncertain. Lengthy delays to remobilization will make achieving the target mid-2023 completion date more challenging.

Moody's expects that TCO's first debt repayment will only occur in 2025 and therefore a potential 6-12 month delay would not significantly impair TCO's ability to repay debt over the remaining concession period. Separately, TCO's ongoing production has not been adversely affected by site coronavirus restrictions. This partly reflects that production is considerably less labour intensive than construction.

Moody's base-case oil price expectation is that Brent prices will average USD35 per barrel (USD/bbl) in 2020 before increasing to USD45/bbl in 2021. In 2019 the average Brent crude price was approximately USD64/bbl, therefore Moody's expects TCO's 2020 and 2021 revenue to be significantly lower than in 2019. TCO currently has approximately USD7.5 billion of outstanding senior debt compared to a senior debt cap of USD21.5 billion as stipulated in TCO's financing documents. Therefore even with lower revenues in 2020 and 2021 Moody's expects TCO will be able to fund the approximately USD14 billion remaining Expansion Project capex through a combination of debt and operating cash flows without reliance on shareholder cash calls.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The energy production sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of the rating is not currently envisaged. The rating is not directly linked to the rating of the Government of Kazakhstan and so an upgrade of the sovereign rating would not automatically be followed by an upgrade of the Bond rating.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if there is (1) an expectation that cash calls may be required, for example if Expansion Project capex increases materially, (2) a significant delay in the Expansion Project completion, for example because of labour and materials shortages due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, that significantly reduces TCO's ability to repay debt over the concession period, (3) staff absence due to the coronavirus outbreak results in significantly lower oil production or an inability to adequately maintain the project, (4) a reduction in support from Chevron or the Government of Kazakhstan, (5) a significant interruption to TCO's access to the CPC pipeline or (6) low oil prices or poor operational performance resulting in Moody's forecast debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) below 1.5x for a sustained period.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kunal Govindia

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

