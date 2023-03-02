Moody's affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC, FL; outlook stable

New York, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 rating on $14.4 million of Fixed Rate Air Cargo Revenue Refunding Bonds (Aero Miami FX, LLC Project) Series A, issued by the Capital Trust Agency. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa3 rating reflects the adequacy, stability, and predictability of project cash flows that are derived from monthly rental payments made by the Federal Express Corporation (FedEx, Baa2 stable) to the project company pursuant to a non-cancelable sublease agreement. The pledged revenues were initially structured to provide a minimum 1.35x debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) but the DSCR will improve to minimum 3.4x with the increase in pledged revenues coming from the expansion project. In conjunction with the expansion, the sublease now terminates in 2041 (with 10 year renewal option), materially later than the bonds maturity date of July 2029.

The Baa3 rating also acknowledges the strong market position of the project, which is located at the Miami International Airport, one of the largest and most important air cargo airports in the US.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that FedEx will continue to pay its lease payments and additional financial obligations pursuant to the lease agreement on time and in full, and that these revenues, including the additional new pledged revenues coming from the expansion project, generate minimum 3.4x annual DSCR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Improvement in the credit quality of FedEx combined with stable usage of the cargo facility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant deterioration in the credit quality of FedEx

-A significant, persistent decline in cargo volumes at Miami International Airport

-Modified lease terms such that annual DSCRs would fall below 1.20x

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from loan payments made by the project company to the trustee pursuant to the loan agreement. The revenues for these loan payments are substantially derived from lease payments received from FedEx.

Bondholders also benefit from a required minimum reserve balance equal to the sum of 50% of the lesser of the three-prong test plus $200,000.

FedEx is responsible for maintaining the required insurance as set forth in the lease agreement. Required insurance includes coverage for the full replacement cost of the facility, business interruption insurance for 12 months, general liability insurance of $5.0 million, automobile liability coverage of at least $5.0 million, and workers compensation of at least $500,000.

PROFILE

Aero Miami FX, LLC, the project company, has a leasehold interest in the project, the land lease, the FedEx lease, and the loan agreement. The project consists of a 277,200 (including the expansion) square foot air cargo shipment and transfer facility at Miami International Airport. Aero Miami FX, LLC leases the project from Miami International Airport/Miami-Dade County, the owner of the project, pursuant to the land lease. The land lease originally was scheduled to expire in March 2029, but it was renewed to October 2051 in conjunction with an expansion project at the facility. Pursuant to a leasehold mortgage, Aero Miami FX, LLC has pledged and assigned to the trustee a security interest in all revenues and all leases (including the FedEx lease) relating to the property comprising the project. The project company has granted to the issuer, and the issuer has assigned to the trustee, a security interest in all right, title and interest of the project company in the project, including all leases and revenues pertaining to the project.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ozlem Kose

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

