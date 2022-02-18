Moody's affirms Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Juniper Networks; outlook is stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior
unsecured credit rating of Juniper Networks, Inc. ("Juniper").
The rating outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Juniper Networks, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Juniper Networks, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Juniper's credit profile reflects its good competitive position in the
data networking sector. With continued strong demand from service
providers and cloud customers as they re-architect and expand networks
to better manage the ongoing growth of data and video network traffic,
we anticipate mid to high-single digit revenue growth in 2022.
The rating is constrained by the company's relatively small scale,
which can serve as a disadvantage with respect to R&D capabilities
against larger rivals such as Cisco within the competitive, cyclical
and volatile network equipment industry, although this is partially
mitigated by a strong liquidity profile ($1.7 billion of
cash and liquid investments) and solid product offerings. Despite
additional supply chain costs that we expect to persist in 2022,
competitive product solutions will support adjusted EBITDA margins expanding
to 17% this fiscal year and about $550 million of free cash
flow after dividends. We project gross adjusted debt to EBITDA
of 2.5x (2.2x excluding tax reform liability) and free cash
flow to gross adjusted debt of about 21% this year.
Juniper's ESG credit impact score is neutral-to-low.
The CIS score balances the company's moderately negative environmental
risks with neutral-to-low social and governance risks.
Juniper's environmental risks are moderately negative over the long term.
Though the company's manufacturing is significantly outsourced,
due to the limited pool of potential manufacturing partners, the
company does not escape those partners' longer-term environmental
risks, including exposure generally to physical climate risks as
a manufacturer, the water and energy intensive production process
of manufacturing, and to long-term disposal of the hazardous
waste within electronic devices. These risks are partially mitigated
by the manufacturing partners' and the company's continuous efforts to
reduce water consumption, increase the share of renewable energy
and resources, and limit the creation of hazardous waste.
Juniper's exposure to social risk is neutral-to-low.
The company has moderate risks due to dependence on highly skilled technical
and engineering talent characteristic of the sector broadly. Still,
we see a positive impact from intermediate to long term societal trends
driving expanded computing needs and data creation from smartphones,
Internet of Things devices, autonomous driving systems, and
industrial automation. To support the computing demands on the
devices and related telecommunications infrastructure will require expanded
production of sophisticated semiconductors, technology hardware,
and related software. Juniper benefits from the significant data
growth and the ongoing upgrades to network infrastructure and data centers
by corporations and telecom and cable service providers to manage the
complexities of a more secure, multi-cloud world.
Juniper's governance risk is neutral-to-low. The
company pursues a prudent financial policy with low financial leverage
and a very good liquidity profile. It adheres to policies and standards
of a listed company and has a solid management track record.
Juniper held $1.7 billion cash and liquid investments as
of December 2021, generates steady free cash flow, and maintains
access to a revolving credit facility. Juniper has generated positive
free cash flow in all but three quarters over the last 19 years and we
project continued positive free cash flow on a quarterly basis.
The company also has access to a $500 million revolving credit
facility (unused) that matures April 2024. The facility has two
financial covenants under which Juniper has ample cushion, and no
need to represent as to no material adverse change. The next debt
maturity is in December 2025 when $400 million of notes mature.
The stable rating outlook reflects expectations that Juniper will sustain
low single digit revenue growth over the next year with all end markets
contributing to stable to improving profitability and cash flow.
Shareholder returns are expected to remain within free cash flow,
with improving leverage and the maintenance of strong liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Juniper's long term rating could be upgraded if the company sustains revenue
growth in excess of peers, maintains EBITDA margins above 20%
and maintains a conservative leverage policy while maintaining robust
liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences
material market share losses, or if adjusted EBITDA margins fall
toward 15%. Additionally, adjusted gross debt to EBITDA
excluding tax repatriation liability sustained above 2.5x,
free cash flow to adjusted debt sustained below 15%, or a
material deterioration in liquidity could lead to ratings pressure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Juniper Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of data networking
technology to the telco/cable, cloud service provider, and
enterprise end-markets. With projected revenues over $5
billion in 2022, Juniper's products include its routers, switches,
Wi-Fi, network security, and software-defined
networking technologies that allow customers to move voice, video,
and data traffic across their networks as well as products and software
that enables the efficient operation of data networks.
