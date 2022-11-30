Moody's affirms Baa3 rating of Fastpartner AB, outlook changed to negative

Stockholm, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Fastpartner AB ("Fastpartner", "the company" or "the group"), a property company focusing on offices in Greater Stockholm, Sweden. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The outlook change to negative from stable follows the rapid increase in interest rates and subsequently challenging capital market conditions with widening credit spreads, that have and will continue to significantly increase funding costs. The refinancing risk in the Swedish real estate sector has significantly increased leaving domestic bond markets largely unattractive and we hence expect companies, including Fastpartner, to revert to secured bank financing. Whilst we believe that bank financing remains a competitive refinancing option at lower costs compared to bond issuances, it will not shield Fastpartner from higher interest costs. Fastpartner's debt portfolio is currently only hedged to around 11% (including fixed term loans and bonds) from variable to fixed. About 30% or 4.9 billion of Fastpartner's total debt will be maturing the next 18 months. Furthermore, about 55% or SEK 2.7 billion of this maturing debt is financed on the Swedish commercial paper and bond market, which has been less liquid and with significantly higher spreads lately. As a result, we expect Fastpartner's EBITDA interest coverage to decrease to 2.0-3.0x during next 12-18 months from 3.9x as of year-end 2021. To improve the EBITDA interest coverage and to be in line with the requirements for its Baa3 rating, we expect the company to take that allows it to de-lever sufficiently.

On a more positive note, close to 96% of Fastpartner's rents are CPI-linked and for 2023 the indexation it will be 10.9%. This will support net rental income growth but in Moody's view is not sufficient to fully balance pressure on values from rising interest rates. We expect the effective leverage will increase to 45-48% in the next 12-18 months from current 44.5% which is above the downgrade trigger of above 45%.

Moody's expects operating performance to remain solid over the coming quarters with further net rental growth because of inflation linked rents in a material part of the portfolio and no materially negative impact on occupancy in a weaker macroeconomic environment.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the deteriorating financial market environment on the back of higher interest rates, which will make it challenging for Fastpartner to retain credit metrics, in particular its EBITDA / interest cover commensurate with a Baa3 rating. We expect Fastpartner to show material progress in its plans to address this challenge which may include support from its owner to be able to reduce debt. We also expect the company to maintain an adequate liquidity, whereby cash sources cover uses for the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this stage and will require a track record of strong operating performance including decreasing vacancy and continued and significant like-for-like rental growth ahead of inflation-linked adjustments.

In addition, an upgrade could result from Fastpartner achieving and sustaining leverage, as measured by total debt/gross assets, well below 45% and a corresponding decline in debt/ EBITDA towards 9x.

Additionally, a higher rating would require the company's Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio to be well above 4x and an increase in the pool of unencumbered assets to well above 45% of total assets.

With regard to the company's debt maturity profile, a higher rating would require less reliance on commercial papers and an extended debt maturity schedule, with liquidity resources covering the next 18 months uses.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» Sustaining leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets, above 45%

» Failure to reduce net debt/EBITDA towards 11x in 2022 and below thereafter

» Moody's adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio to stabilizing at above 3x on a sustained basis

» Weakening liquidity, or continued or increased reliance on short-term debt

» Weakening of market fundamentals, resulting in falling rents and asset values

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

