Moody's affirms Baa2 ratings of Eagle County (CO) Air Terminal Corporation's Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 ratings of Eagle County (CO) Air Terminal Corporation's Revenue Bonds. Outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa2 ratings of Eagle County (CO) Air Terminal Corporation (ECAT) reflects Moody's expectation of robust and stable credit metrics and liquidity. Moody's expects ECAT to sustain its track record of sizable liquidity and solid debt service coverage since the issuer does not plan on adding additional debt and capital investments will be minor and self-funded. At the same time, Moody's also views leverage as a constraint to the ratings.

The ratings incorporate the small service area and concentration around tourism, but also consider the strong enplanement recovery. Like other small tourist destinations, the airport outperforms the national average with enplanements than exceeded 2019 levels in 2021 and 2022. Going forward, Moody's expects enplanement growth to subside as demand normalizes.

Moody's ratings acknowledge the strong support from Eagle County (Aa1 issuer long-term rating) evidenced by the fact that payments to the county under leases and agreements are subordinate to the payment of debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation of robust and stable credit metrics and liquidity underpinned by strong enplanement recovery and prudent debt management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Stable and consistent enplanement growth

- DSCRs above 2.5x

- Leverage below $75 adjusted debt per O&D enplaned passenger on a sustained basis

FACTORS THE COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Lower than expected enplanement levels

- DSCRs below 1.4x

- Leverage above $200 adjusted debt per O&D enplaned passenger and reduction in liquidity below 1,000 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

- An indication that the county would be unwilling or unable to provide financial support to the airport if necessary

LEGAL SECURITY

The parity bonds have a senior lien on and security interest in the trust estate. The trust estate includes (a) project revenues; (b) funds held by trustee; (c) interest in the ground lease, the project agreements, and the terminal agreements; (d) interests in real and personal property granted under the deed of trust (only through the maturity of the 2011 bond in 2027); and (e) all accounts related to the project.

Project Revenues include (a) all revenues, income, receipts, proceeds and moneys actually received by the corporation in any period from the terminal building leases, the rental car concession and lease agreements and any other terminal agreements, including the parking facilities sublease, the de-icing facility lease and the road improvements lease; (b) PFC revenue; (c) net loss proceeds; and (d) all income or other gain, if any, from any investment of Project Revenues. ECAT has a rate maintenance covenant to collect revenues equal to the greater of 1.3x annual debt service requirement or the deposit to several subaccounts. The additional bonds test is also 1.3x. The debt service reserve fund is cash funded at the lesser of the standard three-prong test.

PROFILE

ECAT is a public corporation that was created and is owned by the county, which also owns and operates the Eagle County Regional Airport. The corporation leases airport land from the county and has developed facilities on the leased land, including the terminal, the parking facility, and road improvements. The corporation then subleases the developed property back to the county, which operates and maintains the facilities on behalf of the corporation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

