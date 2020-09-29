Moody's affirms Baa3 issuer ratings of the City of Budapest, changes outlook to positive

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 local and foreign currency issuer ratings of Budapest, City of ("Budapest"), and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

The affirmation of the ratings and the outlook change to positive reflect the improving systemic risk as captured by Moody's changing Hungary, Government of's (Baa3 positive) ratings outlook to positive from stable, as well as the expectation of continued strong intrinsic strengths of Budapest. Given the important fiscal and macroeconomic linkages between the city and Hungary, improvements in the credit quality of the sovereign will translate into positive impacts on the credit quality of the city.

For additional information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to the related announcement: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-Hungarys-outlook-to-positive-affirms-Baa3-ratings--PR_432474

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

The City of Budapest's ratings affirmation at Baa3 reflects its very solid liquidity, its resilient economy and its moderate debt burden prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, all factors which will allow the city to absorb the shock of a severe deterioration in operating performance for at least the next two years.

Moody's expects that the city's gross operating balance will significantly deteriorate in 2020, reaching an operating deficit of 23% of operating revenue and remaining negative in 2021 due to tax revenue shortfalls, and additional growth in operating expenditure. As a result, the city's financing deficit will represent 35% of total revenue in 2020 according to our forecasts, before decreasing to half this level in 2021.

Although the city's liquidity will decrease significantly in 2020/21 due to its large operating deficits, it will continue to be very high relative to peers, acting as a significant buffer in periods of depressed revenue collection. Moody's expects the city's liquidity reserves to represent 80% of operating revenue in our projections for 2020 or 1.2x the expected debt, and approximately 64% and 0.9x respectively by 2021.

Moody's also highlights Budapest's well diversified economy, which outpaces national indicators, as a credit strength. Budapest is the country's economic hub, accounting for a significant 37% of national GDP, while its GDP per capita is two times the national average. The city will however experience a shock similar to that of the national economy, which Moody's expects to decline by 5.5% in 2020 followed by a recovery in growth to about 4% in 2021. The city has usually performed better than the national average, and its high value added service-based economic structure is more resilient.

In 2019, Budapest's net direct and indirect debt (NDID) increased to a moderate 48% of operating revenue from 38% in 2018, after the city drew HUF38.7 billion (€120 million) from the €300 million credit facility of the European Investment Bank (EIB), to fund its infrastructure investment requirements. Given the expected lower than budgeted capital expenditure, the NDID is estimated by Moody's to increase to a moderately high 67% of operating revenue in 2020, and to approximately 72% in 2021.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the ratings of Budapest factors in the change in the assessment of systemic risk, captured by the positive outlook on the sovereign government rating. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that the city's operating margin, which is significantly hit by the coronavirus, is going to return to historically sound levels within the next two years, and that its liquidity reserves will be sufficient to cover the material deterioration in financial metrics. In case Moody's sees further material negative deterioration in the city's credit profile, a delinkage from the sovereign credit quality is possible.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are not material to Budapest's ratings. Its main environmental risk exposures relate to flood risk, however, the city is currently planning and implementing flood protection investments, and the central government would provide support.

Social considerations are material to Budapest's ratings. The lower than average local unemployment rate, and the higher medium salary in the capital have led to strong immigration to the city, which, however, has put some pressure on the availability of housing, social and transportation spending. We view the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety in Budapest and the risk of a continued spread of the outbreak within the city. For Budapest the shock transmits mainly through lower tax revenues, and an increase in spending policies, particularly for public transportation.

Governance risks are material to Budapest's ratings. The city uses prudent financial planning, which allows for multi-year forecasting of key trends, providing the city with the ability to identify potential pressures, and allows for sufficient time to adjust plans accordingly to mitigate any credit implications.

The sovereign action required the publication of this credit rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for this entity. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Hungary, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 34,046 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 4.9% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 4.1% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.9% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: baa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 24 September 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the ratings of the City of Budapest. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has materially decreased.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As Budapest's ratings are currently equal to Hungary's rating, and in Moody's opinion cannot exceed the sovereign rating, any upgrade of Budapest's rating would require an upgrade of Hungary's sovereign rating, accompanied by a demonstrated ability to materially improve the budgetary performance by the city and contain debt levels.

Any downward pressure on Hungary's rating would similarly impact the ratings of Budapest. A persistent deterioration in the city's operating performance, an increase in debt level beyond our current expectations, or an abrupt decrease in liquidity would also put negative pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

