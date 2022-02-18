Moody's affirms Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Juniper Networks; outlook is stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured credit rating of Juniper Networks, Inc. ("Juniper"). The rating outlook is stable.

..Issuer: Juniper Networks, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Juniper Networks, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Juniper's credit profile reflects its good competitive position in the data networking sector. With continued strong demand from service providers and cloud customers as they re-architect and expand networks to better manage the ongoing growth of data and video network traffic, we anticipate mid to high-single digit revenue growth in 2022. The rating is constrained by the company's relatively small scale, which can serve as a disadvantage with respect to R&D capabilities against larger rivals such as Cisco within the competitive, cyclical and volatile network equipment industry, although this is partially mitigated by a strong liquidity profile ($1.7 billion of cash and liquid investments) and solid product offerings. Despite additional supply chain costs that we expect to persist in 2022, competitive product solutions will support adjusted EBITDA margins expanding to 17% this fiscal year and about $550 million of free cash flow after dividends. We project gross adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.5x (2.2x excluding tax reform liability) and free cash flow to gross adjusted debt of about 21% this year.

Juniper's ESG credit impact score is neutral-to-low. The CIS score balances the company's moderately negative environmental risks with neutral-to-low social and governance risks.

Juniper's environmental risks are moderately negative over the long term. Though the company's manufacturing is significantly outsourced, due to the limited pool of potential manufacturing partners, the company does not escape those partners' longer-term environmental risks, including exposure generally to physical climate risks as a manufacturer, the water and energy intensive production process of manufacturing, and to long-term disposal of the hazardous waste within electronic devices. These risks are partially mitigated by the manufacturing partners' and the company's continuous efforts to reduce water consumption, increase the share of renewable energy and resources, and limit the creation of hazardous waste.

Juniper's exposure to social risk is neutral-to-low. The company has moderate risks due to dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent characteristic of the sector broadly. Still, we see a positive impact from intermediate to long term societal trends driving expanded computing needs and data creation from smartphones, Internet of Things devices, autonomous driving systems, and industrial automation. To support the computing demands on the devices and related telecommunications infrastructure will require expanded production of sophisticated semiconductors, technology hardware, and related software. Juniper benefits from the significant data growth and the ongoing upgrades to network infrastructure and data centers by corporations and telecom and cable service providers to manage the complexities of a more secure, multi-cloud world.

Juniper's governance risk is neutral-to-low. The company pursues a prudent financial policy with low financial leverage and a very good liquidity profile. It adheres to policies and standards of a listed company and has a solid management track record.

Juniper held $1.7 billion cash and liquid investments as of December 2021, generates steady free cash flow, and maintains access to a revolving credit facility. Juniper has generated positive free cash flow in all but three quarters over the last 19 years and we project continued positive free cash flow on a quarterly basis. The company also has access to a $500 million revolving credit facility (unused) that matures April 2024. The facility has two financial covenants under which Juniper has ample cushion, and no need to represent as to no material adverse change. The next debt maturity is in December 2025 when $400 million of notes mature.

The stable rating outlook reflects expectations that Juniper will sustain low single digit revenue growth over the next year with all end markets contributing to stable to improving profitability and cash flow. Shareholder returns are expected to remain within free cash flow, with improving leverage and the maintenance of strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Juniper's long term rating could be upgraded if the company sustains revenue growth in excess of peers, maintains EBITDA margins above 20% and maintains a conservative leverage policy while maintaining robust liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences material market share losses, or if adjusted EBITDA margins fall toward 15%. Additionally, adjusted gross debt to EBITDA excluding tax repatriation liability sustained above 2.5x, free cash flow to adjusted debt sustained below 15%, or a material deterioration in liquidity could lead to ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Juniper Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of data networking technology to the telco/cable, cloud service provider, and enterprise end-markets. With projected revenues over $5 billion in 2022, Juniper's products include its routers, switches, Wi-Fi, network security, and software-defined networking technologies that allow customers to move voice, video, and data traffic across their networks as well as products and software that enables the efficient operation of data networks.

