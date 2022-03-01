Moody's affirms Baa2 senior unsecured ratings of Hewlett Packard Enterprise; outlook is stable

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior
unsecured credit ratings of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ("HPE").
The rating outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
HP Enterprise's (HPE) credit profile reflects the company's
good market positions, diversity, and significant scale and
breadth of product offerings in areas such as servers, storage,
and networking. The company maintains strong to leading market
positions in a number of end markets, and notwithstanding significant
competitive challenges in a shifting IT landscape, Moody's expects
HPE will remain well positioned. Competitive pressures on price
and performance from large and smaller emerging competitors will remain
intense, thereby raising the bar on consistent execution and cost
containment while investing in R&D and effectively partnering.
Results in 2022 will continue to improve following steady improvement
in 2021, with revenue projected to grow by about 4%.
Ongoing portfolio mix shifts and restructuring efforts have helped to
increase adjusted EBITDA margins to the mid-17% range.
Stronger profitability will contribute to free cash flow after dividends
improving to around $1.2 billion this year. Low leverage,
with adjusted gross debt to EBITDA projected at about 1.0x and
free cash flow to adjusted gross debt over 25% for fiscal 2022
and solid liquidity supports investment needs to pursue the company's
strategies encompassing cloud-enabled, edge-centric,
and data driven enterprise computing.
HP Enterprise's ESG credit impact score is neutral-to-low
(CIS-2). The CIS score balances the company's moderately
negative environmental and social risks with neutral-to-low
governance risks.
HPE maintains a strong liquidity profile, with $4.3
billion of cash and equivalents at October 2021. In 2022,
we expect over $1.2 billion of free cash flow after dividends
of about $640 million. HPE has additional liquidity in the
form of a $4.75 billion, revolving credit facility
(RC) that matures in December 2026 to support commercial paper borrowings,
which were $705 million as of October 2021. The RC has same
day availability and ample room under financial covenants.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that HPE will maintain solid
market positions and will generate flat to low single digit revenue growth
and steady EBITDA margins. It further reflects our expectation
that leverage will remain modest, liquidity solid and that acquisition
activity and capital allocation plans will remain moderate through fiscal
2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
HPE's long term rating could be upgraded if the company (i) grows
revenue in excess of the industry sub-segments while expanding
profit EBITDA margins toward 20% (ii) demonstrates consistent cash
flow generation (iii) sustains adjusted gross debt to EBITDA less than
1.75x and free cash flow to adjusted gross debt in excess of 25%
and (iv) maintains conservative financial policies. Ratings could
be downgraded if the company is unable to grow revenue or if EBITDA margins
are sustained below 15%. A more aggressive capital structure
with adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained higher than 2.25x,
free cash flow to adjusted debt sustained at less than 12%,
or a weaker liquidity profile could also pressure the rating
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278817.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, headquartered in Spring,
Texas, with $27.8 billion in revenue for the fiscal
year ended October 2021, designs, manufactures, and
services a range of enterprise computing, storage and networking
systems and provides customer financing.
