Moody's affirms Baa3 issuer rating of Lantmannen Ekonomisk Forening; stable outlook

Stockholm, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Lantmannen Ekonomisk Forening ("Lantmannen" or the company), Sweden's largest agricultural cooperative that supplies grains, seed, feed, flour, food such as frozen and fresh bread, bioenergy, farming and construction machinery in the Nordics and rest of Europe. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lantmannen's underlying profitability and cash generation since 2019-2021 has been strong which resulted in a strong balance sheet and improved leverage ratios. Cost inflation with rising commodity and energy prices remain a challenge. In last tertial we have seen a weaker performance in the food sector while energy sector performed significantly better at the same time as the other sectors been stable. By generating revenue from multiple business lines, the company has shielded itself from the earnings volatility compared to single business agriculture peers. Cost inflation with rising commodity and energy prices remain a challenge. The current negative free cash flow (SEK-711 million as of 12 months that ended April 2022) generation is driven by increase in working capital stemming from price inflation and reduces Lantmannen's liquidity headroom. However, we anticipate a seasonal release of working capital over the next tertials.

Lantmannen Ekonomisk Forening's (Lantmannen) Baa3 issuer rating continues to reflect (1) the cooperative's very strong position in the Swedish agricultural sector as it purchases about 50% of the total grain harvest, mainly from its large member base of 19,000 Swedish farmers; (2) its large market shares and well-known name in both branded and unbranded flour and grain-based products in the Nordic market; (3) its position as one of the largest bakery groups in Europe, focused on the growing Bake-Off market; (4) a diverse set of operations, with low correlation in profitability among segments; and (5) a diverse funding base and conservative financial policy.

However, the company's credit quality is constrained by (1) its relatively low, but stable operating margin, which is diluted by the sizeable and low-margin trading business; (2) its sales concentration in the Nordic markets; (3) underperformance of its agricultural machinery wholesale business, which we expect to persist and (4) an ownership that limits its ability to issue equity, although it has a stable and engaged shareholder base supportive of the conservative financial policy.

Liquidity

Lantmannen's liquidity is adequate, with a cash balance of SEK964 million as of April 2022. In addition, Lantmannen has access to a multicurrency revolving credit facility of SEK3.0 billion maturing in August 2025, currently SEK2.3 billion undrawn. The facility has a non-repeating material adverse change clause at closing but with financial covenants. The buildup of working capital usually occurs in connection to the Swedish grain harvest in August and is released in the following tertials. Hence, the company holds the largest cash balance during the first part of the year. The extraordinary price swings of grain prices are currently reducing Lantmannen's liquidity headroom, but we expect a partial release of working capital over the next tertials. The Baa3 rating with a stable outlook factor in Moody's expectation that the company continues a disciplined and proactive liquidity management.

Rating outlook

The stable outlook balances challenges stemming from the geopolitical with the solid underlying growth trajectory of the business. Our base case, revenue growth starting off with 7% in 2022 and increasing to around 15% mainly driven by inflation and slightly lower operating margins around 4% for the company's divisions, leads to an expected debt/ EBITDA hovering below 3.0x and CFO/debt around 20-30%. We also expect the company to design its revolving credit facilities to cover rising working capital swings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

- Increased profitability leading to a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA well below 3x

- A track record of positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow

- Moody's-adjusted CFO/net debt increasing above 40%

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

- Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 3.5x on a sustained basis

- Moody's-adjusted CFO/net debt decreasing below 20%

- A prolonged decline in profitability

- Weakening of liquidity profile prompted by sustained period of negative free cash flow generation

