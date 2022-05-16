Moody's affirms Baa3 rating for Allentown NIZ Dev Auth, PA's Tax Rev Bonds Refunding Series 2021 & 2022; outlook remains negative; and affirms Ba3 rating for Series 2017 and 2018; outlook revised to stable

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 rating for the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority, PA's (ANIZDA) $14.7 million Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2021 (Federally Taxable) and $151 million Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2022 (Forward Delivery). The outlook for the 2021 and 2022 Series of bonds remains negative. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Ba3 ratings for the Authority's Tax Revenue Bonds Series 2018 and 2017. The outlook for the 2017 and 2018 Series has been revised to stable from negative. The rating action affects approximately $476 million of outstanding bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating for the Series 2021/2022 bonds reflects continued satisfactory debt service coverage in 2021, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on NIZ tax revenues. Though overall revenues have rebounded materially in fiscal 2021 and debt service coverage levels have improved to more than 3.0x, revenues derived from the "broad NIZ" continue to show material weakness. Future reviews will consider whether broad NIZ tax revenues are able to recover to prior norms.

Legal provisions for the Series 2021/2022 bonds are relatively strong; the Baa3 rating reflects the support of a debt service reserve as well as a surplus fund, both held in cash and funded at maximum annual debt service. Material leverage in the transaction as a whole does negatively weigh on the credit profile of the 2021/2022 bonds. Further, if broad NIZ revenues do not return to levels seen prior to the pandemic, Moody's would also consider the material concentration risk associated with the Series 2017 and 2018 bonds a more considerable credit negative rating factor for the Series 2021/2022 bonds as well.

The Ba3 rating on the Series 2017 and 2018 reflects the material leveraging of developer dedicated revenues, given not only the rated senior bonds, but also unrated subordinated debt and a junior lien construction loan facility all supported by this specific, limited tax revenue stream. Significant taxpayer concentration continues to be a concern; the Ba3 rating reflects substantial concentration risk to a narrow group of taxpayers and to an economically sensitive revenue stream. The Ba3 rating also incorporates the availability of a debt service reserve for each series, funded in cash at maximum annual debt service.

The Series 2021/2022, 2017 and 2018 bonds are supported by tax revenues, collected from businesses in the Neighborhood Improvement Zone (the NIZ) by the Commonwealth and the city of Allentown, and distributed in April of each fiscal year to an escrow agent. Monies distributed in April of 2022 reflected a full year of impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the certified collection results (unaudited) are largely positive, though highly concentrated within a handful of taxpayers in the NIZ.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook for the Series 2021/2022 bonds reflects the continued weakness of broad NIZ revenues, which we believe is attributable to the prolonged impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. A weakening of broad NIZ revenues exacerbates the concentration risk that continues to be associated with this transaction.

The stable outlook for the Series 2017 and 2018 bonds is largely reflective of current projections, provided by City Center Investment Corporation, the developer associated with the 2017 and 2018 bonds, which indicate a likelihood of stable coverage of debt service for the bonds in fiscal 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material diversification of top taxpayers

- Considerable improvement in annual debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in debt service coverage

- Increased leverage beyond current expectations - Any draw on either the debt service reserve or surplus funds - Loss of a significant anchor tenant / taxpayer - Further concentration of key taxpayers - Blight or destruction of NIZ projects that materially impacts the zone

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a mix of state and local taxes, including but not limited to, corporate and personal income taxes, sales and use tax, malt beverage and liquor tax, cigarette tax, local earned income tax, Allentown business privilege tax, and a local services tax, paid by businesses located in the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone.

PROFILE

The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone uses certain tax revenues to rebuild its downtown core and waterfront areas with the specific purpose of generating investment in new job-creating projects. The 128-acre NIZ stretches from the city's center to its Lehigh River waterfront.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicolanne Serrano

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael Wertz

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

