Moody's affirms Baa3 issuer rating of ICON Plc, stable outlook

Paris, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Baa3 long term issuer rating of ICON Plc ("ICON"
or "the company"). The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action recognizes the company's track record of generating
strong profitability and free cash flow (FCF) generation as well as the
company's financial flexibility, which is supported by the
company's prudent financial policies to date.
ICON is strongly positioned in the Baa3 rating. The agency expects
that Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will be around 1.0x
in 2020 and that leverage will improve modestly from these levels on the
back of EBITDA growth gradually to around 0.8x in the next 12 to
18 months. Besides ICON's strong footprint in the contract
research organisation (CRO) industry, Moody's expects the
company will continue to benefit from good underlying fundamentals,
including an ageing population, new drug developments and continued
outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, Moody's
expects that ICON will continue to have strong Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA margins of around 18% to 19%. Moody's-adjusted
FCF will be about USD250 million in 2020 and the agency expects this to
increase to above USD300 million over the next 12 to 18 months.
Moody's forecasts that the coronavirus epidemic will reduce ICON's
Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to around USD470 million in 2020,
down by 12% versus the previous year, but that earnings will
recover to 2019 levels in 2021. Since the beginning of the pandemic,
the company's core Phase 2 and 3 businesses have been impacted because
new trials were put on hold. At the peak of the outbreak in April
and May approximately 70% of ICON's sites had either restricted,
or stopped access to ICON's clinical research associates.
This resulted in lower monitoring activities and lower patient enrolments
during the second quarter.
Moody's expects that ICON's credit metrics should strengthen
as confinement and social distancing measures continue to ease globally.
This is because trials and tests were mainly delayed and not cancelled.
ICON also has a well-diversified geographical global presence,
which will limit the effects of any further lockdowns or social distancing.
Additionally, ICON is currently working on different coronavirus
treatments and vaccine trials, including prophylactic vaccine studies,
trials of antiviral treatment across multiple geographies, and regulatory
framework developments. Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
ICON's rating affirmation continues to take into consideration the
company's limited business diversification, and the relatively
high business risk associated with the CRO industry. There is some
uncertainty regarding future research pipelines and the risk of large
project cancellations, as well as potential pricing pressure from
pharmaceutical companies.
ICON remains concentrated on clinical testing, and in particular
on Phase 2 and 3 of the drug development process, namely the final
stages prior to the new drug application with the relevant regulatory
bodies. At end-2019, clinical trial testing (Phases
1 to 3) represented 70% of the company's revenue, highlighting
ICON's still material concentration on one service segment that
has relatively high business risk.
ICON is a key partner to a number of large pharmaceutical companies,
but its customer concentration remains important. ICON's
largest customer represented 12% of total revenue and the company's
top five customers contributed to 41% of its revenue, at
30 June 2020.
ICON's rating continues to factor in the risk of M&A.
While the company has been disciplined so far in pursuing acquisitions,
Moody's believes that M&A remains a risk because the CRO industry
has seen rapid consolidation over the past few years, with several
large M&A transactions. This industry environment poses a high
degree of event risk because companies are pursuing scale-related
benefits.
LIQUIDITY
ICON has excellent liquidity, with cash and marketable securities
of USD594 million as of 30 June 2020. In addition, it has
access to an undrawn USD150 million revolving credit facility (RCF),
due in October 2023, with significant capacity under its financial
covenants (consolidated leverage ratio and minimum EBIT/consolidated net
interest charge). The company has USD350 million of notes maturing
in December 2020. Moody's understands that ICON will repay
its current outstanding debt and new senior notes will be raised in December
for the same amount.
While ICON does not pay dividends, it pursues opportunistic share
buybacks, and Moody's anticipates that it will continue to
do so. The agency's base case scenario assumes USD160 million
in share buybacks in 2021. The agency anticipates working capital
swings will return to normal levels by year-end, now that
the effects of the coronavirus are easing.
OUTLOOK RATIONALE
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ICON will maintain
a strong financial profile, with leverage (Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA) below 1.5x in the next 12 to 18 months.
The stable outlook also reflects the credit agency's expectation
that ICON will maintain at least stable margins and that the company will
maintain a prudent financial policy, with discretionary spending
calibrated to the company's FCF generation. Moody's
forecasts do not incorporate large debt-financed acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward pressure could arise if, (1) the company commits to maintain
a leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) below 1.5x
on a sustained basis; (2) the company's Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA margin trends in excess of 20% on a sustained basis;
and (3) ICON improves its business diversification and scale.
Conversely, downward pressure could develop if (1) there is a visible
shift towards a more aggressive financial policy, as illustrated
by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 2.5x on a sustained
basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin trends below
15% sustainably; or (3) there is a material deterioration
in the business prospects for or market conditions of the CRO industry.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
ICON Plc is a globally operating CRO. The company provides outsourced
development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical
device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development,
management and analysis of programmes that support clinical development,
from compound selection to Phase 1-4 clinical studies. Founded
in 1990 in Ireland, the company operates from 94 locations in 40
countries and has around 15,150 employees. For the 12 months
ended June 2020, the company generated USD2.8 billion in
revenue with a reported operating profit of USD407 million.
