Moody's affirms Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Waste Connections; outlook stable

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN). The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Waste Connections, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Waste Connections, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's good market position as the third largest waste services provider in the largely stable North American solid waste industry, with an industry-leading EBITDA margin and strong free cash flow. The high portion of revenue under long term contracts provides a recurring revenue base and WCN's decentralized operating model enables it to focus on market share in exclusive and secondary markets. These factors drive the company's healthy adjusted EBITDA margin, which Moody's expects to remain above 30% despite continuing pressure from cost inflation, labor constraints and weakening recycled commodity prices, likely into 2023. Moody's also expects cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends to remain robust, at over $700 million annually over the next two years, and help fund tuck-in acquisitions.

The revenue base is modest relative to similarly rated peers, but strong credit metrics temper the scale concerns. Ongoing top-line expansion through acquisitions, especially larger scale purchases, will be margin dilutive through the intermediate term but should be accretive with full integration of the targets. Annual acquisition spend in 2022 is on pace to more than double the average spend. A significant rise in debt to support acquisitive growth leads to Moody's expectation that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will approach 3.4x. Moody's also expects about 45% of cash flow from operations to be deployed to capital expenditures. But consistent earnings growth and solid cash flow - anchored by positive pricing fundamentals and good execution - provide the flexibility to return the leverage ratio to around 3x in 2023. Following modest shareholder returns in recent years, WCN's share repurchase activity is trending up. With increasing scale and expectations for free cash flow to remain robust, outflows to equity shareholders could increase.

Liquidity is supported by a $1.85 billion revolving credit facility expiring in July 2026 and Moody's expectation of free cash flow to exceed $750 million over the 12-18 months, balancing modest unrestricted cash ($200 million at September 30, 2022). The company's credit agreement includes a term loan tranche of $650 million. WCN also entered into a new $800 million term loan agreement in October 2022 to further term out revolver borrowings, used mainly to fund acquisitions. The revolver availability approximated $1.1 billion at September 30, 2022, net of borrowings and letters of credit. With expectations for solid positive free cash flow, revolver usage should be modest although borrowings would likely increase for larger than tuck-in sized acquisitions. There are no near term debt maturities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of steady growth in revenue and EBITDA through at least 2023, supported by solid pricing and good cost discipline, even in the face of some volume and earnings pressure from weakening economic conditions and recycled commodity prices. Moody's anticipates that WCN will continue to generate strong free cash flow that provides the capacity to fund the company's anticipated tuck-in acquisitions over the next couple of years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded with significant and prudent expansion in scale in a manner that maintains continuity of the company's unique operating model. EBITDA margin sustained above 30%, debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain at or below 2.5x and funds from operations-to-debt sustained above 30% could also drive upward rating momentum. Reduced reliance on the credit facility would also be viewed favorably. Maintaining a balanced financial policy would be an important consideration for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded if the company demonstrates rapid or aggressive expansion in markets that create the potential for more competitive bidding and pricing pressure. Expectations of sustained margin erosion, debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain above 3.25x and funds from operations-to-debt approaching 25% could also result in negative ratings pressure. Additionally, a material change in financial policies, including shareholder returns that weaken the balance sheet and/or liquidity could result in a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Waste Connections, Inc. is the third largest solid waste services company in North America, providing waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the US and Canada. Offerings also include non-hazardous exploration and production waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company also provides intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $7 billion.

